US-based Creighton University has equipped a new student residence with solar heat collectors generating an annual peak capacity of 69.9 kW thermal energy. The VirtuPVT system, conceived for rooftop applications, includes an absorber plate, monocrystalline PERC solar cells, a borosilicate vacuum tube, an integrated reflector, and an integrated mounting system.Illinois-based ELM Solar, the US reseller of UK-based Naked Energy's photovoltaic thermal (PVT) systems, has installed 240 of the British company's TÜV-certified collectors at a student dormitory at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. ...

