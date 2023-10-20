The Chinese manufacturer presented its AIKO-A-MAH72Mw, AIKO-A-MAH54Mb and AIKO-A-MAH54Mw modules at the Fintec event in Barcelona. The new products rely on the company's all-back-contact (ABC) cell technology and feature a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per C.Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko Solar has introduced three new solar modules at the Fintec tradeshow, which took place this week in Barcelona, Spain. The company said its AIKO-A-MAH72Mw, AIKO-A-MAH54Mw and AIKO-A-MAH54Mb modules all rely on its proprietary all-back-contact (ABC) solar cell technology. "The main advantages of ...

