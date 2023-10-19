First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $49.56 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $59.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 101,337 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.99 . Currently, the Company has 4.90 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2024 .
"Due to our strong liquidity, capital levels and some banks who don't have the liquidity to serve their loan customers, we have had the ability to add good loan and deposit customers at favorable terms in the current environment," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged that deposit balances have remained fairly stable this year and we continue to have significant net new account growth. Moving forward, we will continue our disciplined approach of managing our balance sheet, reducing expenses and maximizing efficiencies. The monthly maturities off our bond and loan portfolios are providing us with the needed liquidity to grow loans which will improve our interest income as we go forward. As always, we appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders, and associates," Dueser added.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $94.15 million compared to $95.87 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $103.16 million for the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.38 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $11.96 billion for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $12.54 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.28 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.22 million for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $89.71 million, or 1.28 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $74.11 million at September 30, 2022, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.90 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $10.88 million at September 30, 2022 .
For the third quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $648 thousand compared to net recoveries of $1.12 million for the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.57 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.39 percent at September 30, 2022 . Classified loans totaled $179.11 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $143.72 million at September 30, 2022 .
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.07 million compared to $30.94 million for the third quarter of 2022, largely due to the following:
- Debit card fees decreased by $546 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due to the recognition of $988 thousand of volume incentive income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $375 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.
- Mortgage income declined to $3.44 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.07 million for the third quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume and margins primarily because of the continued increase in mortgage interest rates.
- Available-for-sale securities totaling $113.13 million with an average book yield of 3.53 percent were sold in the third quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $972 thousand compared to a gain on sales of securities of $334 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The proceeds from the sales of these securities are being used to fund organic loan growth that is yielding around 8 percent, resulting in an anticipated earn back period of less than 6 months.
- Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $698 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $664 thousand for the third quarter of 2022.
- Service charges on deposits increased to $6.51 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $6.40 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven by the growth in net new accounts.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $59.54 million compared to $59.44 million for the third quarter of 2022, with the following variances:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $32.94 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $33.89 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $583 thousand in profit sharing expense and $121 thousand in mortgage incentives.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.05 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $656 thousand in FDIC insurance fees and an increase of $403 thousand in legal and professional fees.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.62 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 43.10 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the decrease in net interest income from the prior year.
As of September 30, 2023, consolidated total assets were $12.78 billion compared to $13.11 billion at September 30, 2022 . Loans totaled $6.99 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with loans of $6.26 billion at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, loans grew $217.14 million, or 12.71 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $10.72 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $11.14 billion at September 30, 2022.
Shareholders' equity was $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.13 billion at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $639.93 million at September 30, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $632.42 million at September 30, 2022 .
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 80 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park . The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2023
2022
ASSETS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
208,277
$
255,018
$
224,875
$
293,286
$
227,298
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
180,008
23,839
221,336
37,392
138,484
Investment securities
4,652,537
5,066,262
5,298,557
5,474,359
5,745,443
Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans
6,994,574
6,777,429
6,576,060
6,441,699
6,255,286
PPP loans
122
141
155
169
202
Total loans, held-for-investment
6,994,696
6,777,570
6,576,215
6,441,868
6,255,488
Allowance for credit losses
(89,714)
(86,541)
(80,818)
(75,834)
(74,108)
Net loans, held-for-investment
6,904,982
6,691,029
6,495,397
6,366,034
6,181,380
Loans, held-for-sale
12,229
19,220
11,996
11,965
18,815
Premises and equipment, net
152,936
152,876
153,718
152,973
152,646
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
1,369
1,597
1,825
2,053
2,352
Other assets
351,599
302,115
286,801
322,523
330,445
Total assets
$
12,777,418
$
12,825,437
$
13,007,986
$
12,974,066
$
13,110,344
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,477,553
$
3,578,483
$
3,890,991
$
4,061,788
$
4,200,792
Interest-bearing deposits
7,238,970
7,229,077
7,045,427
6,943,719
6,941,326
Total deposits
10,716,523
10,807,560
10,936,418
11,005,507
11,142,118
Borrowings
751,544
587,656
632,927
642,507
774,581
Trade date payable
2,500
-
-
-
-
Other liabilities
66,741
62,988
65,788
60,315
61,030
Shareholders' equity
1,240,110
1,367,233
1,372,853
1,265,737
1,132,615
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,777,418
$
12,825,437
$
13,007,986
$
12,974,066
$
13,110,344
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
INCOME STATEMENTS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Interest income
$
135,351
$
129,005
$
121,508
$
121,137
$
112,728
Interest expense
41,202
33,139
25,222
17,100
9,572
Net interest income
94,149
95,866
96,286
104,037
103,156
Provision for credit losses
2,276
5,573
2,781
4,075
3,221
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
91,873
90,293
93,505
99,962
99,935
Noninterest income
28,070
29,947
28,007
28,524
30,943
Noninterest expense
59,539
57,613
57,256
57,778
59,442
Net income before income taxes
60,404
62,627
64,256
70,708
71,436
Income tax expense
10,848
11,754
11,688
12,040
12,095
Net income
$
49,556
$
50,873
$
52,568
$
58,668
$
59,341
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.35
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.41
$
0.42
Net income - diluted
0.35
0.36
0.37
0.41
0.41
Cash dividends declared
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
Book value
8.69
9.58
9.62
8.87
7.94
Tangible book value
6.48
7.37
7.41
6.66
5.73
Market value
25.12
28.49
31.90
34.40
41.83
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,677,069
142,741,196
142,703,531
142,657,871
142,628,163
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,707,260
142,700,805
142,665,646
142,619,632
142,524,500
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,149,373
143,087,555
143,066,011
143,071,538
143,126,088
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.53
%
1.58
%
1.65
%
1.76
%
1.76
%
Return on average equity
14.51
14.89
16.32
19.87
17.31
Return on average tangible equity
18.90
19.33
21.51
27.20
22.55
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*
3.22
3.29
3.34
3.47
3.38
Efficiency ratio*
47.62
44.74
44.93
42.39
43.10
*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2023
2022
Interest income
$
385,864
$
311,718
Interest expense
99,563
14,340
Net interest income
286,301
297,378
Provision for credit losses
10,631
13,353
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
275,670
284,025
Noninterest income
86,025
103,141
Noninterest expense
174,407
177,000
Net income before income taxes
187,288
210,166
Income tax expense
34,291
34,359
Net income
$
152,997
$
175,807
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.07
$
1.23
Net income - diluted
1.07
1.23
Cash dividends declared
0.53
0.49
Book value
8.69
7.94
Tangible book value
6.48
5.73
Market value
$
25.12
$
41.83
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,677,069
142,628,163
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,691,389
142,588,373
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,042,858
143,246,768
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.59
%
1.77
%
Return on average equity
15.22
15.88
Return on average tangible equity
19.88
20.20
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*
3.28
3.30
Efficiency ratio*
45.75
42.94
*Calculation has been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
86,541
$
80,818
$
75,834
$
74,108
$
71,932
Loans charged-off
(1,080)
(1,118)
(288)
(1,225)
(293)
Loan recoveries
432
319
565
320
1,409
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(648)
(799)
277
(905)
1,116
Provision for loan losses
3,821
6,522
4,707
2,631
1,060
Balance at end of period
$
89,714
$
86,541
$
80,818
$
75,834
$
74,108
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
9,448
$
10,397
$
12,323
$
10,879
$
8,718
Provision for unfunded commitments
(1,545)
(949)
(1,926)
1,444
2,161
Balance at end of period
$
7,903
$
9,448
$
10,397
$
12,323
$
10,879
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.23
%
1.18
%
1.18
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
229.44
296.13
334.06
311.75
301.02
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.04
0.05
(0.02)
0.06
(0.07)
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,108,118
$
1,021,722
$
954,531
$
917,148
$
871,133
PPP
122
141
155
169
202
Municipal
218,358
215,977
221,379
221,090
214,852
Total Commercial
1,326,598
1,237,840
1,176,065
1,138,407
1,086,187
Agricultural
81,876
82,032
77,017
76,947
76,937
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
929,570
915,221
921,190
959,426
938,051
Farm
341,052
335,644
307,706
306,322
268,139
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
828,900
811,347
737,117
732,089
717,738
Owner Occupied CRE
1,002,913
1,011,511
1,043,018
954,400
945,665
Residential
1,788,913
1,698,679
1,628,841
1,575,758
1,536,180
Total Real Estate
4,891,348
4,772,402
4,637,872
4,527,995
4,405,773
Consumer:
Auto
540,382
534,603
537,410
550,635
538,798
Non-Auto
154,492
150,693
147,851
147,884
147,793
Total Consumer
694,874
685,296
685,261
698,519
686,591
Total loans held-for-investment
$
6,994,696
$
6,777,570
$
6,576,215
$
6,441,868
$
6,255,488
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
60,939
$
66,960
$
65,141
$
49,382
$
43,149
Substandard
118,166
108,179
91,915
101,316
100,568
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
179,105
$
175,139
$
157,056
$
150,698
$
143,717
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
38,812
$
28,672
$
24,171
$
24,325
$
24,604
Accruing loans 90 days past due
289
552
22
-
15
Total nonperforming loans
39,101
29,224
24,193
24,325
24,619
Foreclosed assets
597
25
196
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
39,698
$
29,249
$
24,389
$
24,325
$
24,619
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.57
%
0.43
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.39
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.31
0.23
0.19
0.19
0.19
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
CAPITAL RATIOS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
18.35
%
18.48
%
18.68
%
18.22
%
18.03
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
18.35
18.48
18.68
18.22
18.03
Total capital ratio
19.49
19.62
19.79
19.29
19.07
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.00
11.81
11.53
10.96
10.79
Tangible common equity ratio
7.42
8.41
8.33
7.51
6.38
Equity/Assets ratio
9.71
10.66
10.55
9.76
8.64
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
NONINTEREST INCOME
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Trust fees
$
10,050
$
9,883
$
9,845
$
10,122
$
10,314
Service charges on deposits
6,509
6,310
6,036
6,397
6,399
Debit card fees
5,041
6,720
4,936
5,899
5,587
Credit card fees
694
711
609
632
651
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
3,442
3,534
2,974
2,904
4,070
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
(972)
46
12
131
334
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(10)
(1)
34
-
349
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
696
-
930
(2)
526
Interest on loan recoveries
698
475
346
244
664
Other noninterest income
1,922
2,269
2,285
2,197
2,049
Total noninterest income
$
28,070
$
29,947
$
28,007
$
28,524
$
30,943
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
32,755
$
31,796
$
31,431
$
32,391
$
33,129
Profit sharing expense
180
(30)
30
565
763
Net occupancy expense
3,565
3,423
3,430
3,350
3,440
Equipment expense
2,200
2,198
2,127
2,053
2,396
FDIC insurance premiums
1,573
1,417
1,654
1,021
917
Debit card expense
3,284
3,221
3,199
3,054
3,013
Legal, tax and professional fees
3,007
2,847
2,687
2,814
2,604
Audit fees
551
563
540
451
451
Printing, stationery and supplies
512
740
710
473
600
Amortization of intangible assets
228
228
228
299
306
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,622
1,789
1,475
1,646
1,692
Operational and other losses
959
856
931
982
869
Software amortization and expense
2,441
2,519
2,311
2,420
2,564
Other noninterest expense
6,662
6,046
6,503
6,259
6,698
Total noninterest expense
$
59,539
$
57,613
$
57,256
$
57,778
$
59,442
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *
$
2,823
$
2,950
$
3,131
$
3,751
$
3,807
*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2023
2022
Trust fees
$
29,778
$
29,873
Service charges on deposits
18,855
18,143
Debit card fees
16,697
24,381
Credit card fees
2,014
1,953
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
9,950
16,131
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
(914)
2,013
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
23
1,451
Net gain on sale of assets
1,626
522
Interest on loan recoveries
1,519
2,596
Other noninterest income
6,477
6,078
Total noninterest income
$
86,025
$
103,141
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
95,982
$
97,509
Profit sharing expense
180
3,668
Net occupancy expense
10,418
9,957
Equipment expense
6,525
6,999
FDIC insurance premiums
4,644
2,690
Debit card expense
9,704
9,177
Legal, tax and professional fees
8,541
8,074
Audit fees
1,654
1,352
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,962
1,641
Amortization of intangible assets
684
946
Advertising, meals and public relations
4,886
4,739
Operational and other losses
2,746
2,247
Software amortization and expense
7,271
7,543
Other noninterest expense
19,210
20,458
Total noninterest expense
$
174,407
$
177,000
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *
$
8,903
$
11,671
*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,383
$
35
5.79
%
$
2,242
$
30
5.45
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
55,231
757
5.44
119,168
1,553
5.23
Taxable securities
3,429,290
19,425
2.27
3,589,381
20,032
2.23
Tax-exempt securities
1,578,660
11,085
2.81
1,653,418
11,799
2.85
Loans
6,894,064
106,872
6.15
6,683,276
98,541
5.91
Total interest-earning assets
11,959,628
$
138,174
4.58
%
12,047,485
$
131,955
4.39
%
Noninterest-earning assets
850,855
842,284
Total assets
$
12,810,483
$
12,889,769
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,259,252
$
36,165
1.98
%
$
7,037,677
$
27,629
1.57
%
Borrowings
621,188
5,037
3.22
715,071
5,510
3.09
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,880,440
$
41,202
2.07
%
7,752,748
$
33,139
1.71
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,509,809
3,704,143
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
65,094
62,227
Shareholders' equity
1,355,140
1,370,651
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,810,483
$
12,889,769
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
96,972
3.22
%
$
98,816
3.29
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,507
$
32
5.12
%
$
3,165
$
36
4.57
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
143,542
1,618
4.57
160,200
1,579
3.91
Taxable securities
3,672,257
20,782
2.26
3,761,206
21,152
2.25
Tax-exempt securities
1,750,533
12,743
2.91
2,001,185
15,740
3.15
Loans
6,500,332
89,464
5.58
6,391,703
86,381
5.36
Total interest-earning assets
12,069,171
$
124,639
4.19
%
12,317,459
$
124,888
4.02
%
Noninterest-earning assets
863,342
891,972
Total assets
$
12,932,513
$
13,209,431
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,080,518
$
21,812
1.25
%
$
6,871,315
$
13,123
0.76
%
Borrowings
625,137
3,410
2.21
927,250
3,977
1.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,705,655
$
25,222
1.33
%
7,798,565
$
17,100
0.87
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,860,472
4,179,494
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
60,028
60,085
Shareholders' equity
1,306,358
1,171,287
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,932,513
$
13,209,431
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*
$
99,417
3.34
%
$
107,788
3.47
%
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2022
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,107
$
19
2.49
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
248,929
1,413
2.25
Taxable securities
4,039,107
20,799
2.06
Tax-exempt securities
2,164,829
16,423
3.03
Loans
6,082,649
77,880
5.08
Total interest-earning assets
12,538,621
$
116,534
3.69
%
Noninterest-earning assets
833,980
Total assets
$
13,372,601
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,004,478
$
8,787
0.50
%
Borrowings
768,096
784
0.40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,772,574
$
9,571
0.49
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,178,675
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
61,320
Shareholders' equity
1,360,032
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,372,601
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*
$
106,963
3.38
%
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2023
Sept. 30, 2022
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,377
$
97
5.45
%
$
1,870
$
26
1.87
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
105,657
3,929
4.97
236,843
2,054
1.16
Taxable securities
3,562,753
60,240
2.25
4,123,562
57,772
1.87
Tax exempt securities
1,660,241
35,626
2.86
2,382,754
52,403
2.93
Loans
6,694,000
294,875
5.89
5,765,844
211,134
4.90
Total interest-earning assets
12,025,028
$
394,767
4.39
%
12,510,873
$
323,389
3.46
%
Noninterest-earning assets
852,113
801,828
Total assets
$
12,877,141
$
13,312,701
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,126,471
$
85,606
1.61
%
$
6,984,249
$
13,124
0.25
%
Borrowings
653,784
13,957
2.85
759,913
1,216
0.21
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,780,255
$
99,563
1.71
%
7,744,162
$
14,340
0.25
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,690,190
4,024,731
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
62,468
63,919
Shareholders' equity
1,344,228
1,479,889
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,877,141
$
13,312,701
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*
$
295,204
3.28
%
$
309,049
3.30
%
*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.