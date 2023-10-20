Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.10.2023 | 13:24
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Segway-Ninebot: Segway Robotics and NVIDIA Launch Nova Carter AMR, a Complete Robotics Development Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Nova Carter AMR, a complete robotics development platform that accelerates the development and deployment of next-generation Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), developed by Segway-Ninebot and NVIDIA has been officially launched on the Segway-Ninebot official website.

The chassis that provides mobility for Nova Carter AMR comes from the flagship product RMP Lite 220 of Segway Robotics, and its software system including chips, algorithms, and sensors comes from NVIDIA. Segway Robotics is also responsible for the integration of the whole product.

Nova Carter AMR utilizes the NVIDIA AGX Orin for accelerated computing under obot Operating System (ROS) 2, offering a complete 360° perception from cameras and light detection and ranging (LiDAR). It also features high-performance computing modules, multiple sensors, powerful autonomous driving development software and tools, as well as a highly secure and reliable design, providing strong support for the development and implementation of autonomous driving technology.

In practical cases, the Nova Carter AMR can collect data for mapping test areas such as warehouses or factories. The processed data can then be deployed to Carter for fully autonomous operations for specific use.

Segway Robotics is a robot brand under Segway-Ninebot, with commercial delivery robots and robot mobile platforms. RMP Lite 220 is one of the robot mobile platform of Segway Robotics, mainly targeting enterprises and third-party developers, providing an integrated robot chassis solution for secondary development or customized services. To date, Segway Robotics has independently developed multiple forms of RMP products, including Lite 220, Pro 401, Plus 401, Smart 260, etc., which can meet the diverse needs in different scenarios such as indoor and outdoor delivery, warehousing and logistics AGV, inspection, and cleaning.

At present, Nova Carter robots can be purchased from Segway Robotics. There would be customized service for industry developers and insiders.

For more information of the Nova Carter AMR, please visit https://robotics.segway.com/nova-carter/

CONTACT:

Corporate PR
Segway-Ninebot
Ling Ding
ling.ding@ninebot.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-robotics-and-nvidia-launch-nova-carter-amr-a-complete-robotics-development-platform-301963104.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
