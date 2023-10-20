Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.3%. This compares to a total return of 5.5% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 7.5%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 29.3%. Comparable return for the Fund's benchmark was 28.2%. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 28.0%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 25, 2023.
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2023)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|29.3
|%
|41.0
|%
|9.6
|%
|5.1
|%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|28.0
|%
|41.4
|%
|10.0
|%
|5.2
|%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|30.2
|%
|51.4
|%
|9.0
|%
|5.1
|%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|18.1
|%
|9.5
|%
|8.6
|%
|8.7
|%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:
|9/30/2023
|9/30/2022
|Net assets
|$
|678,249,981
|$
|552,664,703
|Shares outstanding
|25,024,860
|24,485,314
|Net asset value per share
|$
|27.10
|$
|22.57
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2023)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|23.3
|%
|Chevron Corporation
|13.5
|%
|ConocoPhillips
|7.4
|%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|4.1
|%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|3.9
|%
|Linde plc
|3.7
|%
|Pioneer Natural Resources Company
|3.3
|%
|Phillips 66
|3.2
|%
|Hess Corporation
|2.8
|%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|2.5
|%
|Total
|67.7
|%
INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2023)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|37.6
|%
|Exploration & Production
|23.8
|%
|Refining & Marketing
|8.9
|%
|Equipment & Services
|7.6
|%
|Storage & Transportation
|5.1
|%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|12.0
|%
|Metals & Mining
|2.1
|%
|Construction Materials
|1.2
|%
|Containers & Packaging
|0.9
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
