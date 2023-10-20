Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
WKN: A3KXK8 | ISIN: XS2393240887
Berlin
20.10.23
09:04 Uhr
87,16 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
20.10.2023 | 08:34
REMINDER: Eleving Group bond public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process.
From October 2, 2023, 10:00 EEST Eleving Group bonds (ISIN code: DE000A3LL7M4)
public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing
date is October 20, 2023, 15:00 EEST. 

Up to 750 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia,
and Lithuania. 
The issue price during the Auction for retail investors is fixed at 100 EUR
(100,00%) with a minimum investment amount 1,000 EUR (10 bonds). The interest
rate of the bonds is 13 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered under the
ISIN code DE000A3LL7M4. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (DE000A3LL7M4): ELEVINGIPO

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
October 2, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00;
October 3 - October 19, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00;
October 20, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:00*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: October 31, 2023.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to the Genium INET trading system and
who are participants in the international securities depository Euroclear
Belgium or CBL, or have an agreement with the participant in the relevant
depository under which the firm can settle securities and funds in payment
systems through a system operated by Euroclear Belgium or CBL may participate
in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its
clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of Eleving Group bond subscription process
through the Exchange trading system. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in
the announcement
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b463bb960ac9959e9b761c991b35e7a8f&lang=e
n&src=view 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1172030
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
