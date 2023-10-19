Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 .
"Our team generated improved performance over the prior quarter as evidenced by the growth in book value, general margin stability, capital accretion, and outstanding credit quality," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "While the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates dramatically and resulted in a significant decline in loan demand, we are proud of our efforts to grow client relationships and support the needs of our clients and communities."
2023 Third Quarter Highlights
- Net income was $4.1 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.51 for Q3 2023
- Core deposits remained at $2.9 billion at Q3 2023, compared to Q2 2023 and increased 5% from Q3 2022
- Total loans increased 2% (annualized) to $3.6 billion at Q3 2023, compared to Q2 2023 and increased 17%, from $3.0 billion at Q3 2022
- Book value per common share increased to $37.57 at Q3 2023, or 4%, over Q3 2022
- Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11% and past due loans to total loans of 0.13% at Q3 2023
- Net interest margin was 1.97% for Q3 2023, compared to 2.05% for Q2 2023 and 3.19% for Q3 2022
- Improvement in common equity tier 1 and risk-based capital ratios during Q3 2023, compared to Q2 2023
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,098
2,458
2,703
5,492
8,413
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.51
0.31
0.33
0.68
1.04
Total revenue(1)
22,094
21,561
22,468
25,826
28,134
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
1.97 %
2.05 %
2.36 %
2.88 %
3.19 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.40 %
0.26 %
0.30 %
0.63 %
1.00 %
Return on average equity(3)
5.35 %
3.27 %
3.67 %
7.44 %
11.57 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
78.31 %
80.67 %
76.12 %
63.55 %
57.03 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.69 %
1.82 %
1.89 %
1.87 %
1.92 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,553,632
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
Total deposits
3,347,771
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
Core deposits(6)
2,866,574
2,880,507
2,946,567
2,759,112
2,723,592
Total assets
4,019,957
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
Book value per common share
37.57
37.42
37.16
36.76
35.99
Loans to deposits
106.15 %
103.05 %
99.74 %
104.45 %
100.95 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.56 %
12.40 %
12.67 %
12.91 %
13.58 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.58 %
10.42 %
10.66 %
10.88 %
11.49 %
Leverage ratio
8.17 %
8.48 %
8.80 %
9.17 %
9.44 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.17 %
10.00 %
10.23 %
10.44 %
11.02 %
Tangible common equity(9)
7.56 %
7.53 %
7.60 %
7.98 %
8.37 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.11 %
0.08 %
0.12 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.72 %
4.68 %
5.10 %
4.71 %
5.24 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.13 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.07 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.01 %
0.03 %
0.01 %
(0.05 %)
(0.06 %)
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.18 %
1.18 %
1.20 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
953.25 %
1,363.11 %
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Interest income
Loans
$
43,542
41,089
36,748
33,939
29,752
Investment securities
1,470
706
613
562
506
Federal funds sold
2,435
891
969
525
676
Total interest income
47,447
42,686
38,330
35,026
30,934
Interest expense
Deposits
25,130
21,937
17,179
10,329
5,021
Borrowings
2,972
1,924
727
578
459
Total interest expense
28,102
23,861
17,906
10,907
5,480
Net interest income
19,345
18,825
20,424
24,119
25,454
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(500)
910
1,825
2,325
950
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,845
17,915
18,599
21,794
24,504
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,208
1,337
622
291
1,230
Service fees on deposit accounts
356
331
325
316
318
ATM and debit card income
588
536
555
558
542
Income from bank owned life insurance
349
338
332
344
315
Other income
248
194
210
198
275
Total noninterest income
2,749
2,736
2,044
1,707
2,680
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
10,231
10,287
10,356
9,576
9,843
Occupancy
2,562
2,518
2,457
2,666
2,442
Outside service and data processing costs
1,744
1,705
1,629
1,521
1,529
Insurance
1,243
897
689
551
507
Professional fees
504
751
660
788
555
Marketing
293
335
366
282
338
Other
725
900
947
1,029
832
Total noninterest expenses
17,302
17,393
17,104
16,413
16,046
Income before provision for income taxes
5,293
3,258
3,539
7,088
11,138
Income tax expense
1,195
800
836
1,596
2,725
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,098
2,458
2,703
5,492
8,413
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.51
0.31
0.34
0.69
1.06
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.51
0.31
0.33
0.68
1.04
Basic weighted average common shares
8,053
8,051
8,026
7,971
7,972
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,072
8,069
8,092
8,071
8,065
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, a $1.6 million increase from the second quarter of 2023 and a $4.3 million decrease from the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased $520 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $6.1 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans and federal funds sold. The decrease in net interest income from the prior year was driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 525-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 19 months.
There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $500 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $910 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and a provision of $950 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. The provision reversal during the third quarter of 2023 includes a $100 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses and a $400 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments. The reversal of the provision for credit losses was driven by lower expected loss rates, while the reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments was driven by a decrease in the balance of unfunded commitments at September 30, 2023, compared to the previous quarter and year.
Noninterest income was $2.7 million for each of the third quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023, and the third quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, a $91 thousand decrease from the second quarter of 2023, and a $1.3 million increase from the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by decreases in professional fees and other noninterest expenses, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expenses increased from the previous year, driven by annual salary increases and the hiring of new team members. Outside service and data processing costs increased due to an increase in software licensing and maintenance costs, while insurance costs increased due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.
Our effective tax rate was 22.6% for the third quarter of 2023, 24.6% for the second quarter of 2023, and 24.5% for the third quarter of 2022. The lower tax rate in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarters of 2023 relates primarily to the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our tax rate during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30,2022
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 181,784
$ 2,435
5.31 %
$ 71,004
$ 891
5.03 %
$ 122,071
$ 676
2.20 %
Investment securities, taxable
148,239
1,429
3.82 %
93,922
623
2.66 %
91,462
449
1.95 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
7,799
55
2.77 %
10,200
108
4.24 %
10,160
74
2.89 %
Loans(10)
3,554,478
43,542
4.86 %
3,511,225
41,089
4.69 %
2,941,350
29,752
4.01 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,892,300
47,461
4.84 %
3,686,351
42,711
4.65 %
3,165,043
30,951
3.88 %
Noninterest-earning assets
159,103
155,847
159,233
Total assets
$4,051,403
$3,842,198
$3,324,726
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 297,028
620
0.83 %
$ 297,234
537
0.72 %
$ 361,500
178
0.20 %
Savings & money market
1,748,638
16,908
3.84 %
1,727,009
15,298
3.55 %
1,417,181
3,663
1.03 %
Time deposits
648,949
7,602
4.65 %
573,095
6,102
4.27 %
361,325
1,180
1.30 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,694,615
25,130
3.70 %
2,597,338
21,937
3.39 %
2,140,006
5,021
0.93 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
264,141
2,414
3.63 %
135,922
1,382
4.08 %
1,357
10
2.92 %
Subordinated debentures
36,278
558
6.10 %
36,251
542
6.00 %
36,169
449
4.93 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,995,034
28,102
3.72 %
2,769,511
23,861
3.46 %
2,177,532
5,480
1.00 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
752,433
771,388
858,202
Shareholders' equity
303,936
301,299
288,542
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$4,051,403
$3,842,198
$3,324,276
Net interest spread
1.12 %
1.19 %
2.88 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$19,359
1.97 %
$18,850
2.05 %
$25,471
3.19 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
14
25
17
Net interest income
$19,345
$18,825
$25,454
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net interest income was $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, a $520 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2023, driven by a $4.8 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $4.2 million increase in interest expense, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest income was driven by $205.9 million growth in average interest-earning assets at an average rate of 4.84%, a 19-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $225.5 million growth in average interest-bearing liabilities at an average cost of 3.72%, an increase of 26-basis points from the second quarter of 2023. In comparison to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $6.1 million, resulting primarily from $554.6 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances during the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, combined with a 277-basis point increase in deposit rates. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 1.97% for the third quarter of 2023, an 8-basis point decrease from 2.05% for the second quarter of 2023 and a 122-basis point decrease from 3.19% for the third quarter of 2022. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 300-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 272-basis points during the third quarter of 2023 in comparison to the third quarter of 2022. However, the yield on our interest-earning assets, driven by our loan portfolio, has increased by only 96-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the third quarter of 2023.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
17,395
24,742
22,213
18,788
16,530
Federal funds sold
127,714
170,145
242,642
101,277
139,544
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
7,283
10,183
7,350
50,809
4,532
Total cash and cash equivalents
152,392
205,070
272,205
170,874
160,606
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
144,035
91,548
94,036
93,347
91,521
Other investments
19,600
12,550
10,097
10,833
5,449
Total investment securities
163,635
104,098
104,133
104,180
96,970
Mortgage loans held for sale
7,117
15,781
6,979
3,917
9,243
Loans (5)
3,553,632
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
Less allowance for credit losses
(41,131)
(41,105)
(40,435)
(38,639)
(36,317)
Loans, net
3,512,501
3,496,511
3,377,510
3,234,724
2,993,710
Bank owned life insurance
52,140
51,791
51,453
51,122
50,778
Property and equipment, net
95,743
96,964
97,806
99,183
99,530
Deferred income taxes
13,078
12,356
12,087
12,522
18,425
Other assets
23,351
19,536
15,967
15,459
10,407
Total assets
$
4,019,957
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,347,771
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
FHLB Advances
275,000
180,000
125,000
175,000
60,000
Subordinated debentures
36,295
36,268
36,241
36,214
36,187
Other liabilities
56,993
51,307
50,775
52,391
54,245
Total liabilities
3,716,059
3,700,593
3,638,790
3,397,469
3,151,884
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
81
81
80
80
80
Nonvested restricted stock
(4,065)
(4,051)
(4,462)
(3,306)
(3,348)
Additional paid-in capital
121,757
120,912
120,683
119,027
118,433
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,255)
(12,710)
(11,775)
(13,410)
(14,009)
Retained earnings
201,380
197,282
194,824
192,121
186,629
Total shareholders' equity
303,898
301,514
299,350
294,512
287,785
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,019,957
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
37.57
37.42
37.16
36.76
35.99
Stock price:
High
30.18
31.34
45.05
49.50
47.16
Low
24.22
21.33
30.70
41.46
41.66
Period end
26.94
24.75
30.70
45.75
41.66
Common shares outstanding
8,089
8,058
8,048
8,011
7,997
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
1,615
754
1,384
247
253
Commercial business
404
137
1,196
182
79
Consumer
Real estate
1,228
1,053
1,075
1,099
904
Home equity
1,068
1,072
1,078
1,099
1,379
Total nonaccrual loans
4,315
3,016
4,733
2,627
2,615
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,315
3,016
4,733
2,627
2,615
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.11 %
0.08 %
0.12 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
Total loans
0.12 %
0.09 %
0.14 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.72 %
4.68 %
5.10 %
4.71 %
5.24 %
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
41,105
40,435
38,639
36,317
34,192
Loans charged-off
(42)
(440)
(161)
-
-
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
168
15
102
22
1,600
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
126
(425)
(59)
22
1,600
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(100)
1,095
1,855
2,300
525
Balance, end of period
$
41,131
41,105
40,435
38,639
36,317
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.18 %
1.18 %
1.20 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
953.25 %
1,363.11 %
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.01 %
0.03 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
(0.22 %)
Total nonperforming assets increased by $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2023, representing 0.11% of total assets, compared to 0.08% for both the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets during the third quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from four commercial loan relationships and two consumer loan relationships that were added to nonaccrual status. In addition, our classified asset ratio increased slightly to 4.72% for the third quarter of 2023 from 4.68% in the second quarter of 2023 and from 5.24% in the third quarter of 2022.
At both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $41.1 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $36.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 . We had net recoveries of $126 thousand, or 0.01% annualized, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $425 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $100 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a provision of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. The provision reversal was driven by lower expected loss rates resulting from low charge-offs, combined with stable loan portfolio balances during the quarter.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
637,038
613,874
615,094
612,901
572,972
Non-owner occupied RE
937,749
951,536
928,059
862,579
799,569
Construction
119,629
115,798
94,641
109,726
85,850
Business
500,253
511,719
495,161
468,112
419,312
Total commercial loans
2,194,669
2,192,927
2,132,955
2,053,318
1,877,703
Consumer
Real estate
1,074,679
1,047,904
993,258
931,278
873,471
Home equity
180,856
185,584
180,974
179,300
171,904
Construction
54,210
61,044
71,137
80,415
77,798
Other
49,218
50,157
39,621
29,052
29,151
Total consumer loans
1,358,963
1,344,689
1,284,990
1,220,045
1,152,324
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,553,632
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
Less-allowance for credit losses
(41,131)
(41,105)
(40,435)
(38,639)
(36,317)
Total loans, net
$
3,512,501
3,496,511
3,377,510
3,234,724
2,993,710
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Non-interest bearing
$
675,409
698,084
740,534
804,115
791,050
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
306,667
308,762
303,743
318,030
357,862
Money market accounts
1,685,736
1,692,900
1,748,562
1,506,418
1,452,958
Savings
34,737
36,243
39,706
40,673
42,335
Time, less than $250,000
125,506
114,691
106,679
89,877
79,387
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
519,716
582,338
487,550
374,751
277,860
Total deposits
$
3,347,771
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(7) September 30, 2023 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia . Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.0 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.