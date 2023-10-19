Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: RSM) (FSE: BU9) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 2,250,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Each grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-REE Project in Minas Gerais and the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://resouro.com.

For further information, please contact:

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.

Chris Eager

Chief Executive Officer

chris.eager@resouro.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

