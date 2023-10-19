Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 .

"Our team generated improved performance over the prior quarter as evidenced by the growth in book value, general margin stability, capital accretion, and outstanding credit quality," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "While the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates dramatically and resulted in a significant decline in loan demand, we are proud of our efforts to grow client relationships and support the needs of our clients and communities."

2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Net income was $4.1 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.51 for Q3 2023

Core deposits remained at $2.9 billion at Q3 2023, compared to Q2 2023 and increased 5% from Q3 2022

Total loans increased 2% (annualized) to $3.6 billion at Q3 2023, compared to Q2 2023 and increased 17%, from $3.0 billion at Q3 2022

Book value per common share increased to $37.57 at Q3 2023, or 4%, over Q3 2022

Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11% and past due loans to total loans of 0.13% at Q3 2023

Net interest margin was 1.97% for Q3 2023, compared to 2.05% for Q2 2023 and 3.19% for Q3 2022

Improvement in common equity tier 1 and risk-based capital ratios during Q3 2023, compared to Q2 2023





Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30



2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):











Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,098 2,458 2,703 5,492 8,413 Earnings per common share, diluted

0.51 0.31 0.33 0.68 1.04 Total revenue(1)

22,094 21,561 22,468 25,826 28,134 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

1.97 % 2.05 % 2.36 % 2.88 % 3.19 % Return on average assets(3)

0.40 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.63 % 1.00 % Return on average equity(3)

5.35 % 3.27 % 3.67 % 7.44 % 11.57 % Efficiency ratio(4)

78.31 % 80.67 % 76.12 % 63.55 % 57.03 % Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.69 % 1.82 % 1.89 % 1.87 % 1.92 % Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):











Total loans(5) $ 3,553,632 3,537,616 3,417,945 3,273,363 3,030,027 Total deposits

3,347,771 3,433,018 3,426,774 3,133,864 3,001,452 Core deposits(6)

2,866,574 2,880,507 2,946,567 2,759,112 2,723,592 Total assets

4,019,957 4,002,107 3,938,140 3,691,981 3,439,669 Book value per common share

37.57 37.42 37.16 36.76 35.99 Loans to deposits

106.15 % 103.05 % 99.74 % 104.45 % 100.95 % Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):











Total risk-based capital ratio

12.56 % 12.40 % 12.67 % 12.91 % 13.58 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.58 % 10.42 % 10.66 % 10.88 % 11.49 % Leverage ratio

8.17 % 8.48 % 8.80 % 9.17 % 9.44 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

10.17 % 10.00 % 10.23 % 10.44 % 11.02 % Tangible common equity(9)

7.56 % 7.53 % 7.60 % 7.98 % 8.37 % Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.11 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.72 % 4.68 % 5.10 % 4.71 % 5.24 % Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)

0.13 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 % (0.05 %) (0.06 %) Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.16 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.20 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

953.25 % 1,363.11 % 854.33 % 1,470.74 % 1,388.87 % [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited

















Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (in thousands, except per share data)

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest income











Loans $ 43,542 41,089 36,748 33,939 29,752 Investment securities

1,470 706 613 562 506 Federal funds sold

2,435 891 969 525 676 Total interest income

47,447 42,686 38,330 35,026 30,934 Interest expense











Deposits

25,130 21,937 17,179 10,329 5,021 Borrowings

2,972 1,924 727 578 459 Total interest expense

28,102 23,861 17,906 10,907 5,480 Net interest income

19,345 18,825 20,424 24,119 25,454 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(500) 910 1,825 2,325 950 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

19,845 17,915 18,599 21,794 24,504 Noninterest income











Mortgage banking income

1,208 1,337 622 291 1,230 Service fees on deposit accounts

356 331 325 316 318 ATM and debit card income

588 536 555 558 542 Income from bank owned life insurance

349 338 332 344 315 Other income

248 194 210 198 275 Total noninterest income

2,749 2,736 2,044 1,707 2,680 Noninterest expense











Compensation and benefits

10,231 10,287 10,356 9,576 9,843 Occupancy

2,562 2,518 2,457 2,666 2,442 Outside service and data processing costs

1,744 1,705 1,629 1,521 1,529 Insurance

1,243 897 689 551 507 Professional fees

504 751 660 788 555 Marketing

293 335 366 282 338 Other

725 900 947 1,029 832 Total noninterest expenses

17,302 17,393 17,104 16,413 16,046 Income before provision for income taxes

5,293 3,258 3,539 7,088 11,138 Income tax expense

1,195 800 836 1,596 2,725 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,098 2,458 2,703 5,492 8,413













Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.51 0.31 0.34 0.69 1.06 Earnings per common share - Diluted

0.51 0.31 0.33 0.68 1.04 Basic weighted average common shares

8,053 8,051 8,026 7,971 7,972 Diluted weighted average common shares

8,072 8,069 8,092 8,071 8,065 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, a $1.6 million increase from the second quarter of 2023 and a $4.3 million decrease from the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased $520 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2023, and decreased $6.1 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans and federal funds sold. The decrease in net interest income from the prior year was driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 525-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 19 months.

There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $500 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $910 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and a provision of $950 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. The provision reversal during the third quarter of 2023 includes a $100 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses and a $400 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments. The reversal of the provision for credit losses was driven by lower expected loss rates, while the reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments was driven by a decrease in the balance of unfunded commitments at September 30, 2023, compared to the previous quarter and year.

Noninterest income was $2.7 million for each of the third quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023, and the third quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, a $91 thousand decrease from the second quarter of 2023, and a $1.3 million increase from the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by decreases in professional fees and other noninterest expenses, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expenses increased from the previous year, driven by annual salary increases and the hiring of new team members. Outside service and data processing costs increased due to an increase in software licensing and maintenance costs, while insurance costs increased due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.

Our effective tax rate was 22.6% for the third quarter of 2023, 24.6% for the second quarter of 2023, and 24.5% for the third quarter of 2022. The lower tax rate in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarters of 2023 relates primarily to the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited











For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30,2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Interest-earning assets

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 181,784 $ 2,435 5.31 % $ 71,004 $ 891 5.03 % $ 122,071 $ 676 2.20 % Investment securities, taxable 148,239 1,429 3.82 % 93,922 623 2.66 % 91,462 449 1.95 % Investment securities, nontaxable(2) 7,799 55 2.77 % 10,200 108 4.24 % 10,160 74 2.89 % Loans(10) 3,554,478 43,542 4.86 % 3,511,225 41,089 4.69 % 2,941,350 29,752 4.01 % Total interest-earning assets 3,892,300 47,461 4.84 % 3,686,351 42,711 4.65 % 3,165,043 30,951 3.88 % Noninterest-earning assets 159,103



155,847



159,233



Total assets $4,051,403



$3,842,198



$3,324,726



Interest-bearing liabilities

















NOW accounts $ 297,028 620 0.83 % $ 297,234 537 0.72 % $ 361,500 178 0.20 % Savings & money market 1,748,638 16,908 3.84 % 1,727,009 15,298 3.55 % 1,417,181 3,663 1.03 % Time deposits 648,949 7,602 4.65 % 573,095 6,102 4.27 % 361,325 1,180 1.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,694,615 25,130 3.70 % 2,597,338 21,937 3.39 % 2,140,006 5,021 0.93 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 264,141 2,414 3.63 % 135,922 1,382 4.08 % 1,357 10 2.92 % Subordinated debentures 36,278 558 6.10 % 36,251 542 6.00 % 36,169 449 4.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,995,034 28,102 3.72 % 2,769,511 23,861 3.46 % 2,177,532 5,480 1.00 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 752,433



771,388



858,202



Shareholders' equity 303,936



301,299



288,542



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,051,403



$3,842,198



$3,324,276



Net interest spread



1.12 %



1.19 %



2.88 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$19,359 1.97 %

$18,850 2.05 %

$25,471 3.19 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

14



25



17

Net interest income

$19,345



$18,825



$25,454

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, a $520 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2023, driven by a $4.8 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $4.2 million increase in interest expense, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest income was driven by $205.9 million growth in average interest-earning assets at an average rate of 4.84%, a 19-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $225.5 million growth in average interest-bearing liabilities at an average cost of 3.72%, an increase of 26-basis points from the second quarter of 2023. In comparison to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $6.1 million, resulting primarily from $554.6 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances during the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, combined with a 277-basis point increase in deposit rates. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 1.97% for the third quarter of 2023, an 8-basis point decrease from 2.05% for the second quarter of 2023 and a 122-basis point decrease from 3.19% for the third quarter of 2022. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 300-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 272-basis points during the third quarter of 2023 in comparison to the third quarter of 2022. However, the yield on our interest-earning assets, driven by our loan portfolio, has increased by only 96-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the third quarter of 2023.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited













Ending Balance



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (in thousands, except per share data)

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents:











Cash and due from banks $ 17,395 24,742 22,213 18,788 16,530 Federal funds sold

127,714 170,145 242,642 101,277 139,544 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

7,283 10,183 7,350 50,809 4,532 Total cash and cash equivalents

152,392 205,070 272,205 170,874 160,606 Investment securities:











Investment securities available for sale

144,035 91,548 94,036 93,347 91,521 Other investments

19,600 12,550 10,097 10,833 5,449 Total investment securities

163,635 104,098 104,133 104,180 96,970 Mortgage loans held for sale

7,117 15,781 6,979 3,917 9,243 Loans (5)

3,553,632 3,537,616 3,417,945 3,273,363 3,030,027 Less allowance for credit losses

(41,131) (41,105) (40,435) (38,639) (36,317) Loans, net

3,512,501 3,496,511 3,377,510 3,234,724 2,993,710 Bank owned life insurance

52,140 51,791 51,453 51,122 50,778 Property and equipment, net

95,743 96,964 97,806 99,183 99,530 Deferred income taxes

13,078 12,356 12,087 12,522 18,425 Other assets

23,351 19,536 15,967 15,459 10,407 Total assets $ 4,019,957 4,002,107 3,938,140 3,691,981 3,439,669 Liabilities











Deposits $ 3,347,771 3,433,018 3,426,774 3,133,864 3,001,452 FHLB Advances

275,000 180,000 125,000 175,000 60,000 Subordinated debentures

36,295 36,268 36,241 36,214 36,187 Other liabilities

56,993 51,307 50,775 52,391 54,245 Total liabilities

3,716,059 3,700,593 3,638,790 3,397,469 3,151,884 Shareholders' equity











Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

- - - - - Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

81 81 80 80 80 Nonvested restricted stock

(4,065) (4,051) (4,462) (3,306) (3,348) Additional paid-in capital

121,757 120,912 120,683 119,027 118,433 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,255) (12,710) (11,775) (13,410) (14,009) Retained earnings

201,380 197,282 194,824 192,121 186,629 Total shareholders' equity

303,898 301,514 299,350 294,512 287,785 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,019,957 4,002,107 3,938,140 3,691,981 3,439,669 Common Stock











Book value per common share $ 37.57 37.42 37.16 36.76 35.99 Stock price:











High

30.18 31.34 45.05 49.50 47.16 Low

24.22 21.33 30.70 41.46 41.66 Period end

26.94 24.75 30.70 45.75 41.66 Common shares outstanding

8,089 8,058 8,048 8,011 7,997 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Nonperforming Assets











Commercial











Non-owner occupied RE $ 1,615 754 1,384 247 253 Commercial business

404 137 1,196 182 79 Consumer











Real estate

1,228 1,053 1,075 1,099 904 Home equity

1,068 1,072 1,078 1,099 1,379 Total nonaccrual loans

4,315 3,016 4,733 2,627 2,615 Other real estate owned

- - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,315 3,016 4,733 2,627 2,615 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:











Total assets

0.11 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Total loans

0.12 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.72 % 4.68 % 5.10 % 4.71 % 5.24 %









Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses











Balance, beginning of period $ 41,105 40,435 38,639 36,317 34,192 Loans charged-off

(42) (440) (161) - - Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

168 15 102 22 1,600 Net loans (charged-off) recovered

126 (425) (59) 22 1,600 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(100) 1,095 1,855 2,300 525 Balance, end of period $ 41,131 41,105 40,435 38,639 36,317 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.16 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.20 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

953.25 % 1,363.11 % 854.33 % 1,470.74 % 1,388.87 % Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % (0.22 %)

Total nonperforming assets increased by $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2023, representing 0.11% of total assets, compared to 0.08% for both the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets during the third quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from four commercial loan relationships and two consumer loan relationships that were added to nonaccrual status. In addition, our classified asset ratio increased slightly to 4.72% for the third quarter of 2023 from 4.68% in the second quarter of 2023 and from 5.24% in the third quarter of 2022.

At both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $41.1 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $36.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 . We had net recoveries of $126 thousand, or 0.01% annualized, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $425 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $100 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a provision of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. The provision reversal was driven by lower expected loss rates resulting from low charge-offs, combined with stable loan portfolio balances during the quarter.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Commercial











Owner occupied RE $ 637,038 613,874 615,094 612,901 572,972 Non-owner occupied RE

937,749 951,536 928,059 862,579 799,569 Construction

119,629 115,798 94,641 109,726 85,850 Business

500,253 511,719 495,161 468,112 419,312 Total commercial loans

2,194,669 2,192,927 2,132,955 2,053,318 1,877,703 Consumer











Real estate

1,074,679 1,047,904 993,258 931,278 873,471 Home equity

180,856 185,584 180,974 179,300 171,904 Construction

54,210 61,044 71,137 80,415 77,798 Other

49,218 50,157 39,621 29,052 29,151 Total consumer loans

1,358,963 1,344,689 1,284,990 1,220,045 1,152,324 Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

3,553,632 3,537,616 3,417,945 3,273,363 3,030,027 Less-allowance for credit losses

(41,131) (41,105) (40,435) (38,639) (36,317) Total loans, net $ 3,512,501 3,496,511 3,377,510 3,234,724 2,993,710

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Non-interest bearing $ 675,409 698,084 740,534 804,115 791,050 Interest bearing:











NOW accounts

306,667 308,762 303,743 318,030 357,862 Money market accounts

1,685,736 1,692,900 1,748,562 1,506,418 1,452,958 Savings

34,737 36,243 39,706 40,673 42,335 Time, less than $250,000

125,506 114,691 106,679 89,877 79,387 Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

519,716 582,338 487,550 374,751 277,860 Total deposits $ 3,347,771 3,433,018 3,426,774 3,133,864 3,001,452





Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis. (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period. (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000. (7) September 30, 2023 ratios are preliminary. (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets. (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets. (10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia . Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.0 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

