HUHTAMÄKI OYJ INTERIM REPORT 20.10.2023 AT 8:30

Huhtamäki Oyj's Interim Report January 1-September 30, 2023: Good operational profitability in a challenging market

Q3 2023 in brief

Net sales decreased 12% to EUR 1,037 million (EUR 1,178 million)

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 100 million (EUR 101 million); reported EBIT was EUR 93 million (EUR 137 million)

Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.57 (EUR 0.59); reported EPS was EUR 0.42 (EUR 0.89)

Comparable net sales growth at Group level was -4% and -7% in emerging markets

The impact of currency movements on the Group's net sales was EUR -70 million and EUR -7 million on EBIT

Q1-Q3 2023 in brief

Net sales decreased 7% to EUR 3,136 million (EUR 3,375 million)

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 285 million (EUR 302 million); reported EBIT was EUR 235 million (EUR 327 million)

Adjusted EPS was EUR 1.64 (EUR 1.84); reported EPS was EUR 1.14 (EUR 2.11)

Comparable net sales growth at Group level was -1% and -3% in emerging markets

The impact of currency movements on the Group's net sales was EUR -108 million and EUR -9 million on EBIT

Capital expenditure was EUR 204 million (EUR 185 million)

Free cash flow was EUR 193 million (EUR -60 million)

Key figures

EUR million Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Change 2022 Net sales 1,037.2 1,178.4 -12% 3,136.0 3,375.4 -7% 4,479.0 Comparable net sales growth -4% 17% -1% 18% 15% Adjusted EBITDA1 149.0 153.2 -3% 430.6 453.6 -5% 596.9 Margin1 14.4% 13.0% 13.7% 13.4% 13.3% EBITDA 145.4 190.6 -24% 415.6 484.4 -14% 614.9 Adjusted EBIT2 100.3 101.5 -1% 285.1 301.7 -6% 395.1 Margin2 9.7% 8.6% 9.1% 8.9% 8.8% EBIT 92.8 137.1 -32% 234.9 327.2 -28% 405.3 Adjusted EPS, EUR3 0.57 0.59 -2% 1.64 1.84 -11% 2.49 EPS, EUR 0.42 0.89 -52% 1.14 2.11 -46% 2.65 Adjusted ROI2 10.6% 11.0% 11.0% Adjusted ROE3 12.9% 14.9% 14.9% ROI 8.8% 11.9% 11.4% ROE 9.6% 16.6% 15.7% Capital expenditure 69.7 57.4 21% 203.9 185.3 10% 318.5 Free Cash Flow 122.2 5.6 >100% 193.1 -60.2 >100% 11.1 1 Excluding IAC of -3.5 37.3 -15.1 30.8 18.0 2 Excluding IAC of -7.5 35.6 -50.2 25.4 10.2 3 Excluding IAC of -15.7 31.8 -51.9 27.6 16.0

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this report are compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Figures of return on investment (ROI), return on equity (ROE) and return on net assets (RONA) as well as net debt to EBITDA presented in this report are calculated on a 12-month rolling basis.

IAC includes, but is not limited to, material restructuring costs and acquisition related costs (gains and losses on business combinations, professional and legal fees, material purchase price accounting adjustments for inventory, material purchase price amortization of intangible assets and changes in contingent considerations) as well as material impairment losses and reversals, gains and losses relating to sale of intangible and tangible assets, fines and penalties imposed by authorities and extraordinary taxes.

The figures in the tables are exact figures and consequently the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented. Key figures have been calculated using exact figures.





Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO

"The market environment improved slightly during the third quarter of 2023, compared to the first half of the year. The significant destocking that impacted the previous two quarters faded during the third quarter. Overall, inflation continued to affect consumption negatively across categories and geographies.

Our profitability and cash generation in the third quarter improved significantly compared to the first half of the year, despite continued soft volumes and lower support from pricing. Comparable net sales decreased by 4% compared to the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of the year, comparable net sales decreased by 1%. Currency translation continued to have a negative impact, further accelerating in the third quarter. Adjusted EBIT decreased by 1% in the third quarter and by 6% during the first nine months of the year, including the negative impact from the divestment of our Russian operations. Throughout the year, we have taken actions to address productivity, and the results are starting to materialize. Free cash flow was strong, reaching EUR 122 million during the third quarter and EUR 193 million during the first nine months of the year, supported by reduced working capital.

All our business segments delivered an improved profitability level compared to the first half of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022. The improving trend in profitability during the third quarter was primarily driven by a strong performance in the Fiber and North America segments. The Flexible Packaging segment performance also improved during the third quarter, compared to the same period 2022. The profitability of Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania remained at same level as last year.

We continue to drive the execution of our 2030 strategy. We are making consistent progress on delivering on our sustainability commitments, particularly on operational health and safety, renewable energy and absolute greenhouse gas emissions. We are also investing in growth and innovation. At the end of the third quarter, we started ramping up commercial production at our expanded molded fiber factory in Hammond, US, entering the growing egg carton packaging market. This will allow us to leverage the rapid conversion into fiber egg carton packaging in several US states where foam packaging has been banned. In Europe, the acceleration of the fiber lids deployment in replacement of the traditional plastic lids allows a significant volume increase from our recently installed capacity in Alf, Germany. Our investments in technology and capacity will increasingly support our performance going forward."

Financial review Q3 2023

Net sales by business segment

EUR million Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 259.9 300.5 -14% North America 348.4 372.4 -6% Flexible Packaging 344.2 420.6 -18% Fiber Packaging 81.4 89.3 -9% Elimination of internal sales 3.4 -4.4 Group 1,037.2 1,178.4 -12%



Comparable net sales growth by business segment

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania -3% 5% 11% 15% 22% North America 1% 1% 2% 10% 10% Flexible Packaging -11% -11% -5% 1% 20% Fiber Packaging 4% 7% 17% 17% 19% Group -4% -2% 2% 9% 17%

The Group's net sales decreased 12% to EUR 1,037 million (EUR 1,178 million) during the quarter and comparable net sales growth was -4%. Demand continued to be muted by the impact of inflation, but started to show signs of improvement in certain categories and geographies. Net sales were weighed on by a decrease in sales volumes and changes in currencies, whereas pricing had a positive impact. The divestment of the operations in Russia had a negative impact. Comparable sales growth in emerging markets was -7%. Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's net sales was EUR -70 million (EUR 83 million) compared to 2022 exchange rates.



Adjusted EBIT by business segment

Items affecting comparability EUR million Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 26.7 30.6 -13% -0.1 24.4 North America 45.9 41.8 10% - - Flexible Packaging 24.7 26.3 -6% -3.0 -4.8 Fiber Packaging 10.2 8.5 19% -4.4 16.7 Other activities -7.2 -5.7 -0.1 -0.7 Group 100.3 101.5 -1% -7.5 35.6





Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 10.3% 9.2% 8.3% 9.1% 10.2% North America 13.2% 12.2% 11.9% 12.8% 11.2% Flexible Packaging 7.2% 4.9% 6.1% 4.2% 6.2% Fiber Packaging 12.5% 10.8% 12.1% 12.7% 9.6% Group 9.7% 8.8% 8.8% 8.5% 8.6%

The Group's adjusted EBIT decreased to EUR 100 million (EUR 101 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 93 million (EUR 137 million) in the quarter. Adjusted EBIT decreased mainly due to lower sales volumes and the divestment of operations in Russia, whereas pricing had a positive impact. The Group's adjusted EBIT margin increased and was 9.7% (8.6%). Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's earnings was EUR -7 million (EUR 7 million).

Adjusted EBIT excludes EUR -7.5 million (EUR 35.6 million) of items affecting comparability (IAC).



Adjusted EBIT and IAC

EUR million Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Adjusted EBIT 100.3 101.5 Acquisition related costs -0.1 -0.1 Restructuring gains and losses, including writedowns of related assets -5.4 2.6 PPA amortization -2.2 -1.6 Settlement and legal fees of disputes -0.1 -2.7 Prague site closure-related costs 0.2 - Property damage incidents - - Divestment of subsidiaries - 37.5 EBIT 92.8 137.1



Net financial expenses were EUR 17 million (EUR 22 million) in the quarter. Tax expense was EUR 29 million (EUR 20 million). The increase is due to the business in Turkey, which has the US dollar as a functional currency. As taxes are calculated in the significantly devalued Turkish lira, the current tax charge as well as deferred tax liabilities increased significantly. The functional currency remeasurements related impact to deferred tax liabilities (mainly Turkey) are a non-cash item and are treated as IAC. Profit for the quarter was EUR 47 million (EUR 95 million). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.57 (EUR 0.59) and reported EPS EUR 0.42 (EUR 0.89). Adjusted EPS is calculated based on adjusted profit for the period, which excludes EUR -15.7 million (EUR 31.8 million) of IAC.



Adjusted profit and IAC

EUR million Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 60.0 61.2 IAC in EBIT -7.5 35.6 IAC in Financial items 1.2 -4.8 IAC Tax -9.4 1.0 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 44.3 93.0



Financial review Q1-Q3 2023

Net sales by business segment

EUR million Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Change Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 787.0 844.0 -7% North America 1,079.8 1,084.7 -0% Flexible Packaging 1,021.2 1,189.1 -14% Fiber Packaging 254.3 275.6 -8% Elimination of internal sales -6.2 -18.0 Group 3,136.0 3,375.4 -7%



Comparable net sales growth by business segment

Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Q1-Q3 2021 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 4% 20% 11% North America 1% 16% 4% Flexible Packaging -9% 19% 4% Fiber Packaging 9% 14% 2% Group -1% 18% 6%

The Group's net sales decreased 7% to EUR 3,136 million (EUR 3,375 million) during the reporting period, and comparable net sales growth was -1%. Overall, demand was muted by the impact of inflation. Net sales were weighed on by a decrease in sales volumes and changes in currencies, whereas pricing had a positive impact. The divestment of the operations in Russia had a negative impact. Comparable sales growth in emerging markets was -3%. Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's net sales was EUR -108 million (EUR 186 million) compared to 2022 exchange rates.



Adjusted EBIT by business segment

Items affecting comparability EUR million Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Change Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 73.0 81.5 -10% -2.1 20.9 North America 133.8 122.6 9% -0.0 -0.0 Flexible Packaging 62.0 82.6 -25% -42.3 -9.9 Fiber Packaging 30.0 28.8 4% -5.5 16.4 Other activities -13.7 -13.7 -0.3 -1.9 Group 285.1 301.7 -6% -50.2 25.4



Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment

Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Q1-Q3 2021 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 9.3% 9.7% 8.5% North America 12.4% 11.3% 12.4% Flexible Packaging 6.1% 6.9% 6.7% Fiber Packaging 11.8% 10.5% 10.6% Group Total 9.1% 8.9% 9.1%

The Group's adjusted EBIT decreased to EUR 285 million (EUR 302 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 235 million (EUR 327 million). Adjusted EBIT decreased mainly due to lower sales volumes and the divestment of operations in Russia. The Group's adjusted EBIT margin increased and was 9.1% (8.9%). Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's earnings was EUR -9 million (EUR 16 million).

Adjusted EBIT excludes EUR -50.2 million (EUR 25.4 million) of items affecting comparability (IAC). The main change in IACs relate to the planned closure of the Flexible Packaging production facility in Prague, Czech Republic.



Adjusted EBIT and IAC

EUR million Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Adjusted EBIT 285.1 301.7 Acquisition related costs -0.4 -0.7 Restructuring gains and losses, including writedowns of related assets -10.7 -2.4 PPA amortization -6.6 -5.0 Settlement and legal fees of disputes -0.2 -3.0 Prague site closure-related costs -32.3 - Property damage incidents - -1.0 Divestment of subsidiaries - 37.5 EBIT 234.9 327.2



Net financial expenses were EUR 51 million (EUR 37 million). The increase was due to higher interest rates and other financing costs. Tax expense was EUR 57 million (EUR 64 million). The effective tax rate was 31% (22%). The increase was due to an impact from the business in Turkey, which has the US dollar as a functional currency. As taxes are calculated in the significantly devalued Turkish lira, the current tax charge as well as deferred tax liabilities increased significantly. The functional currency remeasurements related impact to deferred tax liabilities (mainly Turkey) are a non-cash item and are treated as IAC. Additionally, the tax rate was impacted by a non-deductible goodwill impairment related to the planned closure of the Flexible Packaging site in Prague. Profit for the period was EUR 126 million (EUR 226 million). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 1.64 (EUR 1.84) and reported EPS EUR 1.14 (EUR 2.11). Adjusted EPS is calculated based on adjusted profit for the period, which excludes EUR -51.9 million (EUR 27.6 million) of IAC.



Adjusted profit and IAC

EUR million Q1-Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2022 Adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 171.0 192.2 IAC in EBIT -50.2 25.4 IAC in Financial items 0.8 -0.2 IAC Tax -2.5 2.4 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 119.1 219.8





Outlook for 2023 (unchanged)

The Group's trading conditions are expected to remain relatively stable, despite the continued volatility in the operating environment. Huhtamaki's diversified product portfolio provides resilience and the Group's good financial position enables addressing profitable long-term growth opportunities.

Teleconference

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined webcast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 Finnish time. Huhtamaki's President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, it can be followed real-time at: https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2023-q3.

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010472. Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2024

In 2024, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2023 February 8

Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2024 April 25

Half-yearly Report, January 1 - June 30, 2024 July 25

Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2024 October 24

The Annual Report 2023 will be published on the week commencing February 26, 2024.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 25, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com .

Attachment