Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923774 | ISIN: US32020R1095 | Ticker-Symbol: FI6
Tradegate
19.10.23
12:29 Uhr
23,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80023,40011:29
22,80023,40011:29
PR Newswire
19.10.2023 | 22:05
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $49.56 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $59.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 101,337 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.99 . Currently, the Company has 4.90 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2024 .

"Due to our strong liquidity, capital levels and some banks who don't have the liquidity to serve their loan customers, we have had the ability to add good loan and deposit customers at favorable terms in the current environment," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged that deposit balances have remained fairly stable this year and we continue to have significant net new account growth. Moving forward, we will continue our disciplined approach of managing our balance sheet, reducing expenses and maximizing efficiencies. The monthly maturities off our bond and loan portfolios are providing us with the needed liquidity to grow loans which will improve our interest income as we go forward. As always, we appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders, and associates," Dueser added.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $94.15 million compared to $95.87 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $103.16 million for the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.38 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $11.96 billion for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $12.54 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.28 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.22 million for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $89.71 million, or 1.28 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $74.11 million at September 30, 2022, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.90 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $10.88 million at September 30, 2022 .

For the third quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $648 thousand compared to net recoveries of $1.12 million for the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.57 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.39 percent at September 30, 2022 . Classified loans totaled $179.11 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $143.72 million at September 30, 2022 .

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.07 million compared to $30.94 million for the third quarter of 2022, largely due to the following:

  • Debit card fees decreased by $546 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due to the recognition of $988 thousand of volume incentive income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $375 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Mortgage income declined to $3.44 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.07 million for the third quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume and margins primarily because of the continued increase in mortgage interest rates.
  • Available-for-sale securities totaling $113.13 million with an average book yield of 3.53 percent were sold in the third quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $972 thousand compared to a gain on sales of securities of $334 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The proceeds from the sales of these securities are being used to fund organic loan growth that is yielding around 8 percent, resulting in an anticipated earn back period of less than 6 months.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $698 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $664 thousand for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.51 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $6.40 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven by the growth in net new accounts.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $59.54 million compared to $59.44 million for the third quarter of 2022, with the following variances:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $32.94 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $33.89 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $583 thousand in profit sharing expense and $121 thousand in mortgage incentives.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.05 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $656 thousand in FDIC insurance fees and an increase of $403 thousand in legal and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.62 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 43.10 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the decrease in net interest income from the prior year.

As of September 30, 2023, consolidated total assets were $12.78 billion compared to $13.11 billion at September 30, 2022 . Loans totaled $6.99 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with loans of $6.26 billion at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, loans grew $217.14 million, or 12.71 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $10.72 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $11.14 billion at September 30, 2022.

Shareholders' equity was $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.13 billion at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $639.93 million at September 30, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $632.42 million at September 30, 2022 .

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 80 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park . The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


















As of


2023



2022


ASSETS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Cash and due from banks

$

208,277


$

255,018


$

224,875


$

293,286


$

227,298


Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


180,008



23,839



221,336



37,392



138,484


Investment securities


4,652,537



5,066,262



5,298,557



5,474,359



5,745,443


Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans


6,994,574



6,777,429



6,576,060



6,441,699



6,255,286


PPP loans


122



141



155



169



202


Total loans, held-for-investment


6,994,696



6,777,570



6,576,215



6,441,868



6,255,488


Allowance for credit losses


(89,714)



(86,541)



(80,818)



(75,834)



(74,108)


Net loans, held-for-investment


6,904,982



6,691,029



6,495,397



6,366,034



6,181,380


Loans, held-for-sale


12,229



19,220



11,996



11,965



18,815


Premises and equipment, net


152,936



152,876



153,718



152,973



152,646


Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481


Other intangible assets


1,369



1,597



1,825



2,053



2,352


Other assets


351,599



302,115



286,801



322,523



330,445


Total assets

$

12,777,418


$

12,825,437


$

13,007,986


$

12,974,066


$

13,110,344


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,477,553


$

3,578,483


$

3,890,991


$

4,061,788


$

4,200,792


Interest-bearing deposits


7,238,970



7,229,077



7,045,427



6,943,719



6,941,326


Total deposits


10,716,523



10,807,560



10,936,418



11,005,507



11,142,118


Borrowings


751,544



587,656



632,927



642,507



774,581


Trade date payable


2,500



-



-



-



-


Other liabilities


66,741



62,988



65,788



60,315



61,030


Shareholders' equity


1,240,110



1,367,233



1,372,853



1,265,737



1,132,615


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,777,418


$

12,825,437


$

13,007,986


$

12,974,066


$

13,110,344



















Quarter Ended



2023



2022


INCOME STATEMENTS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Interest income

$

135,351


$

129,005


$

121,508


$

121,137


$

112,728


Interest expense


41,202



33,139



25,222



17,100



9,572


Net interest income


94,149



95,866



96,286



104,037



103,156


Provision for credit losses


2,276



5,573



2,781



4,075



3,221


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


91,873



90,293



93,505



99,962



99,935


Noninterest income


28,070



29,947



28,007



28,524



30,943


Noninterest expense


59,539



57,613



57,256



57,778



59,442


Net income before income taxes


60,404



62,627



64,256



70,708



71,436


Income tax expense


10,848



11,754



11,688



12,040



12,095


Net income

$

49,556


$

50,873


$

52,568


$

58,668


$

59,341


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.35


$

0.36


$

0.37


$

0.41


$

0.42


Net income - diluted


0.35



0.36



0.37



0.41



0.41


Cash dividends declared


0.18



0.18



0.17



0.17



0.17


Book value


8.69



9.58



9.62



8.87



7.94


Tangible book value


6.48



7.37



7.41



6.66



5.73


Market value


25.12



28.49



31.90



34.40



41.83


Shares outstanding - end of period


142,677,069



142,741,196



142,703,531



142,657,871



142,628,163


Average outstanding shares - basic


142,707,260



142,700,805



142,665,646



142,619,632



142,524,500


Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,149,373



143,087,555



143,066,011



143,071,538



143,126,088


































PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.53

%


1.58

%


1.65

%


1.76

%


1.76

%

Return on average equity


14.51



14.89



16.32



19.87



17.31


Return on average tangible equity


18.90



19.33



21.51



27.20



22.55


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*


3.22



3.29



3.34



3.47



3.38


Efficiency ratio*


47.62



44.74



44.93



42.39



43.10


*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

































Nine Months Ended











Sept. 30,










INCOME STATEMENTS


2023



2022











Interest income

$

385,864


$

311,718











Interest expense


99,563



14,340











Net interest income


286,301



297,378











Provision for credit losses


10,631



13,353











Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


275,670



284,025











Noninterest income


86,025



103,141











Noninterest expense


174,407



177,000











Net income before income taxes


187,288



210,166











Income tax expense


34,291



34,359











Net income

$

152,997


$

175,807



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

1.07


$

1.23











Net income - diluted


1.07



1.23











Cash dividends declared


0.53



0.49











Book value


8.69



7.94











Tangible book value


6.48



5.73











Market value

$

25.12


$

41.83











Shares outstanding - end of period


142,677,069



142,628,163











Average outstanding shares - basic


142,691,389



142,588,373











Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,042,858



143,246,768



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.59

%


1.77

%










Return on average equity


15.22



15.88











Return on average tangible equity


19.88



20.20











Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*


3.28



3.30











Efficiency ratio*


45.75



42.94











*Calculation has been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance










FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended






2023






2022


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Balance at beginning of period

$

86,541


$

80,818


$

75,834


$

74,108


$

71,932


Loans charged-off


(1,080)



(1,118)



(288)



(1,225)



(293)


Loan recoveries


432



319



565



320



1,409


Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(648)



(799)



277



(905)



1,116


Provision for loan losses


3,821



6,522



4,707



2,631



1,060


Balance at end of period

$

89,714


$

86,541


$

80,818


$

75,834


$

74,108


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

9,448


$

10,397


$

12,323


$

10,879


$

8,718


Provision for unfunded commitments


(1,545)



(949)



(1,926)



1,444



2,161


Balance at end of period

$

7,903


$

9,448


$

10,397


$

12,323


$

10,879


















Allowance for loan losses /
















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.28

%


1.28

%


1.23

%


1.18

%


1.18

%

Allowance for loan losses /
















nonperforming loans


229.44



296.13



334.06



311.75



301.02


Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
















(annualized)


0.04



0.05



(0.02)



0.06



(0.07)



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Commercial:
















C&I

$

1,108,118


$

1,021,722


$

954,531


$

917,148


$

871,133


PPP


122



141



155



169



202


Municipal


218,358



215,977



221,379



221,090



214,852


Total Commercial


1,326,598



1,237,840



1,176,065



1,138,407



1,086,187


Agricultural


81,876



82,032



77,017



76,947



76,937


Real Estate:
















Construction & Development


929,570



915,221



921,190



959,426



938,051


Farm


341,052



335,644



307,706



306,322



268,139


Non-Owner Occupied CRE


828,900



811,347



737,117



732,089



717,738


Owner Occupied CRE


1,002,913



1,011,511



1,043,018



954,400



945,665


Residential


1,788,913



1,698,679



1,628,841



1,575,758



1,536,180


Total Real Estate


4,891,348



4,772,402



4,637,872



4,527,995



4,405,773


Consumer:
















Auto


540,382



534,603



537,410



550,635



538,798


Non-Auto


154,492



150,693



147,851



147,884



147,793


Total Consumer


694,874



685,296



685,261



698,519



686,591


















Total loans held-for-investment

$

6,994,696


$

6,777,570


$

6,576,215


$

6,441,868


$

6,255,488


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

60,939


$

66,960


$

65,141


$

49,382


$

43,149


Substandard


118,166



108,179



91,915



101,316



100,568


Doubtful


-



-



-



-



-


Total classified loans

$

179,105


$

175,139


$

157,056


$

150,698


$

143,717


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

38,812


$

28,672


$

24,171


$

24,325


$

24,604


Accruing loans 90 days past due


289



552



22



-



15


Total nonperforming loans


39,101



29,224



24,193



24,325



24,619


Foreclosed assets


597



25



196



-



-


Total nonperforming assets

$

39,698


$

29,249


$

24,389


$

24,325


$

24,619


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.57

%


0.43

%


0.37

%


0.38

%


0.39

%

As a % of end of period total assets


0.31



0.23



0.19



0.19



0.19



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022


CAPITAL RATIOS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


18.35

%


18.48

%


18.68

%


18.22

%


18.03

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


18.35



18.48



18.68



18.22



18.03


Total capital ratio


19.49



19.62



19.79



19.29



19.07


Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.00



11.81



11.53



10.96



10.79


Tangible common equity ratio


7.42



8.41



8.33



7.51



6.38


Equity/Assets ratio


9.71



10.66



10.55



9.76



8.64



















Quarter Ended



2023



2022


NONINTEREST INCOME


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Trust fees

$

10,050


$

9,883


$

9,845


$

10,122


$

10,314


Service charges on deposits


6,509



6,310



6,036



6,397



6,399


Debit card fees


5,041



6,720



4,936



5,899



5,587


Credit card fees


694



711



609



632



651


Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


3,442



3,534



2,974



2,904



4,070


Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities


(972)



46



12



131



334


Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(10)



(1)



34



-



349


Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


696



-



930



(2)



526


Interest on loan recoveries


698



475



346



244



664


Other noninterest income


1,922



2,269



2,285



2,197



2,049


Total noninterest income

$

28,070


$

29,947


$

28,007


$

28,524


$

30,943


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,755


$

31,796


$

31,431


$

32,391


$

33,129


Profit sharing expense


180



(30)



30



565



763


Net occupancy expense


3,565



3,423



3,430



3,350



3,440


Equipment expense


2,200



2,198



2,127



2,053



2,396


FDIC insurance premiums


1,573



1,417



1,654



1,021



917


Debit card expense


3,284



3,221



3,199



3,054



3,013


Legal, tax and professional fees


3,007



2,847



2,687



2,814



2,604


Audit fees


551



563



540



451



451


Printing, stationery and supplies


512



740



710



473



600


Amortization of intangible assets


228



228



228



299



306


Advertising, meals and public relations


1,622



1,789



1,475



1,646



1,692


Operational and other losses


959



856



931



982



869


Software amortization and expense


2,441



2,519



2,311



2,420



2,564


Other noninterest expense


6,662



6,046



6,503



6,259



6,698


Total noninterest expense

$

59,539


$

57,613


$

57,256


$

57,778


$

59,442


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

2,823


$

2,950


$

3,131


$

3,751


$

3,807


*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance










Nine Months Ended




Sept. 30,



NONINTEREST INCOME


2023



2022



Trust fees

$

29,778


$

29,873



Service charges on deposits


18,855



18,143



Debit card fees


16,697



24,381



Credit card fees


2,014



1,953



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


9,950



16,131



Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities


(914)



2,013



Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets


23



1,451



Net gain on sale of assets


1,626



522



Interest on loan recoveries


1,519



2,596



Other noninterest income


6,477



6,078



Total noninterest income

$

86,025


$

103,141











NONINTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

95,982


$

97,509



Profit sharing expense


180



3,668



Net occupancy expense


10,418



9,957



Equipment expense


6,525



6,999



FDIC insurance premiums


4,644



2,690



Debit card expense


9,704



9,177



Legal, tax and professional fees


8,541



8,074



Audit fees


1,654



1,352



Printing, stationery and supplies


1,962



1,641



Amortization of intangible assets


684



946



Advertising, meals and public relations


4,886



4,739



Operational and other losses


2,746



2,247



Software amortization and expense


7,271



7,543



Other noninterest expense


19,210



20,458



Total noninterest expense

$

174,407


$

177,000











TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

8,903


$

11,671



*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2023




June 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

2,383


$

35



5.79

%




$

2,242


$

30



5.45

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


55,231



757



5.44






119,168



1,553



5.23


Taxable securities


3,429,290



19,425



2.27






3,589,381



20,032



2.23


Tax-exempt securities


1,578,660



11,085



2.81






1,653,418



11,799



2.85


Loans


6,894,064



106,872



6.15






6,683,276



98,541



5.91


Total interest-earning assets


11,959,628


$

138,174



4.58

%





12,047,485


$

131,955



4.39

%

Noninterest-earning assets


850,855












842,284








Total assets

$

12,810,483











$

12,889,769








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,259,252


$

36,165



1.98

%




$

7,037,677


$

27,629



1.57

%

Borrowings


621,188



5,037



3.22






715,071



5,510



3.09


Total interest-bearing liabilities


7,880,440


$

41,202



2.07

%





7,752,748


$

33,139



1.71

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,509,809












3,704,143








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

65,094












62,227








Shareholders' equity


1,355,140












1,370,651








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,810,483











$

12,889,769






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

96,972



3.22

%







$

98,816



3.29

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2023




Dec. 31, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

2,507


$

32



5.12

%




$

3,165


$

36



4.57

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


143,542



1,618



4.57






160,200



1,579



3.91


Taxable securities


3,672,257



20,782



2.26






3,761,206



21,152



2.25


Tax-exempt securities


1,750,533



12,743



2.91






2,001,185



15,740



3.15


Loans


6,500,332



89,464



5.58






6,391,703



86,381



5.36


Total interest-earning assets


12,069,171


$

124,639



4.19

%





12,317,459


$

124,888



4.02

%

Noninterest-earning assets


863,342












891,972








Total assets

$

12,932,513











$

13,209,431








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,080,518


$

21,812



1.25

%




$

6,871,315


$

13,123



0.76

%

Borrowings


625,137



3,410



2.21






927,250



3,977



1.70


Total interest-bearing liabilities


7,705,655


$

25,222



1.33

%





7,798,565


$

17,100



0.87

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,860,472












4,179,494








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

60,028












60,085








Shareholders' equity


1,306,358












1,171,287








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,932,513











$

13,209,431






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*




$

99,417



3.34

%







$

107,788



3.47

%
























Three Months Ended














Sept. 30, 2022















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

3,107


$

19



2.49

%













Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


248,929



1,413



2.25














Taxable securities


4,039,107



20,799



2.06














Tax-exempt securities


2,164,829



16,423



3.03














Loans


6,082,649



77,880



5.08














Total interest-earning assets


12,538,621


$

116,534



3.69

%













Noninterest-earning assets


833,980




















Total assets

$

13,372,601




















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,004,478


$

8,787



0.50

%













Borrowings


768,096



784



0.40














Total interest-bearing liabilities


7,772,574


$

9,571



0.49

%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


4,178,675




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

61,320




















Shareholders' equity


1,360,032




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,372,601










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*




$

106,963



3.38

%




































Nine Months Ended




Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2023




Sept. 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

2,377


$

97



5.45

%




$

1,870


$

26



1.87

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


105,657



3,929



4.97






236,843



2,054



1.16


Taxable securities


3,562,753



60,240



2.25






4,123,562



57,772



1.87


Tax exempt securities


1,660,241



35,626



2.86






2,382,754



52,403



2.93


Loans


6,694,000



294,875



5.89






5,765,844



211,134



4.90


Total interest-earning assets


12,025,028


$

394,767



4.39

%





12,510,873


$

323,389



3.46

%

Noninterest-earning assets


852,113












801,828








Total assets

$

12,877,141











$

13,312,701








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

7,126,471


$

85,606



1.61

%




$

6,984,249


$

13,124



0.25

%

Borrowings


653,784



13,957



2.85






759,913



1,216



0.21


Total interest-bearing liabilities


7,780,255


$

99,563



1.71

%





7,744,162


$

14,340



0.25

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,690,190












4,024,731








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

62,468












63,919








Shareholders' equity


1,344,228












1,479,889








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,877,141











$

13,312,701






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*




$

295,204



3.28

%







$

309,049



3.30

%

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance



































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.