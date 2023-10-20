Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Mavshack AB (535/23)
WKN: A114H8 | ISIN: SE0005992419 | Ticker-Symbol: 2MV1
Stuttgart
20.10.23
08:02 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.10.2023 | 12:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Mavshack AB (535/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Mavshack AB's extraordinary general meeting,
held on October 12, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse split in
relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Oct 25, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 MAV         
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0005992419    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 24, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0020998854    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Oct 25, 2023    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
