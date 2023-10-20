Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
20.10.2023 | 13:38
BEK.news: BEK TV's 'Across the Pond' Hosts Announce U.S. Tour to Help Farmers Regain Control

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, hosts of the popular international "Across the Pond" talk show on BEK TV, have announced a tour in the United States. The "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour" will serve as an opportunity to connect with Americans and engage in candid dialogues about their top concerns.

BEK TV Logo

BEK TV Logo
BEK TV Logo



The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 22 - Quincy, Illinois - Agricultural Education Center, John Wood Community College - 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Oct. 23 - Avalon, Wisconsin - Rock Prairie Dairy - 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 24 - Slayton, Minnesota - Key Largo Restaurant & Bar - 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 25 - Aberdeen, South Dakota - Brown County Fairgrounds - 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 26 - McKenzie, North Dakota - Black Leg Ranch - 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 27 - Broken Bow, Nebraska - Custer County Fairgrounds - 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 28 - Brush, Colorado - High Plains Cattle Supply - 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour" serves as a platform for Americans to engage in raw, unfiltered conversations about the issues that matter most to them. Whether it's the future of agriculture, local economic challenges or broader national concerns, Loos and Henderson will delve into meaningful discussions with attendees, fostering a bridge of understanding and shared experiences.

"Our main objective with this tour is to offer genuine support and provide a platform for the often-underrepresented farming communities," says Trent Loos, co-host of "Across the Pond" on BEK TV. "By facilitating dialogues on challenges and potential solutions, farmers can begin to regain control and chart a promising path forward in their endeavors."

Tickets are not needed to attend. A free-will donation is encouraged to help with the expenses.

Those not able to attend in person will be able to listen to each tour stop on Rural Route Radio the following day at 4:30 p.m. CT. Rural Route Radio can be found on several streaming networks, including Spotify.

Likewise, the tour stop in North Dakota on Oct. 26 will be broadcast live on BEK TV. Those not able to attend in person also can watch live online or later in the archives. For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/across-the-pond-hosts-embark-on-u-s-tour-to-help-farmers-regain-control.

Contact Information

Julie Skaret
BEK Media Relations
bekbuzz@bekbuzz.com
1.701-475-1318

SOURCE: BEK TV

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794452/bek-tvs-across-the-pond-hosts-announce-us-tour-to-help-farmers-regain-control

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
