FC Barcelona and PortAventura World join forces to explore synergies in entertainment experiences

The two entities are working on the development of entertainment zones around the world as well as large-scale theme parks

TARRAGONA, Spain, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Barcelona and PortAventura World have decided to join forces, pooling together their experience and knowledge to explore the feasibility of implementing new recreational entertainment projects that offer themed experiences.

The first task for this strategic collaboration is to study possible entertainment experiences for the new Espai Barça. These experiences would complement the future museum, commercial and leisure experience within Espai Barça as it anticipates the restart of Spotify Camp Nou in November 2024.

In addition, the two entities have joined forces to create a working group to study projects on an international scale, such as the opening of specific entertainment areas on the one hand and, on the other, larger format theme parks under the FC Barcelona brand.

Juli Guiu, Vice President of FC Barcelona's Marketing Department, said: "This partnership with PortAventura World responds to FC Barcelona's strategy of exploring new ways to generate resources within the entertainment industry. The spirit of this Board of Directors is to be imaginative, so that FC Barcelona can find ways to maximise the potential of the brand worldwide. Doing so, moreover, with a partner with the level experience and accomplishment in the area that PortAventura has is for us, one of the greatest guarantees of success".

Arturo Mas-Sardá, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PortAventura World, confirms that "we are excited to announce today our new collaboration between FC Barcelona and PortAventura World to create a unique entertainment zone. This agreement is a further step in PortAventura World's continued diversification in the football and sports segment, demonstrated by its previous successful partnerships with various clubs, as well as the formation of our joint venture with LaLiga". Mr. Mas-Sardá adds, "We firmly believe that this new project will not only strengthen the FC Barcelona and PortAventura World brands, but will also provide visitors with unforgettable experiences that unite fun and passion for sport".

Portaventura World stands out as a leading holiday destination - with 5.2 million visitors in 2022 - providing unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Considered one of the best theme parks in the world, its commitment to innovation and leisure is unwavering as it continues to lead the leisure industry.

