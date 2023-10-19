Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
PR Newswire
19.10.2023 | 19:49
Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 1, 2023 .

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first nine months of 2023 included the following:

  • Net sales were $59.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, essentially flat with the third quarter of 2022. Year to date net sales were $171.4 million, an increase of 4.1% over the first nine months of 2022.
  • Gross profit margin was 20.5% and 18.1% for the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily due to continued realization of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit margins were 22.0% for 2023 versus 16.3% for 2022.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were up as a percentage of sales to 17.1% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 15.6% in the third quarter of 2022. Prior year spend was lower than historical norms as we slowly returned to pre-Covid staffing, travel, and administrative spending levels. For the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, SG&A as a percentage of sales was 17.6% and 16.4%, respectively.
  • Net income for the third quarter 2023 was $0.8 million, flat to the third quarter of 2022. Through nine months of 2023, net income was $4.8 million versus net loss of ($1.1) million in 2022.
  • Earnings per share were $0.17 for the third quarter of 2023 versus $0.16 for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, earnings per share and loss per share was $1.03 and ($0.23), respectively.

For the first nine months of 2023, sales of residential products were higher by 2.9% versus the same period in 2022, while sales of commercial products increased by 7.5% in 2023 versus 2022. We are seeing an expected adjustment to seasonal ordering patterns as supply chain issues mitigate and product availability is back within standard lead times. Order velocity for 2023 remains strong, and we believe current backlog levels are in line with seasonal operating cycles.

As noted in previous releases, the multiple pricing actions undertaken throughout 2022 across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures had a positive impact resulting in improved price realization during the first nine months of 2023. Component part and commodity inflation continued through the first nine months of 2023, and we continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins as well as remaining diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

Debt levels remain in line with expectations due to increased working capital needs and inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations. Accordingly, interest expense for both the third quarter and year to date 2023 was higher versus the same periods in 2022. We will continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended





October 1,


October 2,


October 1,


October 2,





2023


2022


2023


2022

Net sales


$ 59,705


$ 59,656


$ 171,406


$ 164,594

Cost of goods sold


47,489


48,844


133,613


137,828



Gross profit


12,216


10,812


37,793


26,766

Selling, general and administrative expenses


10,182


9,299


30,164


27,017



Operating income (loss)


2,034


1,513


7,629


(251)

Other expense:










Non-service related pension credit


137


106


412


319


Interest and investment gain (loss)


(222)


(129)


267


(347)


Interest expense


(921)


(512)


(2,107)


(1,117)



Other expense


(1,006)


(535)


(1,428)


(1,145)

Income (loss) before income taxes


1,028


978


6,201


(1,396)

Income tax expense (benefit)


236


225


1,426


(321)


Net income (loss)


$ 792


$ 753


$ 4,775


$ (1,075)













Earnings (loss) per share











Basic


$ 0.17


$ 0.16


$ 1.03


$ (0.23)



Diluted


$ 0.17


$ 0.16


$ 1.03


$ (0.23)


Cash dividends per share


$ 0.22


$ 0.22


$ 0.66


$ 0.66

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)














(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)





October 1,


December 31,


October 2,

ASSETS


2023


2022


2022

Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,638


$ 6,994


$ 6,151


Trade accounts receivable, net


27,704


29,243


24,569


Inventories, net


70,131


59,635


65,384


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


5,905


3,747


4,717



Total Current Assets


110,378


99,619


100,821

Property, plant and equipment, net


63,728


59,980


58,866

Lease assets


4,171


1,793


1,928

Other long-term assets


15,600


14,866


23,828



Total Assets


$ 193,877


$ 176,258


$ 185,443










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities








Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 28,574


$ 36,047


$ 29,374


Current portion of long-term liabilities


152


152


152


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


1,036


854


837



Total Current Liabilities


29,762


37,053


30,363

Long-term debt


53,713


33,721


46,034

Lease liabilities


3,135


939


1,091

Other postretirement liabilities


6,026


5,636


6,015

Deferred income taxes


7,984


7,822


9,110

Shareholders' Equity








Preferred Stock


530


530


530


Class A Common Stock


3,630


3,626


3,623


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,314


1,318


1,321


Additional paid-in capital


16,826


16,565


16,564


Retained earnings


116,194


114,526


109,410


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(27,331)


(27,549)


(20,690)


Treasury stock, at cost


(17,906)


(17,929)


(17,928)



Total Shareholders' Equity


93,257


91,087


92,830



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 193,877


$ 176,258


$ 185,443

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)










Nine Months Ended




October 1,


October 2,




2023


2022


Net income (loss)


$ 4,775


$ (1,075)


Depreciation and amortization


3,730


3,546


Pension and postretirement liabilities expense


(375)


(28)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(18,033)


(18,205)

Net cash used by operating activities


(9,903)


(15,762)


Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(7,622)


(5,114)


Net proceeds from borrowings


19,992


24,203


Share-based and treasury activity, net


284


267


Dividends paid


(3,107)


(3,097)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


$ (356)


$ 497







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


$ 6,994


$ 5,654

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(356)


497

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 6,638


$ 6,151

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


























Class B






Accumulated










Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'




Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2022


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 16,565


$ 114,526


$ (27,549)


$ (17,929)


$ 91,087



















Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,012)


-


-


(1,012)

Net income for the period


-


-


-


-


2,969


-


-


2,969

Other comprehensive loss,

















net of tax ($88)


-


-


-


-


-


(296)


-


(296)



















Balance at April 2, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 16,565


$ 116,483


$ (27,845)


$ (17,929)


$ 92,748



















Share-based compensation


-


-


-


259


-


-


23


282

Cash dividends declared:


















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)


Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,068)


-


-


(1,068)

Net income for the period


-


-


-


-


1,014


-


-


1,014

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax ($94)


-


-


-


-


-


316


-


316



















Balance at July 2, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 16,824


$ 116,420


$ (27,529)


$ (17,906)


$ 93,283



















Share-based compensation


-


-


-


2


-


-


-


2

Conversion of common stock


-


4


(4)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,018)


-


-


(1,018)

Net income for the period


-


-


-


-


792


-


-


792

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax ($59)


-


-


-


-


-


198


-


198



















Balance at October 1, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,630


$ 1,314


$ 16,826


$ 116,194


$ (27,331)


$ (17,906)


$ 93,257












































Class B






Accumulated










Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'




Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2021


$ 530


$ 3,615


$ 1,329


$ 16,317


$ 113,582


$ (22,260)


$ (17,948)


$ 95,165



















Share-based compensation


-


-


-


37


-


-


3


40

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,011)


-


-


(1,011)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(755)


-


-


(755)

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax ($211)


-


-


-


-


-


751


-


751



















Balance at April 3, 2022


$ 530


$ 3,615


$ 1,329


$ 16,354


$ 111,816


$ (21,509)


$ (17,945)


$ 94,190



















Share-based compensation


-


-


-


210


-


-


17


227

Conversion of common stock


-


8


(8)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)


Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,066)


-


-


(1,066)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(1,073)


-


-


(1,073)

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax ($65)


-


-


-


-


-


218


-


218



















Balance at July 3, 2022


$ 530


$ 3,623


$ 1,321


$ 16,564


$ 109,668


$ (21,291)


$ (17,928)


$ 92,487



















Cash dividends declared:


















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,011)


-


-


(1,011)

Net income for the period


-


-


-


-


753


-


-


753

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax ($180)


-


-


-


-


-


601


-


601



















Balance at October 2, 2022


$ 530


$ 3,623


$ 1,321


$ 16,564


$ 109,410


$ (20,690)


$ (17,928)


$ 92,830

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

