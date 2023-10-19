Intuitive Health: Legacy ER & Urgent Care - Allen Named As A Top 25 Architecture Project in North Texas

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / The architects of Intuitive Health's flagship brand, Legacy ER & Urgent Care - Allen, 5G Studio Collaborative, announce they were recognized by The Dallas Architecture Forum as the recipient of the Best Health and Wellness Architecture Award as part of their 25th Anniversary Design Recognition program, themed "Looking Back - Looking Forward."

The Dallas Architecture Forum's 25th-anniversary celebration acknowledged the 25 most meaningful and influential architecture projects across North Texas over the past 25 years. An international jury of esteemed architects carefully evaluated submissions and selected 25 winners in various categories, including healthcare architecture. The Dallas Architecture Forum's commitment to an impartial evaluation was evident, with none of the jurists hailing from North Texas, thus ensuring a fair and unbiased selection process.

Legacy ER & Urgent Care, known for its innovative approach to healthcare, created the first dual ER and urgent care model under one roof in Texas. The 8,500-square-foot state-of-the-art location in Allen, Texas, was the second location for Legacy ER & Urgent Care and was built from the ground up to support this visionary concept. The architect and interior designer for the Allen location was 5G Studio Collaborative, led by Yen Ong, FAIA. The facility opened in 2013 and is located at 1310 West Exchange Parkway, Allen, Texas, 75013.

Legacy ER & Urgent Care in Allen, Texas. Photo Credit: © Michael Moran/OTTO



Designed to embody the essence of Legacy ER & Urgent Care, the architecture was crafted to convey the dual nature of emergency medical professionals artistically. On one hand, it outwardly signifies attributes such as knowledge, skill, precision and decisiveness, essential for proficient emergency medical care. On the other hand, it inwardly reflects the compassionate, empathetic and humanistic qualities that define the individuals behind the medical attire.

The building's profile reimagines traditional rooflines, introducing a new design language. Perforated panels on the exterior provide diffused lighting and passive solar shading. With a strong nod to environmentally conscious design, zinc was chosen for its sustainability and resilience in Texas weather.

The architecture skillfully incorporated Evidence-Based Design principles into its spatial layout, circulation and sensory elements while maintaining a balance to avoid an overly clinical appearance. Strategically positioned skylights facilitated intuitive wayfinding throughout the facility. Workspaces were thoughtfully designed to encourage peer collaboration, ensure patient accessibility and protect data privacy. Patient care areas were created with a focus on welcoming hospitality and treatment efficiency to minimize medication administration errors. Additionally, the well-being of medical staff in their off-stage environment was a priority. The staff lounge and office areas are connected by a sunlit double-height space, offering access to a balcony discreetly nestled under the zinc roof.

"We are humbled by The Dallas Architecture Forum's recognition of Legacy ER & Urgent Care at Allen as one of twenty-five most significant projects in North Texas that were built within the past 25 years," said Ong. "The project embodies our studio's best ideals and represents the rarest kind of architectural achievement that was enabled by a forward-thinking client like Dr. Woody who empowered an architect to do the right thing in service of the patients and the staff alike."

Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, ABEM, Founder of Legacy ER & Urgent Care and Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Health, reminisced about their early collaboration with 5G Studio Collaborative, stating, "At the time we brought 5G Studio Collaborative on board, both our companies were in their infancy. We ventured into this partnership together, and our brands have seen extraordinary ten-fold growth." He added, "Just as Legacy ER & Urgent Care redefines how people access healthcare, 5G Studio Collaborative has redefined healthcare architecture, enhancing the patient experience while remaining true to our core values and mission. We extend our heartfelt thanks to 5G and Yen Ong for their partnership, bringing us to where we are today."

For more information about 5G Studio Collective, visit https://www.5gstudio.com/. To learn more about Intuitive Health, visit IHERUC.com/about and for Legacy ER & Urgent Care, visit LegacyER.com.

Architects: 5G Studio Collaborative

Architectural Team: Yen Ong, Paul Merrill, Josh Allen, Christine Robbins, Danielle Cross (interior design) Area: 8432 ft²

Year: 2013

Manufacturers: MetalTech-USA, Seves Glassblock, VIGO Industries

Interior Designer: 5G Studio Collaborative

Structural Engineer: Datum Engineers

MEP Engineer: Jordan & Skala Engineers

Civil Engineer: RLK Engineering

Landscape Architect: SMR Landscape Architects

General Contractor: UEB Builders

# # #

ABOUT 5G STUDIO COLLABORATIVE

5G Studio Collaborative is an award-winning full-service architecture, entertainment and interior design holding. Our body of work is characterized by high-performing, elegant solutions that tackle challenging design problems with emotive simplicity. We seek visionary clients with challenging projects that require highly inspired design solutions. Founded in 2005, 5G Studio Collaborative has designed, managed, and completed over $6 billion in building construction value within the short time frame of 18 years since the company's founding, the company and its members have gained extensive experience in navigating through complex and demanding design challenges where the stakes are high and the built structures truly matter. https://www.5gstudio.com/



About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Media Contact

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Intuitive Health

Jo@TrizCom.com

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Office: 972-247-1369

SOURCE: Intuitive Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794831/legacy-er-urgent-care--allen-named-as-a-top-25-architecture-project-in-north-texas