WKN: A1JMDG | ISIN: TH1074010014 | Ticker-Symbol: GCB
Frankfurt
19.10.23
08:01 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-0,015
-1,70 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8350,90519.10.
20.10.2023 | 06:06
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited: Stand for sustainability and mark your calendars for GC's free Sustainable Living Symposium 2023: WE ARE GEN S on October 27-28!

BANGKOK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid event will feature discussions by 40 leading international and local experts sharing insights on sustainability, focusing on environmentally friendly operations, decarbonization, and circular economy, including Finland Ambassador H.E. Jyri Järviaho; Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO & President of PTT Global Chemical (GC); Accenture's David Rabley; CEO of Econic Technologies, Keith Wiggins, and Miguel Mantas of allnex.

Stand for sustainability and mark your calendars for GC's free Sustainable Living Symposium 2023: WE ARE GEN S on October 27-28!

Discover how sustainability frameworks are driving solutions to manage global issues and the tangible actions leaders are initiating to combat climate change in the next year.

Register now for the free event (livestream) at: https://registration-gcsustainablelivingsymposium2023.com/register_online.aspx

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/402Hta9

Watch the event highlights by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgXBpxm64mo

