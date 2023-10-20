London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2023) - In a modern economy, uncertainty is the only certainty. Amplified operational costs, higher customer expectations, and accelerated digital demands only scratch the surface of the disruption that insurers must navigate.

To thrive, insurers must utilize uncertainty as an opportunity to transform the entire value chain. That is why, Reuters Events will be hosting Canada's most senior insurance event, The Future of Insurance Canada 2023. Equipping attendees with the case studies and insights they need to triumph through turbulence.

Find a full event breakdown on the website - speakers, sessions, networking opportunities and more!

Here are some of the latest updates -

Latest speakers: AVP Global Program Management, Manulife, Director Data Science and Business intelligence, Allstate Canada, Chief Underwriting Officer, APOLLO Insurance, AVP Architecture & Design, The Cooperators

Recent confirmed attendance from WTW, TD Insurance, APOLLO Insurance, Markel Canada, Everest Canada, Lloyds Canada, Old Republic Insurance, Zensurance, Sun Life, Great-West Life Co and more!

Full timed programme and audience profile released including newly added sessions:

Keynote: How to Lead the InsurTech Revolution: Unlocking the Potential of IoT, AI and Ecosystems (Hashmat Rohian, VP & CTO- Emerging Business Models, The Co-Operators)

Panel: Empower Employees to Pioneer the Future of Insurance (Elizabeth McSavaney, VP, Head of Human resource, Zurich Canada; Irene Bianchi, President & CEO, Peel Mutual Insurance Company; Luke Lichty, Head of Commercial and Speciality Insurance, Everest Insurance Company of Canada)

Fireside chat: The Power of Partnerships will Drive Innovation Forward (Marc Lipman, President, Lloyds Canada)

Check out the official event website here!

Join us at FOICanada to create the customer-centred, growth-driven, tech-empowered insurance of tomorrow, today!

Contact information

Tom Robinson

tom.robinson2@thomsonreuters.com

Newsfile on behalf of Reuters Events

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184144