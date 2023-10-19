BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polished.com Inc. (the "Company" or "Polished") (NYSE American: POL) today announced that the Board of Directors and stockholders of the Company approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") that will become effective at 12:01 a.m. ET on October 20, 2023. The Company's Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the existing symbol "POL."

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company's stockholders at the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on October 19, 2023. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 50 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding will be automatically combined into one share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split will proportionately reduce the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock from approximately 105.5 million shares to approximately 2.1 million shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of fractional shares. The Company will pay cash for fractional shares.

The Reverse Stock Split is part of the Company's plan to regain compliance with the $0.20 per share minimum closing price required to maintain continued listing on the NYSE American.

About Polished.com Inc.

Polished is raising the bar, delivering a world-class, white-glove shopping experience for home appliances. From the best product selections from top brands to exceptional customer service, we are simplifying the purchasing process and empowering consumers as we provide a polished experience, from inspiration to installation. A product expert helps customers get inspired and imagine the space they want, then shares fresh ideas, unbiased recommendations and excellent deals to suit the project's budget and style. The goal is peace of mind when it comes to new appliances. Polished perks include its "Love-It-Or-Return-It" 30-day policy, extended warranties, the ability to arrange for delivery and installation at your convenience and other special offers. Learn more at www.Polished.com.

