The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) project pipeline data shows that solar could feasibly push out natural gas as the No. 1 electricity source by 2030.From pv magazine USA FERC's new energy infrastructure report shows that solar holds the largest share of capacity additions in the energy mix in the United States. In the January-August period, just under 9 GW of solar capacity was added, representing 40.5% of all capacity additions. This represents 36% growth year on year. Wind power provided an additional 2.7 GW, accounting for about 12.5% of new capacity additions. When including ...

