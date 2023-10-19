Anzeige
19.10.2023
NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceuticals to Reschedule Company Update on Strategic Discussions

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will postpone the company update previously scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2023, due to important developments impacting the timing of the event.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
ml@nls-pharma.com
www.nlspharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794639/nls-pharmaceuticals-to-reschedule-company-update-on-strategic-discussions

