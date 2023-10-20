Sunwiz says 2023 could set a new record for small-scale solar in Australia. Installations are still lagging 2021, which was Australia's biggest year to date, but Sunwiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston tells pv magazine Australia that multiple signs point to a strong fourth quarter.From pv magazine Australia While 2023 is still trailing 2021 for small-scale solar installations, the difference is now only 150 MW, or 7%, according to data from Sunwiz. In 2021, the fourth quarter was the most tumultuous three-month period. On the other hand, elevated lead levels and a spike in Google searches ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...