Biocartis Group NV: Four Abstracts Showing Excellent Data for Idylla Presented at European Society of Molecular Oncology Congress (ESMO)

Mechelen, Belgium, 20 October 2023 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces that four study abstracts on Idylla have been selected for poster presentations at the international ESMO (European Society of Molecular Oncology) congress, taking place between 20-24 October 2023 in Madrid (Spain). The studies show excellent data for the Idylla GeneFusion Assay and Idylla EGFR Mutation Assay.

Three studies demonstrate that the Idylla GeneFusion and EGFR Mutation Assays offer a rapid, sensitive and specific method for lung sample profiling in routine practice.

The first study 1 prospectively tested lung cancer samples on the Idylla Platform as part of routine 2 lung profiling locally and from over 60 UK hospitals. The investigators tested over 5,000 cases and demonstrated that the Idylla GeneFusion Assay had the expected rate of positivity and a low failure rate. Moreover, the Assay allowed testing to be successfully completed in samples unsuitable for NGS due to low tumor burden.

prospectively tested lung cancer samples on the Idylla Platform as part of routine lung profiling locally and from over 60 UK hospitals. The investigators tested over 5,000 cases and demonstrated that the Idylla GeneFusion Assay had the expected rate of positivity and a low failure rate. Moreover, the Assay allowed testing to be successfully completed in samples unsuitable for NGS due to low tumor burden. The second abstract 3 presents the results of a multicenter study that was conducted in a routine clinical 2 setting involving 12 clinical centers across Europe. Providing high sensitivity and specificity values for all biomarkers, together with a low failure rate and rapid turnaround time (within 3 hours), the investigators concluded that the Idylla GeneFusion Assay technology has emerged as a highly relevant, time efficient and upfront screening tool on FFPE samples.

presents the results of a multicenter study that was conducted in a routine clinical setting involving 12 clinical centers across Europe. Providing high sensitivity and specificity values for all biomarkers, together with a low failure rate and rapid turnaround time (within 3 hours), the investigators concluded that the Idylla GeneFusion Assay technology has emerged as a highly relevant, time efficient and upfront screening tool on FFPE samples. The third abstract4 presents the results of the ORIGEN study, a multicenter study on the prevalence of EGFR gene mutations in patients with early-stage resectable non-small cell lung cancer in Spain (in collaboration with AstraZeneca Spain). The investigators demonstrated a 15% frequency of EGFR mutations, with the most frequent being exon 19 deletions and the presence of the L858R mutation, which is in line with other data reported in Spain in advanced NSCLC. These results reinforce the importance of performing EGFR testing in early-stage NSCLC to predict the most appropriate treatment options.





The fourth abstract5 describes a research project that aims to identify the feasibility of the Idylla GeneFusion Assay in detecting RET fusions in Papillary Thyroid Cancer (PTC).

Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: "I am proud that independent researchers confirm the excellent performance of our products, especially the studies on the Idylla GeneFusion Assay, which demonstrates that this assay can be valuable for various cancer indications. The confirmation of the low invalid rates of our products in combination with their fast time to result, are a confirmation of the benefits of our Idylla Platform compared to other technologies such as NGS."

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla Platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla Platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla's continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung, breast and liver cancer, as well as for sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com . Follow us on X (Twitter) : @Biocartis_.

Idylla Platform is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with EU IVD Regulation 2017/746, cleared for sales in the US and registered in many others countries. Biocartis and Idylla are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

