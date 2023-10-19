First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $49.56 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $59.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 101,337 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.99 . Currently, the Company has 4.90 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2024 .

"Due to our strong liquidity, capital levels and some banks who don't have the liquidity to serve their loan customers, we have had the ability to add good loan and deposit customers at favorable terms in the current environment," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged that deposit balances have remained fairly stable this year and we continue to have significant net new account growth. Moving forward, we will continue our disciplined approach of managing our balance sheet, reducing expenses and maximizing efficiencies. The monthly maturities off our bond and loan portfolios are providing us with the needed liquidity to grow loans which will improve our interest income as we go forward. As always, we appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders, and associates," Dueser added.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $94.15 million compared to $95.87 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $103.16 million for the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.38 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $11.96 billion for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $12.54 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.28 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.22 million for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $89.71 million, or 1.28 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $74.11 million at September 30, 2022, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.90 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $10.88 million at September 30, 2022 .

For the third quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $648 thousand compared to net recoveries of $1.12 million for the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.57 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.39 percent at September 30, 2022 . Classified loans totaled $179.11 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $143.72 million at September 30, 2022 .

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.07 million compared to $30.94 million for the third quarter of 2022, largely due to the following:

Debit card fees decreased by $546 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due to the recognition of $988 thousand of volume incentive income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $375 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.

Mortgage income declined to $3.44 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.07 million for the third quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume and margins primarily because of the continued increase in mortgage interest rates.

Available-for-sale securities totaling $113.13 million with an average book yield of 3.53 percent were sold in the third quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $972 thousand compared to a gain on sales of securities of $334 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The proceeds from the sales of these securities are being used to fund organic loan growth that is yielding around 8 percent, resulting in an anticipated earn back period of less than 6 months.

Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $698 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $664 thousand for the third quarter of 2022.

Service charges on deposits increased to $6.51 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $6.40 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven by the growth in net new accounts.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $59.54 million compared to $59.44 million for the third quarter of 2022, with the following variances:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $32.94 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $33.89 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $583 thousand in profit sharing expense and $121 thousand in mortgage incentives.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.05 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $656 thousand in FDIC insurance fees and an increase of $403 thousand in legal and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.62 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 43.10 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the decrease in net interest income from the prior year.

As of September 30, 2023, consolidated total assets were $12.78 billion compared to $13.11 billion at September 30, 2022 . Loans totaled $6.99 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with loans of $6.26 billion at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, loans grew $217.14 million, or 12.71 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $10.72 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $11.14 billion at September 30, 2022.

Shareholders' equity was $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.13 billion at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $639.93 million at September 30, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $632.42 million at September 30, 2022 .

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 80 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park . The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of

2023



2022

ASSETS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 208,277

$ 255,018

$ 224,875

$ 293,286

$ 227,298

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

180,008



23,839



221,336



37,392



138,484

Investment securities

4,652,537



5,066,262



5,298,557



5,474,359



5,745,443

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,994,574



6,777,429



6,576,060



6,441,699



6,255,286

PPP loans

122



141



155



169



202

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,994,696



6,777,570



6,576,215



6,441,868



6,255,488

Allowance for credit losses

(89,714)



(86,541)



(80,818)



(75,834)



(74,108)

Net loans, held-for-investment

6,904,982



6,691,029



6,495,397



6,366,034



6,181,380

Loans, held-for-sale

12,229



19,220



11,996



11,965



18,815

Premises and equipment, net

152,936



152,876



153,718



152,973



152,646

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

1,369



1,597



1,825



2,053



2,352

Other assets

351,599



302,115



286,801



322,523



330,445

Total assets $ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,477,553

$ 3,578,483

$ 3,890,991

$ 4,061,788

$ 4,200,792

Interest-bearing deposits

7,238,970



7,229,077



7,045,427



6,943,719



6,941,326

Total deposits

10,716,523



10,807,560



10,936,418



11,005,507



11,142,118

Borrowings

751,544



587,656



632,927



642,507



774,581

Trade date payable

2,500



-



-



-



-

Other liabilities

66,741



62,988



65,788



60,315



61,030

Shareholders' equity

1,240,110



1,367,233



1,372,853



1,265,737



1,132,615

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Interest income $ 135,351

$ 129,005

$ 121,508

$ 121,137

$ 112,728

Interest expense

41,202



33,139



25,222



17,100



9,572

Net interest income

94,149



95,866



96,286



104,037



103,156

Provision for credit losses

2,276



5,573



2,781



4,075



3,221

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

91,873



90,293



93,505



99,962



99,935

Noninterest income

28,070



29,947



28,007



28,524



30,943

Noninterest expense

59,539



57,613



57,256



57,778



59,442

Net income before income taxes

60,404



62,627



64,256



70,708



71,436

Income tax expense

10,848



11,754



11,688



12,040



12,095

Net income $ 49,556

$ 50,873

$ 52,568

$ 58,668

$ 59,341

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.35

$ 0.36

$ 0.37

$ 0.41

$ 0.42

Net income - diluted

0.35



0.36



0.37



0.41



0.41

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.18



0.17



0.17



0.17

Book value

8.69



9.58



9.62



8.87



7.94

Tangible book value

6.48



7.37



7.41



6.66



5.73

Market value

25.12



28.49



31.90



34.40



41.83

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,677,069



142,741,196



142,703,531



142,657,871



142,628,163

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,707,260



142,700,805



142,665,646



142,619,632



142,524,500

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,149,373



143,087,555



143,066,011



143,071,538



143,126,088

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.53 %

1.58 %

1.65 %

1.76 %

1.76 % Return on average equity

14.51



14.89



16.32



19.87



17.31

Return on average tangible equity

18.90



19.33



21.51



27.20



22.55

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.22



3.29



3.34



3.47



3.38

Efficiency ratio*

47.62



44.74



44.93



42.39



43.10

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance































































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2023



2022



















Interest income $ 385,864

$ 311,718



















Interest expense

99,563



14,340



















Net interest income

286,301



297,378



















Provision for credit losses

10,631



13,353



















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

275,670



284,025



















Noninterest income

86,025



103,141



















Noninterest expense

174,407



177,000



















Net income before income taxes

187,288



210,166



















Income tax expense

34,291



34,359



















Net income $ 152,997

$ 175,807



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 1.07

$ 1.23



















Net income - diluted

1.07



1.23



















Cash dividends declared

0.53



0.49



















Book value

8.69



7.94



















Tangible book value

6.48



5.73



















Market value $ 25.12

$ 41.83



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,677,069



142,628,163



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,691,389



142,588,373



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,042,858



143,246,768



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.59 %

1.77 %

















Return on average equity

15.22



15.88



















Return on average tangible equity

19.88



20.20



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.28



3.30



















Efficiency ratio*

45.75



42.94



















*Calculation has been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance



















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended









2023









2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 86,541

$ 80,818

$ 75,834

$ 74,108

$ 71,932

Loans charged-off

(1,080)



(1,118)



(288)



(1,225)



(293)

Loan recoveries

432



319



565



320



1,409

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(648)



(799)



277



(905)



1,116

Provision for loan losses

3,821



6,522



4,707



2,631



1,060

Balance at end of period $ 89,714

$ 86,541

$ 80,818

$ 75,834

$ 74,108

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 9,448

$ 10,397

$ 12,323

$ 10,879

$ 8,718

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1,545)



(949)



(1,926)



1,444



2,161

Balance at end of period $ 7,903

$ 9,448

$ 10,397

$ 12,323

$ 10,879

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.23 %

1.18 %

1.18 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

229.44



296.13



334.06



311.75



301.02

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.04



0.05



(0.02)



0.06



(0.07)



































































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,108,118

$ 1,021,722

$ 954,531

$ 917,148

$ 871,133

PPP

122



141



155



169



202

Municipal

218,358



215,977



221,379



221,090



214,852

Total Commercial

1,326,598



1,237,840



1,176,065



1,138,407



1,086,187

Agricultural

81,876



82,032



77,017



76,947



76,937

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

929,570



915,221



921,190



959,426



938,051

Farm

341,052



335,644



307,706



306,322



268,139

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

828,900



811,347



737,117



732,089



717,738

Owner Occupied CRE

1,002,913



1,011,511



1,043,018



954,400



945,665

Residential

1,788,913



1,698,679



1,628,841



1,575,758



1,536,180

Total Real Estate

4,891,348



4,772,402



4,637,872



4,527,995



4,405,773

Consumer:





























Auto

540,382



534,603



537,410



550,635



538,798

Non-Auto

154,492



150,693



147,851



147,884



147,793

Total Consumer

694,874



685,296



685,261



698,519



686,591

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 6,994,696

$ 6,777,570

$ 6,576,215

$ 6,441,868

$ 6,255,488

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 60,939

$ 66,960

$ 65,141

$ 49,382

$ 43,149

Substandard

118,166



108,179



91,915



101,316



100,568

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 179,105

$ 175,139

$ 157,056

$ 150,698

$ 143,717

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 38,812

$ 28,672

$ 24,171

$ 24,325

$ 24,604

Accruing loans 90 days past due

289



552



22



-



15

Total nonperforming loans

39,101



29,224



24,193



24,325



24,619

Foreclosed assets

597



25



196



-



-

Total nonperforming assets $ 39,698

$ 29,249

$ 24,389

$ 24,325

$ 24,619

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.57 %

0.43 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.39 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.31



0.23



0.19



0.19



0.19



































































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.35 %

18.48 %

18.68 %

18.22 %

18.03 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.35



18.48



18.68



18.22



18.03

Total capital ratio

19.49



19.62



19.79



19.29



19.07

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.00



11.81



11.53



10.96



10.79

Tangible common equity ratio

7.42



8.41



8.33



7.51



6.38

Equity/Assets ratio

9.71



10.66



10.55



9.76



8.64



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Trust fees $ 10,050

$ 9,883

$ 9,845

$ 10,122

$ 10,314

Service charges on deposits

6,509



6,310



6,036



6,397



6,399

Debit card fees

5,041



6,720



4,936



5,899



5,587

Credit card fees

694



711



609



632



651

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,442



3,534



2,974



2,904



4,070

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(972)



46



12



131



334

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(10)



(1)



34



-



349

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

696



-



930



(2)



526

Interest on loan recoveries

698



475



346



244



664

Other noninterest income

1,922



2,269



2,285



2,197



2,049

Total noninterest income $ 28,070

$ 29,947

$ 28,007

$ 28,524

$ 30,943

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 32,755

$ 31,796

$ 31,431

$ 32,391

$ 33,129

Profit sharing expense

180



(30)



30



565



763

Net occupancy expense

3,565



3,423



3,430



3,350



3,440

Equipment expense

2,200



2,198



2,127



2,053



2,396

FDIC insurance premiums

1,573



1,417



1,654



1,021



917

Debit card expense

3,284



3,221



3,199



3,054



3,013

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,007



2,847



2,687



2,814



2,604

Audit fees

551



563



540



451



451

Printing, stationery and supplies

512



740



710



473



600

Amortization of intangible assets

228



228



228



299



306

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,622



1,789



1,475



1,646



1,692

Operational and other losses

959



856



931



982



869

Software amortization and expense

2,441



2,519



2,311



2,420



2,564

Other noninterest expense

6,662



6,046



6,503



6,259



6,698

Total noninterest expense $ 59,539

$ 57,613

$ 57,256

$ 57,778

$ 59,442

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT * $ 2,823

$ 2,950

$ 3,131

$ 3,751

$ 3,807

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance



















Nine Months Ended





Sept. 30,



NONINTEREST INCOME

2023



2022



Trust fees $ 29,778

$ 29,873



Service charges on deposits

18,855



18,143



Debit card fees

16,697



24,381



Credit card fees

2,014



1,953



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

9,950



16,131



Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(914)



2,013



Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

23



1,451



Net gain on sale of assets

1,626



522



Interest on loan recoveries

1,519



2,596



Other noninterest income

6,477



6,078



Total noninterest income $ 86,025

$ 103,141



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 95,982

$ 97,509



Profit sharing expense

180



3,668



Net occupancy expense

10,418



9,957



Equipment expense

6,525



6,999



FDIC insurance premiums

4,644



2,690



Debit card expense

9,704



9,177



Legal, tax and professional fees

8,541



8,074



Audit fees

1,654



1,352



Printing, stationery and supplies

1,962



1,641



Amortization of intangible assets

684



946



Advertising, meals and public relations

4,886



4,739



Operational and other losses

2,746



2,247



Software amortization and expense

7,271



7,543



Other noninterest expense

19,210



20,458



Total noninterest expense $ 174,407

$ 177,000



















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT * $ 8,903

$ 11,671



*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance





FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023





June 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,383

$ 35



5.79 %





$ 2,242

$ 30



5.45 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

55,231



757



5.44









119,168



1,553



5.23

Taxable securities

3,429,290



19,425



2.27









3,589,381



20,032



2.23

Tax-exempt securities

1,578,660



11,085



2.81









1,653,418



11,799



2.85

Loans

6,894,064



106,872



6.15









6,683,276



98,541



5.91

Total interest-earning assets

11,959,628

$ 138,174



4.58 %







12,047,485

$ 131,955



4.39 % Noninterest-earning assets

850,855





















842,284













Total assets $ 12,810,483



















$ 12,889,769













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,259,252

$ 36,165



1.98 %





$ 7,037,677

$ 27,629



1.57 % Borrowings

621,188



5,037



3.22









715,071



5,510



3.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,880,440

$ 41,202



2.07 %







7,752,748

$ 33,139



1.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,509,809





















3,704,143













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,094





















62,227













Shareholders' equity

1,355,140





















1,370,651













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,810,483



















$ 12,889,769

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 96,972



3.22 %











$ 98,816



3.29 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2023





Dec. 31, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,507

$ 32



5.12 %





$ 3,165

$ 36



4.57 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

143,542



1,618



4.57









160,200



1,579



3.91

Taxable securities

3,672,257



20,782



2.26









3,761,206



21,152



2.25

Tax-exempt securities

1,750,533



12,743



2.91









2,001,185



15,740



3.15

Loans

6,500,332



89,464



5.58









6,391,703



86,381



5.36

Total interest-earning assets

12,069,171

$ 124,639



4.19 %







12,317,459

$ 124,888



4.02 % Noninterest-earning assets

863,342





















891,972













Total assets $ 12,932,513



















$ 13,209,431













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,080,518

$ 21,812



1.25 %





$ 6,871,315

$ 13,123



0.76 % Borrowings

625,137



3,410



2.21









927,250



3,977



1.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,705,655

$ 25,222



1.33 %







7,798,565

$ 17,100



0.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,860,472





















4,179,494













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,028





















60,085













Shareholders' equity

1,306,358





















1,171,287













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,932,513



















$ 13,209,431

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 99,417



3.34 %











$ 107,788



3.47 %















































Three Months Ended

























Sept. 30, 2022



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,107

$ 19



2.49 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

248,929



1,413



2.25

























Taxable securities

4,039,107



20,799



2.06

























Tax-exempt securities

2,164,829



16,423



3.03

























Loans

6,082,649



77,880



5.08

























Total interest-earning assets

12,538,621

$ 116,534



3.69 %























Noninterest-earning assets

833,980





































Total assets $ 13,372,601





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,004,478

$ 8,787



0.50 %























Borrowings

768,096



784



0.40

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,772,574

$ 9,571



0.49 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,178,675





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 61,320





































Shareholders' equity

1,360,032





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,372,601

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 106,963



3.38 %





































































Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023





Sept. 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,377

$ 97



5.45 %





$ 1,870

$ 26



1.87 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

105,657



3,929



4.97









236,843



2,054



1.16

Taxable securities

3,562,753



60,240



2.25









4,123,562



57,772



1.87

Tax exempt securities

1,660,241



35,626



2.86









2,382,754



52,403



2.93

Loans

6,694,000



294,875



5.89









5,765,844



211,134



4.90

Total interest-earning assets

12,025,028

$ 394,767



4.39 %







12,510,873

$ 323,389



3.46 % Noninterest-earning assets

852,113





















801,828













Total assets $ 12,877,141



















$ 13,312,701













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,126,471

$ 85,606



1.61 %





$ 6,984,249

$ 13,124



0.25 % Borrowings

653,784



13,957



2.85









759,913



1,216



0.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,780,255

$ 99,563



1.71 %







7,744,162

$ 14,340



0.25 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,690,190





















4,024,731













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 62,468





















63,919













Shareholders' equity

1,344,228





















1,479,889













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,877,141



















$ 13,312,701

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 295,204



3.28 %











$ 309,049



3.30 % *Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance





































































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.