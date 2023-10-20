Kenya recently hosted the solar-focused Powerelec Kenya event, alongside the Renewable Energy Forum Africa 2023, in Nairobi. AFSIA and SolarPower Europe organized the event with the support of Get-Invest. The recent Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA) highlighted Africa's renewable energy potential. Organized by AFSIA and SolarPower Europe and supported by Get-Invest, the event took place in Kenya alongside Powerelec EXPO at the Sarit Center Expo in Nairobi from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6. It featured more than 100 exhibitors, 300 delegates, and panel discussions on topics like C&I financing, market value, ...

