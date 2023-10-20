Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
WKN: A2JNET | ISIN: FR0010722819
Actusnews Wire
20.10.2023 | 11:23
172 Leser
KALRAY JOINS AI PLATFORM ALLIANCE AS INITIAL MEMBER GROUP AIMS TO ENABLE AT-SCALE ADOPTION OF AI

A consortium of 9 companies, including Ampere and Kalray, has established the AI Platform Alliance, with the aim of providing more efficient and cost-effective AI solutions to the industry.

Grenoble - France, October 20, 2023 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leader in hardware and software technologies dedicated to data management and intensive processing from Cloud to Edge, and Ampere, a leader in Cloud Computing solutions, announce the creation of the AI Platform Alliance, a new consortium aimed at making artificial intelligence ("AI") platforms more open, efficient, and sustainable.

The AI Platform Alliance has been specifically formed to promote better collaboration among the providers of hardware solutions for AI. The establishment of this new alliance comes at a crucial moment. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence has generated an unprecedented demand for computing power, a demand that will continue to grow in the years to come, whether in the Cloud market with applications such as "Generative AI" or in the Edge computing market.

Because artificial intelligence solutions can be complex to implement, the members of the AI Platform Alliance will work collaboratively to validate joint artificial intelligence solutions. The goal is to offer a better alternative to current traditional solutions.

Éric Baissus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KALRAY, states:

"We are delighted to be among the founding members of the AI Platform Alliance, alongside leading companies in the industry. This new alliance for artificial intelligence will enable us to collaborate with other industry players to deliver solutions that are increasingly efficient in terms of performance and low energy consumption."

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Phone +33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
Phone + 33 1 53 67 36 72		PRESS CONTACTS
Diana Eadington
communication@kalrayinc.com
Tel. +44 7939 877 880

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Phone +33 4 72 18 04 92
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m3Bwk5lplZeblp9uZcdpmGhrmpphw2XIbJaZmpdoapaammxjmGqXl5jIZnFjmWlr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82445-pr_kalray_ai_platform_final2.pdf

