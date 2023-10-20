Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Mavshack AB (535/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Mavshack AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on October 12, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 25, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: MAV Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0005992419 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 24, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020998854 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 25, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.