First BanCorp. (the "Corporation" or "First BanCorp.") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank" or "the Bank"), today reported a net income of $82.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $70.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and $74.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: "For the third quarter we earned $82.0 million in net income and delivered a strong return on average assets of 1.72% driven by a combination of loan growth across all our businesses, disciplined expense management, and encouraging economic trends in our main market. The strength of our franchise and the competitive positioning of our balance sheet allows us to deliver consistent earnings even during a challenging period for the banking industry."

Alemán continued: "Total loans increased 1.5% during the quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis, underscored by healthy levels of commercial and consumer loan originations across all regions. Our well diversified loan portfolio has been sequentially expanding for the last seven quarters as we continue to focus on executing our strategy of capturing our fair share of the segments we serve. Total core deposits, other than brokered CDs and government deposits, decreased by 1.2% to $12.9 billion. The net reduction in core deposits during the quarter was primarily related to the erosion of excess liquidity in the market and the search for higher yielding alternatives by retail customers outside the traditional banking sector, offset by a stabilization in commercial deposit balances due to increased business activity in Puerto Rico.

The economy in Puerto Rico continues to perform well, labor market trends remain stable, and enduring consumer confidence is evidenced by most indicators despite higher rates and inflationary pressures. We have ample experience operating under changing market conditions and will continue to leverage our risk and control framework to continue supporting our customers throughout economic cycles."

Alemán concluded: "Finally, we repurchased $75.0 million in shares of common stock during the quarter thereby finalizing the remaining buyback authorization under the 2022 capital plan. In consideration of our strong capital levels and the Board of Directors' confidence in our strategy and outlook, we expect to continue repurchasing shares of common stock during the fourth quarter under the 2023 capital plan authorization of $225 million. I want to thank all our employees for their continued efforts to best serve our clients and communities and all our shareholders for their unwavering support."

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are used when management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the ability of analysts and investors to analyze trends in the Corporation's business and understand the performance of the Corporation. The Corporation may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its budgeting and long-term planning process. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the text or in the tables in or attached to this press release. Any analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted non-interest income, and adjusted efficiency ratio, exclude the effect of items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance (the "Special Items"). Other non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net interest income and margin, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, and certain capital ratios. These measures should be read in conjunction with the accompanying tables (Exhibit A), which are an integral part of this press release, and the Corporation's other financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Special Items

The financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 did not include any significant Special Items. The financial results for the second quarter of 2023 included the following Special Items:

Quarter ended June 30, 2023

- A $3.6 million ($2.3 million after-tax) gain recognized from a legal settlement reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as part of other non-interest income.

- A $1.6 million gain on the repurchase of $21.4 million in junior subordinated debentures reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as "Gain on early extinguishment of debt." The junior subordinated debentures are reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition as "Other borrowings." The purchase price equated to 92.5% of the $21.4 million par value. The 7.5% discount resulted in the gain of $1.6 million. The gain, realized at the holding company level, had no effect on the income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance metric that management uses and believes that investors may find useful in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress, including as a result of natural catastrophes or health epidemics. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, as defined by management, represents income before income taxes adjusted to exclude the provisions for credit losses on loans, unfunded loan commitments and debt securities and any gains or losses on sales of investment securities. In addition, from time to time, earnings are also adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance regarded as Special Items.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are generally used by the financial community to evaluate capital adequacy. Tangible common equity is total common equity less goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. Management uses and believes that many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with other more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Accordingly, the Corporation believes that disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets, or the related measures, should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Corporation calculates its tangible common equity, tangible assets, and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations, and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

Net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin are reported excluding the changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and on a tax-equivalent basis in order to provide to investors additional information about the Corporation's net interest income that management uses and believes should facilitate comparability and analysis of the periods presented. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments have no effect on interest due or interest earned on interest-bearing liabilities or interest-earning assets, respectively. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a marginal income tax rate. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, on a common basis that management believes facilitates comparison of results to the results of peers.

NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Net income was $82.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $70.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. The following table reconciles, for the second quarter of 2023 and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the significant Special Items identified above, and shows the net income and earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Quarter Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 82,022 $ 70,655 $ 74,603 $ 223,375 $ 231,898 Adjustments: Gain recognized from legal settlement - (3,600 ) - (3,600 ) - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (1,605 ) - (1,605 ) - Income tax impact of adjustments - 1,350 - 1,350 - Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 82,022 $ 66,800 $ 74,603 $ 219,520 $ 231,898 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 176,962 179,277 188,319 179,144 194,368 Earnings Per Share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.20 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 1.23 $ 1.19

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Income before income taxes was $109.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, income before income taxes was $312.6 million, compared to $341.1 million for the same period in 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $113.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $349.5 million, compared to pre-tax, pre-provision income of $353.0 million for the same period in 2022. The following table reconciles income before income taxes to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Quarter Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 108,990 $ 100,939 $ 102,633 $ 106,530 $ 106,631 $ 312,562 $ 341,054 Add: Provision for credit losses expense 4,396 22,230 15,502 15,712 15,783 42,128 11,984 Less: Gain recognized from legal settlement - (3,600 ) - - - (3,600 ) - Less: Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (1,605 ) - - - (1,605 ) - Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 113,386 $ 117,964 $ 118,135 $ 122,242 $ 122,414 $ 349,485 $ 353,038 Change from most recent prior period (amount) $ (4,578 ) $ (171 ) $ (4,107 ) $ (172 ) $ 3,613 $ (3,553 ) $ 66,434 Change from most recent prior period (percentage) -3.9 % -0.1 % -3.4 % -0.1 % 3.0 % -1.0 % 23.2 % (1 ) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Disclosures above for the definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 263,405 $ 252,204 $ 242,396 $ 233,452 $ 222,683 Interest expense 63,677 52,389 41,511 27,879 14,773 Net interest income $ 199,728 $ 199,815 $ 200,885 $ 205,573 $ 207,910 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,783,456 $ 11,591,516 $ 11,519,399 $ 11,364,963 $ 11,218,864 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,325,226 7,333,989 7,232,347 7,314,293 7,938,530 Average interest-earning assets $ 19,108,682 $ 18,925,505 $ 18,751,746 $ 18,679,256 $ 19,157,394 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,671,938 $ 11,176,385 $ 10,957,892 $ 10,683,776 $ 11,026,975 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.47 % 5.35 % 5.24 % 4.96 % 4.61 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 2.16 % 1.88 % 1.54 % 1.04 % 0.53 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.31 % 3.47 % 3.70 % 3.92 % 4.08 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.15 % 4.23 % 4.34 % 4.37 % 4.31 %

Net interest income amounted to $199.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.1 million, compared to $199.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 included a net benefit of approximately $1.1 million associated with an additional day in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter. The decrease in net interest income reflects the following:

A $12.7 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, including:

- An $8.4 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, of which approximately $5.9 million was driven by an increase in average rates paid in the third quarter of 2023, primarily in public sector deposits; $2.2 million of additional interest expense associated to a $438.9 million increase in the average balance; and $0.3 million related to an additional day in the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing checking and saving accounts increased by 35 basis points to 1.53% as compared to 1.18% in the previous quarter. Excluding public sector deposits, the average cost of interest-bearing checking and saving accounts for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.74%, as compared to 0.67% in the previous quarter.

- A $4.2 million increase in interest expense on time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, mainly due to approximately $2.7 million associated with higher rates paid in the third quarter of 2023 on new issuances and renewals; $1.3 million of additional interest expense associated with a $196.8 million increase in the average balance; and an approximately $0.2 million increase associated with an additional day in the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of non-brokered time deposits in the third quarter of 2023 increased 41 basis points to 2.91% when compared to the previous quarter.

A $0.2 million decrease in interest income on residential mortgage loans.

Partially offset by:

A $6.1 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, of which approximately $2.2 million was related to the $104.5 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio, approximately $1.7 million was related to the effects of higher interest rates in the upward repricing of variable-rate loans and new loan originations, interest income of $1.2 million was recognized on the collection of a previously charged-off construction loan in the Puerto Rico region, and approximately $1.0 million was associated with an additional day in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the average balance of the commercial and construction portfolio included the refinancing during the third quarter of 2023 of a $46.5 million municipal bond, which part of the held-to-maturity portfolio, into a shorter-term commercial loan structure.

A $4.0 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, of which approximately $2.4 million was related to an increase of $95.2 million in the average balance of this portfolio; $0.9 million was due to higher yields, mainly in the auto loans and finance leases portfolios; and $0.7 million was related to an additional day in the third quarter of 2023.

A $1.4 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, mainly driven by the $125.4 million decrease in the average balance due to the repayments at maturity of short-term repurchase agreements and FHLB advances during the third and second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the average balance also reflects the repurchase of $21.4 million of junior subordinated debentures during the second quarter of 2023.

A $1.3 million increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances and investment securities, mainly due to a $3.1 million increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances, primarily consisting of cash balances deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FED"), driven by the $190.5 million increase in the average balance. This increase was partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in interest income on the debt securities portfolio, mainly due to the decrease of $198.2 million in the average balance which included the aforementioned $46.5 million municipal bond refinancing into a shorter-term commercial loan structure.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to 4.15%, compared to 4.23% for the second quarter of 2023, mainly reflecting the effect of higher rates paid on deposits and an increasing migration from non-interest-bearing and other low-cost deposits to higher-cost deposits, primarily in public sector deposits, which exceeded the increase in earning asset yields over the quarter.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 9,552 $ 9,287 $ 9,541 $ 9,174 $ 9,820 Mortgage banking activities 2,821 2,860 2,812 2,572 3,400 Insurance commission income 2,790 2,747 4,847 2,898 2,624 Card and processing income 10,841 11,135 10,918 10,601 9,834 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - 1,605 - - - Other non-interest income 4,292 8,637 4,400 4,355 4,015 Non-interest income $ 30,296 $ 36,271 $ 32,518 $ 29,600 $ 29,693

Non-interest income amounted to $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $36.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 includes the $3.6 million gain recognized from a legal settlement, included as part of other non-interest income, and the $1.6 million gain on the repurchase of $21.4 million in junior subordinated debentures included as part of gain on early extinguishment of debt. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the effect of these Special Items, adjusted non-interest income decreased by $0.7 million, mainly driven by a $0.3 million decrease related to lower unused loan commitment fees; and the effect during the second quarter of 2023 of the collection of $0.3 million in debit card incentives and a $0.2 million gain recognized from the sale of a fixed asset in the Florida region.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Employees' compensation and benefits $ 56,535 $ 54,314 $ 56,422 $ 52,241 $ 52,939 Occupancy and equipment 21,781 21,097 21,186 21,843 22,543 Business promotion 4,759 4,167 3,975 5,590 5,136 Professional service fees: Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees 930 1,231 848 1,483 1,261 Outsourcing technology services 7,261 7,278 8,141 7,806 7,564 Other professional fees 2,831 3,087 2,984 3,380 3,724 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,465 5,124 5,112 5,211 5,349 FDIC deposit insurance 2,143 2,143 2,133 1,544 1,466 Other insurance and supervisory fees 2,356 2,352 2,368 2,429 2,387 Net gain on OREO operations (2,153 ) (1,984 ) (1,996 ) (2,557 ) (1,064 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 6,779 6,540 5,318 6,362 6,410 Communications 2,219 1,992 2,216 2,322 2,272 Other non-interest expenses 5,732 5,576 6,561 5,277 5,202 Total non-interest expenses $ 116,638 $ 112,917 $ 115,268 $ 112,931 $ 115,189

Non-interest expenses amounted to $116.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.7 million from $112.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $3.7 million increase reflects the following significant variances:

A $2.2 million increase in employees' compensation and benefits expense, mainly driven by a $1.9 million increase in salary compensation, mainly due to the effect of merit increases implemented in July 2023; a $0.4 million increase in medical insurance premium costs; a $0.4 million increase in staff uniform costs; and a $0.3 million increase in staff relations costs mainly due to FirstBank's 75th anniversary celebration; partially offset by a $0.6 million reduction in Christmas bonuses accruals.

A $0.7 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, primarily reflecting increases in maintenance and depreciation charges.

A $0.6 million increase in business promotion expenses, mainly as a result of the effect during the second quarter of 2023 of a $0.6 million benefit recognized in the credit card loyalty reward program expense associated with lower historical trends of customer redemptions.

A $0.4 million increase in taxes, other than income taxes, mainly due to an increase in municipal license taxes.

A $0.3 million increase in credit and debit card processing expenses, mainly driven by higher debit and credit card assessment fees, partially offset by higher incentives collected than the previous quarter.

Partially offset by:

A $0.6 million decrease in professional service fees, mainly due to a $0.3 million reduction in collections, appraisals, and other credit-related fees; and a $0.2 million decrease in legal fees.

INCOME TAXES

The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $27.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $30.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Income tax expense decreased as a result of a lower effective tax rate due to increased business activities with tax advantages under the Puerto Rico tax code as well as a higher proportion of exempt income to taxable income, partially offset by higher pre-tax income when compared to the previous quarter.

The Corporation's estimated effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, was 28.2% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 30.1% for the second quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $150.8 million, net of a valuation allowance of $195.1 million against the deferred tax assets.

CREDIT QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 31,946 $ 33,252 $ 36,410 $ 42,772 $ 43,036 Construction 1,640 1,677 1,794 2,208 2,237 Commercial mortgage 21,632 21,536 21,598 22,319 23,741 Commercial and Industrial 18,809 9,194 13,404 7,830 15,715 Consumer and finance leases 19,137 16,362 15,936 14,806 12,787 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 93,164 $ 82,021 $ 89,142 $ 89,935 $ 97,516 OREO 28,563 31,571 32,862 31,641 38,682 Other repossessed property 7,063 5,404 4,743 5,380 4,936 Other assets (1) 1,448 2,111 2,203 2,202 2,193 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 130,238 $ 121,107 $ 128,950 $ 129,158 $ 143,327 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 62,892 $ 63,211 $ 74,380 $ 80,517 $ 81,790 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.86 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.86 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.70 % 0.63 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.78 % (1) Residential pass-through mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority ("PRHFA") held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $8.9 million as of September 30, 2023 (June 30, 2023 - $9.5 million; March 31, 2023 - $10.4 million; December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million; September 30, 2022 - $12.8 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") securities, amounting to $8.5 million as of September 30, 2023 (June 30, 2023 - $6.5 million; March 31, 2023 - $7.1 million; December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million; September 30, 2022 - $8.0 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Variances in credit quality metrics:

Total non-performing assets increased by $9.1 million to $130.2 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $121.1 million as of June 30, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans held for investment increased by $11.2 million to $93.2 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $82.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

The increase in non-performing assets was mainly driven by:

- A $9.7 million increase in nonaccrual commercial and construction loans, mainly related to the inflow of a $9.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region.

- A $2.9 million increase in nonaccrual consumer loans, consisting mainly of auto loans.

- A $1.6 million increase in other repossessed property, consisting of repossessed automobiles.

Partially offset by:

- A $3.0 million decrease in the other real estate owned ("OREO") portfolio balance, mainly attributable to the sale of residential properties in the Puerto Rico region.

- A $1.4 million decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, mainly related to $3.8 million of loans restored to accrual status, $1.0 million in collections, and $1.0 million in transfers to OREO, partially offset by inflows of $4.5 million.

Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $15.6 million compared to inflows of $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual commercial and construction loans were $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.0 million compared to inflows of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 mainly due to the aforementioned inflow of a $9.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region during the third quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $24.9 million, an increase of $6.1 million compared to inflows of $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.5 million compared to inflows of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. See Early Delinquency below for additional information.

Adversely classified commercial and construction loans increased by $11.1 million to $76.8 million as of September 30, 2023, mainly driven by the aforementioned inflow of a $9.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region.

Early Delinquency

Total loans held for investment in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due accruing loans, as defined in regulatory reporting instructions) amounted to $137.0 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $18.5 million, compared to $118.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The variances by major portfolio categories are as follows:

Consumer loans in early delinquency increased in the third quarter of 2023 by $18.2 million to $96.6 million, mainly in the auto loan portfolio, in part due to the last payment day for the quarter falling on a non-business day.

Residential mortgage loans in early delinquency increased by $3.2 million to $34.1 million.

Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency decreased by $2.9 million to $6.3 million, mainly due to the term extension during the third quarter of 2023 of a $4.5 million commercial mortgage loan in the Puerto Rico region that matured during the second quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table summarizes the activity of the ACL for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the third and second quarters of 2023:

Quarter ended September 30, 2023 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential Mortgage Loans Commercial and Construction Loans Consumer Loans and Finance Leases Total Loans and Finance Leases Unfunded Loans Commitments Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 60,514 $ 75,245 $ 131,299 $ 267,058 $ 4,889 $ 8,401 $ 433 $ 280,781 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (3,349 ) (55 ) 14,047 10,643 (128 ) (6,151 ) 32 4,396 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 35 1,685 (15,806 ) (14,086 ) - - - (14,086 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 57,200 $ 76,875 $ 129,540 $ 263,615 $ 4,761 $ 2,250 $ 465 $ 271,091 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,812,631 $ 5,549,841 $ 3,588,460 $ 11,950,932 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.03 % 1.39 % 3.61 % 2.21 % Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential Mortgage Loans Commercial and Construction Loans Consumer Loans and Finance Leases Total Loans and Finance Leases Unfunded Loans Commitments Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 64,403 $ 70,926 $ 130,238 $ 265,567 $ 4,168 $ 7,646 $ 449 $ 277,830 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (3,500 ) 10,198 14,072 20,770 721 755 (16 ) 22,230 Net charge-offs (389 ) (5,879 ) (13,011 ) (19,279 ) - - - (19,279 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 60,514 $ 75,245 $ 131,299 $ 267,058 $ 4,889 $ 8,401 $ 433 $ 280,781 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,793,790 $ 5,430,268 $ 3,495,257 $ 11,719,315 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.17 % 1.39 % 3.76 % 2.28 %

The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below:

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases

As of September 30, 2023, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $263.6 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, from $267.1 million as of June 30, 2023. The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 2.21% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 2.28% as of June 30, 2023. The ratio of the total ACL for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 283% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 326% as of June 30, 2023.

The ACL for residential mortgage loans decreased by $3.4 million, mainly due to updated macroeconomic variables, mainly in the projection of the unemployment rate and, to a lesser extent, a reduction in qualitative reserves driven by the sustained levels of collateral values, partially offset by the increase in the size of the loan portfolio. Also, the ACL for consumer loans decreased by $1.8 million, mainly due to updated macroeconomic variables. The unemployment rate as well as retail sales growth are still expected to deteriorate on the long-term outlook but actual results have outperformed previous projections. These improvements in macroeconomic projections more than offset the effect of increases in historical charge-off levels and new originations of the consumer loan portfolios. The ACL for commercial and construction loans increased by $1.7 million to $76.9 million as of September 30, 2023, when compared to June 30, 2023, which include an incremental reserve of $1.7 million associated to the aforementioned inflow to nonaccrual of a $9.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region.

The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

- Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loan portfolio was a net benefit of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to an expense of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The net benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by a $1.4 million recovery recorded on a construction loan in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by an incremental provision of $1.7 million associated to the aforementioned inflow to nonaccrual of a $9.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region. Meanwhile, the expense recorded during the second quarter of 2023 was mainly due to an increased uncertainty reflected in the projected CRE price index.

- Provision for credit losses for the consumer loans and finance leases portfolio was an expense of $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to an expense of $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The expense recorded during the third and second quarters of 2023 reflects the effect of increases in historical charge-off levels and new originations of the consumer loan portfolios, partially offset by the aforementioned impact of updated forecast of macroeconomic variables.

- Provision for credit losses for the residential mortgage loan portfolio was a net benefit of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net benefit of $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The net benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the aforementioned update in macroeconomic variables and the reduction in qualitative reserves, partially offset by the increase in the size of the loan portfolio. Meanwhile, the net benefit recorded during the second quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the impact of a more favorable economic outlook in the projection of the Regional Home Price Index.

Net Charge-Offs

The following table presents ratios of annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Residential mortgage -0.01 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.13 % Construction -3.18 % -0.99 % -0.17 % -1.82 % 0.07 % Commercial mortgage -0.01 % 0.01 % -0.03 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Commercial and Industrial -0.02 % 0.87 % 0.00 % 0.19 % -0.07 % Consumer loans and finance leases 1.79 % 1.51 % 1.54 % 1.44 % 1.05 % Total loans 0.48 % 0.67 % 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.31 %

The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods.

Net charge-offs were $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, or an annualized 0.48% of average loans, compared to $19.3 million, or an annualized 0.67% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease of $5.2 million in net charge-offs was mainly driven by a $7.6 million decrease in commercial and construction loans net charge-offs mainly related to a $6.2 million charge-off recorded on a commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region during the second quarter of 2023 and the aforementioned $1.4 million recovery recorded on a construction loan in the Puerto Rico region during the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in consumer loans net charge-offs.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments

As of September 30, 2023, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures decreased to $4.8 million, compared to $4.9 million as of June 30, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Debt Securities

As of September 30, 2023, the ACL for debt securities was $2.8 million, of which $2.3 million is related to Puerto Rico municipal bonds classified as held-to-maturity, compared to $8.8 million and $8.4 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in the ACL of held-to-maturity debt securities was mostly driven by the refinancing of a $46.5 million municipal bond into a shorter-term commercial loan structure and, to a lesser extent, a reduction in qualitative reserves driven by updated financial information of certain bond issuers received during the third quarter of 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $462.6 million to $584.9 million as of September 30, 2023. When adding $2.1 billion of free high-quality liquid securities that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, total core liquidity amounted to $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2023, or 14.58% of total assets, compared to $3.2 billion, or 16.70% of total assets as of June 30, 2023. In addition, as of September 30, 2023, the Corporation had $947.8 million available for credit with the FHLB based on the value of collateral pledged with the FHLB. As such, the basic liquidity ratio (which includes cash, free high-quality liquid assets such as U.S. government and government sponsored entities' obligations that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets) was approximately 19.67% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 21.82% as of June 30, 2023.

In addition to the aforementioned available credit from the FHLB, the Corporation also maintains borrowing capacity at the FED Discount Window Program. The Corporation does not consider borrowing capacity from the FED Discount Window as a primary source of liquidity but had approximately $1.4 billion available for funding under the FED's Borrower-In-Custody ("BIC") Program as of September 30, 2023. Also, the Corporation has access to financing with other counterparties through repurchase agreements and is enrolled in the FED's Bank Term Funding Program. Combined, as of September 30, 2023, the Corporation had $5.1 billion, or 107% of uninsured deposits, available to meet liquidity needs.

The Corporation's total deposits, excluding brokered CDs, amounted to $16.1 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $16.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, including government deposits amounting to $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively, which are fully collateralized. As of September 30, 2023, $4.8 billion of these deposits are uninsured, which represent 29.47% of total deposits, compared to $4.7 billion, or 28.79% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. Brokered CDs amounted to $310.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $363.6 million as of June 30, 2023. Refer to Table 11 for additional information about the deposits composition.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were approximately $18.6 billion as of September 30, 2023, down $557.9 million from June 30, 2023.

The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted:

A $462.6 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents, mainly related to the $384.5 million net decrease in deposits, loan growth, the repurchases of common stock, the payment of common stock dividends, and the repayment at maturity of a $73.9 million short-term repurchase agreement, partially offset by cash flows from the investment securities portfolio.

A $316.4 million decrease in investment securities, mainly driven by principal repayments of $195.9 million, which include $108.2 million related to U.S. agencies MBS and $73.8 million related to Federal National Mortgage Association ("FNMA") callable debentures that matured during the third quarter of 2023; a $79.0 million decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities attributable to changes in market interest rates; and the aforementioned refinancing during the third quarter of 2023 of a $46.5 million municipal bond into a shorter-term commercial loan structure.

A $226.3 million increase in total loans. The variance consisted of increases of $174.1 million in the Puerto Rico region, $46.4 million in the Florida region, and $5.8 million in the Virgin Islands region. On a portfolio basis, the variance consisted of increases of $119.6 million in commercial and construction loans, $93.2 million in consumer loans, primarily finance leases and auto loans, and $13.5 million in residential mortgage loans. The growth was mainly due to an $84.8 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, primarily in the Puerto Rico region, driven by the aforementioned $46.5 million municipal bond refinancing, $51.7 million in disbursements of two lines of credit, and a new term loan of $22.0 million, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns; and a $38.8 million increase in construction loans.

Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals, and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $163.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The growth in total loan originations consisted of increases of $138.0 million in commercial and construction loans, $10.5 million in consumer loans, and $14.6 million in residential mortgage loans.

Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $939.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $104.3 million, compared to $834.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $104.3 million growth in total loan originations consisted of increases of $87.1 million in commercial and construction loans, $4.7 million in residential mortgage loans, and $12.5 million in consumer loans. The increase in commercial and construction loans was mainly in commercial and industrial loans in the Puerto Rico region due to the aforementioned $46.5 million municipal bond refinancing, $52.3 million related to lines of credit utilization, and the origination of the aforementioned $22.0 million term loan.

Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $31.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $79.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $48.7 million decline in total loan originations mainly consisted of decreases of $47.4 million in commercial and construction loans, driven by the $47.0 million origination of a line of credit facility to a public corporation during the second quarter of 2023, and $1.8 million in consumer loans.

Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $276.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $168.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $107.5 million growth in total loan originations consisted of increases of $98.3 million in commercial and construction loans and $9.4 million in residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in consumer loans.

Total liabilities were approximately $17.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $463.0 million from June 30, 2023.

The decrease in total liabilities was mainly due to:

A $384.5 million decrease in total deposits driven by the following significant variances:

A $172.2 million decrease in government deposits, principally consisting of declines of $128.5 million in the Puerto Rico region and $43.9 million in the Virgin Islands region.

A $159.0 million decrease in deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, reflecting reductions of $62.1 million in the Virgin Islands region, $52.0 million in the Puerto Rico region, and $44.9 million in the Florida region. This decrease is net of a $77.6 million increase in time deposits.

A $53.3 million decrease in brokered CDs. The decrease reflects $170.8 million of maturing brokered CDs, with an all-in cost of 4.80%, that were paid off during the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by new issuances amounting to $117.5 million with an all-in cost of 5.36%.

A $73.9 million decrease in borrowings due to the repayment at maturity of a short-term repurchase agreement during the third quarter of 2023.

Total stockholders' equity amounted to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $94.9 million from June 30, 2023, mainly driven by the $79.0 million decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss, $75.0 million in stock repurchases to complete the $350 million stock repurchase program announced during 2022, and $24.9 million in common stock dividends declared in the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by earnings generated in the third quarter of 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, capital ratios exceeded the required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. The Corporation's estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 16.35%, 16.35%, 18.84%, and 10.57%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital, and leverage ratios of 16.64%, 16.64%, 19.15%, and 10.73%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank, were 16.41%, 17.20%, 18.45%, and 11.12%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 16.54%, 17.34%, 18.59%, and 11.18%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023.

Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

On a non-GAAP basis, the Corporation's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 6.74% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 7.03% as of June 30, 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items as of the indicated dates:

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except ratios and per share information) Tangible Equity: Total common equity - GAAP $ 1,303,068 $ 1,397,999 $ 1,405,593 $ 1,325,540 $ 1,265,333 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible - (17 ) (86 ) (205 ) (376 ) Core deposit intangible (15,229 ) (17,075 ) (18,987 ) (20,900 ) (22,818 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible - - - (13 ) (51 ) Tangible common equity - non-GAAP $ 1,249,228 $ 1,342,296 $ 1,347,909 $ 1,265,811 $ 1,203,477 Tangible Assets: Total assets - GAAP $ 18,594,608 $ 19,152,455 $ 18,977,114 $ 18,634,484 $ 18,442,034 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible - (17 ) (86 ) (205 ) (376 ) Core deposit intangible (15,229 ) (17,075 ) (18,987 ) (20,900 ) (22,818 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible - - - (13 ) (51 ) Tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 18,540,768 $ 19,096,752 $ 18,919,430 $ 18,574,755 $ 18,380,178 Common shares outstanding 174,386 179,757 179,789 182,709 186,258 Tangible common equity ratio - non-GAAP 6.74 % 7.03 % 7.12 % 6.81 % 6.55 % Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 7.16 $ 7.47 $ 7.50 $ 6.93 $ 6.46

Exposure to Puerto Rico Government

As of September 30, 2023, the Corporation had $294.9 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, its municipalities, and public corporations, a decrease of $49.4 million when compared to $344.3 million as of June 30, 2023, mainly due to repayments. As of September 30, 2023, approximately $188.9 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $59.2 million consisted of loans and obligations which are supported by one or more specific sources of municipal revenues. The Corporation's total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government also included $8.9 million in a loan extended to an affiliate of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and $34.7 million in loans to agencies of Puerto Rico public corporations. In addition, the total direct exposure included obligations of the Puerto Rico government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA, at an amortized cost of $3.2 million (fair value of $1.4 million as of September 30, 2023), included as part of the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $1.8 million as of September 30, 2023, of which $0.4 million is due to credit deterioration.

The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $106.7 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity debt securities. As of September 30, 2023, the ACL for these securities was $2.3 million, compared to $8.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Corporation had $2.8 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico, compared to $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023. Approximately 22% of the public sector deposits as of September 30, 2023, were from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico, and 78% were from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Corp. and First Express, both small loan companies. First BanCorp.'s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FBP. Additional information about First BanCorp. may be found at www.1firstbank.com.

EXHIBIT A

Table 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for share information) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 583,913 $ 1,046,534 $ 478,480 Money market investments: Time deposits with other financial institutions 300 300 300 Other short-term investments 700 700 1,725 Total money market investments 1,000 1,000 2,025 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value (ACL of $465 as of September 30, 2023; $433 as of June 30, 2023; and $458 as of December 31, 2022) 5,175,803 5,433,369 5,599,520 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of ACL of $2,250 as of September 30, 2023; $8,401 as of June 30, 2023; and $8,286 as of December 31, 2022 (fair value of $342,851 as of September 30, 2023; $410,181 as of June 30, 2023; and $427,115 as of December 31, 2022) 356,919 416,325 429,251 Total debt securities 5,532,722 5,849,694 6,028,771 Equity securities 48,683 48,101 55,289 Total investment securities 5,581,405 5,897,795 6,084,060 Loans, net of ACL of $263,615 as of September 30, 2023; $267,058 as of June 30, 2023; and $260,464 as of December 31, 2022 11,687,317 11,452,257 11,292,361 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market 8,961 14,295 12,306 Total loans, net 11,696,278 11,466,552 11,304,667 Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments 68,783 70,368 69,730 Premises and equipment, net 144,611 146,640 142,935 OREO 28,563 31,571 31,641 Deferred tax asset, net 150,805 153,925 155,584 Goodwill 38,611 38,611 38,611 Other intangible assets 15,229 17,092 21,118 Other assets 285,410 282,367 305,633 Total assets $ 18,594,608 $ 19,152,455 $ 18,634,484 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 5,440,247 $ 5,874,261 $ 6,112,884 Interest-bearing deposits 10,994,990 10,945,431 10,030,583 Total deposits 16,435,237 16,819,692 16,143,467 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 73,934 75,133 Advances from the FHLB 500,000 500,000 675,000 Other borrowings 161,700 161,700 183,762 Accounts payable and other liabilities 194,603 199,130 231,582 Total liabilities 17,291,540 17,754,456 17,308,944 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value, 223,663,116 shares issued (September 30, 2023 - 174,386,326 shares outstanding; June 30, 2023 - 179,756,622 shares outstanding; and December 31, 2022 - 182,709,059 shares outstanding) 22,366 22,366 22,366 Additional paid-in capital 963,791 962,229 970,722 Retained earnings 1,790,652 1,733,497 1,644,209 Treasury stock, at cost (September 30, 2023 - 49,276,790 shares; June 30, 2023 - 43,906,494 shares; December 31, 2022 - 40,954,057 shares) (622,378 ) (547,706 ) (506,979 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (851,363 ) (772,387 ) (804,778 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,303,068 1,397,999 1,325,540 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,594,608 $ 19,152,455 $ 18,634,484

Table 2 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Quarter Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) Net interest income: Interest income $ 263,405 $ 252,204 $ 222,683 $ 758,005 $ 629,162 Interest expense 63,677 52,389 14,773 157,577 39,442 Net interest income 199,728 199,815 207,910 600,428 589,720 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit): Loans 10,643 20,770 14,352 47,669 10,028 Unfunded loan commitments (128 ) 721 2,071 488 2,705 Debt securities (6,119 ) 739 (640 ) (6,029 ) (749 ) Provision for credit losses - expense 4,396 22,230 15,783 42,128 11,984 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 195,332 177,585 192,127 558,300 577,736 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 9,552 9,287 9,820 28,380 28,649 Mortgage banking activities 2,821 2,860 3,400 8,493 12,688 Card and processing income 10,841 11,135 9,834 32,894 29,815 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - 1,605 - 1,605 - Other non-interest income 7,082 11,384 6,639 27,713 22,340 Total non-interest income 30,296 36,271 29,693 99,085 93,492 Non-interest expenses: Employees' compensation and benefits 56,535 54,314 52,939 167,271 153,797 Occupancy and equipment 21,781 21,097 22,543 64,064 66,434 Business promotion 4,759 4,167 5,136 12,901 12,641 Professional service fees 11,022 11,596 12,549 34,591 35,179 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,465 5,124 5,349 15,701 15,056 Insurance and supervisory fees 4,499 4,495 3,853 13,495 11,530 Net gain on OREO operations (2,153 ) (1,984 ) (1,064 ) (6,133 ) (3,269 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 6,779 6,540 6,410 18,637 16,374 Other non-interest expenses 7,951 7,568 7,474 24,296 22,432 Total non-interest expenses 116,638 112,917 115,189 344,823 330,174 Income before income taxes 108,990 100,939 106,631 312,562 341,054 Income tax expense 26,968 30,284 32,028 89,187 109,156 Net income $ 82,022 $ 70,655 $ 74,603 $ 223,375 $ 231,898 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 82,022 $ 70,655 $ 74,603 $ 223,375 $ 231,898 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.19

Table 3 - Selected Financial Data

Quarter Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Shares in thousands) Per Common Share Results: Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.20 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.19 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 Average shares outstanding 176,358 178,926 187,236 178,486 193,217 Average shares outstanding diluted 176,962 179,277 188,319 179,144 194,368 Book value per common share $ 7.47 $ 7.78 $ 6.79 $ 7.47 $ 6.79 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 7.16 $ 7.47 $ 6.46 $ 7.16 $ 6.46 Common Stock Price: End of period $ 13.46 $ 12.22 $ 13.68 $ 13.46 $ 13.68 Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent): Profitability: Return on Average Assets 1.72 1.51 1.55 1.59 1.57 Return on Average Common Equity 20.70 19.66 19.00 19.00 17.73 Interest Rate Spread (2) 3.41 3.58 4.27 3.60 4.01 Net Interest Margin (2) 4.24 4.35 4.49 4.36 4.21 Efficiency ratio (3) 50.71 47.83 48.48 49.29 48.33 Capital and Other: Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets 8.32 7.67 8.14 8.39 8.88 Total capital 18.84 19.15 19.38 18.84 19.38 Common equity Tier 1 capital 16.35 16.64 16.66 16.35 16.66 Tier 1 capital 16.35 16.64 16.66 16.35 16.66 Leverage 10.57 10.73 10.36 10.57 10.36 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.74 7.03 6.55 6.74 6.55 Dividend payout ratio 30.10 35.45 30.12 33.56 28.33 Basic liquidity ratio (4) 19.67 21.82 25.86 19.67 25.86 Core liquidity ratio (5) 14.58 16.70 18.57 14.58 18.57 Loan to deposit ratio 72.77 69.76 68.26 72.77 68.26 Uninsured deposits, excluding fully collateralized deposits, to total deposits 29.47 28.79 31.47 29.47 31.47 Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment 2.21 2.28 2.28 2.21 2.28 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding 0.48 0.67 0.31 0.54 0.25 Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases to net charge-offs 75.56 107.73 166.02 102.22 47.30 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.70 0.63 0.78 0.70 0.78 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.78 0.70 0.86 0.78 0.86 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment 282.96 325.60 264.43 282.96 264.43 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential estate loans 430.62 547.60 473.31 430.62 473.31 (1) Non-GAAP financial measures (as defined above). Refer to Statement of Financial Condition above and Table 4 below for additional information about the components and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (3) Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets. (5) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day to total assets.

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Interest Income to Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

The following table reconciles net interest income in accordance with GAAP to net interest income excluding valuations, and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the third and second quarters of 2023, the third quarter of 2022 and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The table also reconciles net interest spread and net interest margin to these items excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter Ended Nine-Month Period Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net Interest Income Interest income - GAAP $ 263,405 $ 252,204 $ 222,683 $ 758,005 $ 629,162 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments (3 ) (3 ) (11 ) - (35 ) Interest income excluding valuations non-GAAP 263,402 252,201 222,672 758,005 629,127 Tax-equivalent adjustment 4,690 5,540 9,150 16,577 25,758 Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations non-GAAP $ 268,092 $ 257,741 $ 231,822 $ 774,582 $ 654,885 Interest expense - GAAP $ 63,677 $ 52,389 $ 14,773 $ 157,577 $ 39,442 Net interest income - GAAP $ 199,728 $ 199,815 $ 207,910 $ 600,428 $ 589,720 Net interest income excluding valuations - non-GAAP $ 199,725 $ 199,812 $ 207,899 $ 600,428 $ 589,685 Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP $ 204,415 $ 205,352 $ 217,049 $ 617,005 $ 615,443 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,783,456 $ 11,591,516 $ 11,218,864 $ 11,632,424 $ 11,143,088 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,325,226 7,333,989 7,938,530 7,297,528 8,381,951 Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 19,108,682 $ 18,925,505 $ 19,157,394 $ 18,929,952 $ 19,525,039 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 11,671,938 $ 11,176,385 $ 11,026,975 $ 11,271,354 $ 11,267,984 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.47 % 5.35 % 4.61 % 5.35 % 4.31 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 2.16 % 1.88 % 0.53 % 1.87 % 0.47 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.31 % 3.47 % 4.08 % 3.48 % 3.84 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.15 % 4.23 % 4.31 % 4.24 % 4.04 % Average yield on interest-earning assets excluding valuations - non-GAAP 5.47 % 5.35 % 4.61 % 5.35 % 4.31 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities excluding valuations - non-GAAP 2.16 % 1.88 % 0.53 % 1.87 % 0.47 % Net interest spread excluding valuations - non-GAAP 3.31 % 3.47 % 4.08 % 3.48 % 3.84 % Net interest margin excluding valuations - non-GAAP 4.15 % 4.23 % 4.31 % 4.24 % 4.04 % Average yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 5.57 % 5.46 % 4.80 % 5.47 % 4.48 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 2.16 % 1.88 % 0.53 % 1.87 % 0.47 % Net interest spread on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 3.41 % 3.58 % 4.27 % 3.60 % 4.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 4.24 % 4.35 % 4.49 % 4.36 % 4.21 %

Table 5 - Quarterly Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)

Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 807,883 $ 617,356 $ 882,759 $ 10,956 $ 7,880 $ 4,654 5.38 % 5.12 % 2.09 % Government obligations (2) 2,817,646 2,909,204 2,912,130 9,415 10,973 10,325 1.33 % 1.51 % 1.41 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,650,737 3,757,425 4,113,870 15,677 17,087 22,028 1.70 % 1.82 % 2.12 % FHLB stock 34,666 36,265 16,677 768 780 292 8.79 % 8.63 % 6.95 % Other investments 14,294 13,739 13,094 61 58 45 1.69 % 1.69 % 1.36 % Total investments (3) 7,325,226 7,333,989 7,938,530 36,877 36,778 37,344 2.00 % 2.01 % 1.87 % Residential mortgage loans 2,800,675 2,808,465 2,855,927 39,640 39,864 39,874 5.62 % 5.69 % 5.54 % Construction loans 183,507 149,783 118,794 4,937 2,903 1,831 10.67 % 7.77 % 6.12 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,261,849 5,191,040 5,085,257 93,711 89,290 73,518 7.07 % 6.90 % 5.74 % Finance leases 808,480 769,316 647,586 15,802 14,714 11,751 7.75 % 7.67 % 7.20 % Consumer loans 2,728,945 2,672,912 2,511,300 77,125 74,192 67,504 11.21 % 11.13 % 10.66 % Total loans (4) (5) 11,783,456 11,591,516 11,218,864 231,215 220,963 194,478 7.78 % 7.65 % 6.88 % Total interest-earning assets $ 19,108,682 $ 18,925,505 $ 19,157,394 $ 268,092 $ 257,741 $ 231,822 5.57 % 5.46 % 4.80 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 2,708,297 $ 2,511,504 $ 2,109,521 $ 19,852 $ 15,667 $ 3,788 2.91 % 2.50 % 0.71 % Brokered CDs 318,831 333,557 63,524 3,830 3,761 333 4.77 % 4.52 % 2.08 % Other interest-bearing deposits 7,956,856 7,517,995 8,372,342 30,616 22,176 5,857 1.53 % 1.18 % 0.28 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 26,254 101,397 200,000 359 1,328 1,993 5.43 % 5.25 % 3.95 % Advances from the FHLB 500,000 534,231 97,826 5,675 6,048 529 4.50 % 4.54 % 2.15 % Other borrowings 161,700 177,701 183,762 3,345 3,409 2,273 8.21 % 7.69 % 4.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,671,938 $ 11,176,385 $ 11,026,975 $ 63,677 $ 52,389 $ 14,773 2.16 % 1.88 % 0.53 % Net interest income $ 204,415 $ 205,352 $ 217,049 Interest rate spread 3.41 % 3.58 % 4.27 % Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.35 % 4.49 % (1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $2.9 million, for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 6 - Year-to-Date Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)

Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 611,308 $ 1,412,802 $ 23,486 $ 8,347 5.14 % 0.79 % Government obligations (2) 2,878,603 2,857,462 31,153 28,647 1.45 % 1.34 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,756,654 4,079,403 52,160 64,252 1.86 % 2.11 % FHLB stock 37,234 19,788 1,969 830 7.07 % 5.61 % Other investments 13,729 12,496 258 78 2.51 % 0.83 % Total investments (3) 7,297,528 8,381,951 109,026 102,154 2.00 % 1.63 % Residential mortgage loans 2,814,667 2,902,542 119,298 121,134 5.67 % 5.58 % Construction loans 159,914 119,214 10,516 5,123 8.79 % 5.75 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,207,216 5,081,049 268,886 200,022 6.90 % 5.26 % Finance leases 771,366 617,946 44,325 34,073 7.68 % 7.37 % Consumer loans 2,679,261 2,422,337 222,531 192,379 11.10 % 10.62 % Total loans (4) (5) 11,632,424 11,143,088 665,556 552,731 7.65 % 6.63 % Total interest-earning assets $ 18,929,952 $ 19,525,039 $ 774,582 $ 654,885 5.47 % 4.48 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 2,522,061 $ 2,224,002 $ 46,301 $ 12,047 2.45 % 0.72 % Brokered CDs 273,586 77,239 9,178 1,214 4.49 % 2.10 % Other interest-bearing deposits 7,674,759 8,403,860 70,308 12,063 1.22 % 0.19 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72,648 213,553 2,756 6,147 5.07 % 3.85 % Advances from the FHLB 553,993 165,568 18,899 2,667 4.56 % 2.15 % Other borrowings 174,307 183,762 10,135 5,304 7.77 % 3.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,271,354 $ 11,267,984 $ 157,577 $ 39,442 1.87 % 0.47 % Net interest income $ 617,005 $ 615,443 Interest rate spread 3.60 % 4.01 % Net interest margin 4.36 % 4.21 % (1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $8.9 million and $8.5 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 7 - Loan Portfolio by Geography

As of September 30, 2023 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,182,882 $ 170,797 $ 458,952 $ 2,812,631 Commercial loans: Construction loans 98,565 3,762 100,447 202,774 Commercial mortgage loans 1,714,974 65,034 536,105 2,316,113 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,971,686 116,588 942,680 3,030,954 Commercial loans 3,785,225 185,384 1,579,232 5,549,841 Finance leases 831,540 - - 831,540 Consumer loans 2,683,277 67,184 6,459 2,756,920 Loans held for investment 9,482,924 423,365 2,044,643 11,950,932 Loans held for sale 8,961 - - 8,961 Total loans $ 9,491,885 $ 423,365 $ 2,044,643 $ 11,959,893 As of June 30, 2023 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,179,539 $ 172,771 $ 441,480 $ 2,793,790 Commercial loans: Construction loans 65,427 3,792 94,779 163,998 Commercial mortgage loans 1,734,514 65,775 519,780 2,320,069 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,902,803 108,971 934,427 2,946,201 Commercial loans 3,702,744 178,538 1,548,986 5,430,268 Finance leases 790,711 - - 790,711 Consumer loans 2,630,665 66,078 7,803 2,704,546 Loans held for investment 9,303,659 417,387 1,998,269 11,719,315 Loans held for sale 14,094 201 - 14,295 Total loans $ 9,317,753 $ 417,588 $ 1,998,269 $ 11,733,610 As of December 31, 2022 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,237,983 $ 179,917 $ 429,390 $ 2,847,290 Commercial loans: Construction loans 30,529 4,243 98,181 132,953 Commercial mortgage loans 1,768,890 65,314 524,647 2,358,851 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,791,235 68,874 1,026,154 2,886,263 Commercial loans 3,590,654 138,431 1,648,982 5,378,067 Finance leases 718,230 - - 718,230 Consumer loans 2,537,840 61,419 9,979 2,609,238 Loans held for investment 9,084,707 379,767 2,088,351 11,552,825 Loans held for sale 12,306 - - 12,306 Total loans $ 9,097,013 $ 379,767 $ 2,088,351 $ 11,565,131

Table 8 - Non-Performing Assets by Geography

As of September 30, 2023 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 19,378 $ 5,871 $ 6,697 $ 31,946 Construction 669 971 - 1,640 Commercial mortgage 13,220 8,412 - 21,632 Commercial and Industrial 15,779 1,094 1,936 18,809 Consumer and finance leases 18,564 475 98 19,137 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 67,610 16,823 8,731 93,164 OREO 23,547 4,638 378 28,563 Other repossessed property 6,799 264 - 7,063 Other assets (1) 1,448 - - 1,448 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 99,404 $ 21,725 $ 9,109 $ 130,238 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 57,834 $ 4,678 $ 380 $ 62,892 As of June 30, 2023 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 20,047 $ 5,767 $ 7,438 $ 33,252 Construction 703 974 - 1,677 Commercial mortgage 13,337 8,199 - 21,536 Commercial and Industrial 5,808 1,119 2,267 9,194 Consumer and finance leases 15,874 379 109 16,362 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 55,769 16,438 9,814 82,021 OREO 27,107 4,464 - 31,571 Other repossessed property 5,226 168 10 5,404 Other assets (1) 2,111 - - 2,111 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 90,213 $ 21,070 $ 9,824 $ 121,107 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 60,964 $ 2,108 $ 139 $ 63,211 As of December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 28,857 $ 6,614 $ 7,301 $ 42,772 Construction 831 1,377 - 2,208 Commercial mortgage 14,341 7,978 - 22,319 Commercial and Industrial 5,859 1,179 792 7,830 Consumer and finance leases 14,142 469 195 14,806 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 64,030 17,617 8,288 89,935 OREO 28,135 3,475 31 31,641 Other repossessed property 5,275 76 29 5,380 Other assets (1) 2,202 - - 2,202 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 99,642 $ 21,168 $ 8,348 $ 129,158 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 76,417 $ 4,100 $ - $ 80,517 (1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes PCD loans previously accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $8.9 million as of September 30, 2023 (June 30, 2023 - $9.5 million; December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $8.5 million as of September 30, 2023 (June 30, 2023 - $6.5 million; December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Table 9 - Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Finance Leases

Quarter Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning of period $ 267,058 $ 265,567 $ 252,152 $ 260,464 $ 269,030 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 - - - 2,116 - Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense 10,643 20,770 14,352 47,669 10,028 Net recoveries (charge-offs) of loans and finance leases: Residential mortgage 35 (389 ) (907 ) (840 ) (2,845 ) Construction 1,459 371 (20 ) 1,893 15 Commercial mortgage 74 (32 ) 54 192 1,277 Commercial and Industrial 152 (6,218 ) 486 (6,094 ) 1,752 Consumer loans and finance leases (15,806 ) (13,011 ) (8,258 ) (41,785 ) (21,398 ) Net charge-offs (14,086 ) (19,279 ) (8,645 ) (46,634 ) (21,199 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period $ 263,615 $ 267,058 $ 257,859 $ 263,615 $ 257,859 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total loans held for investment 2.21 % 2.28 % 2.28 % 2.21 % 2.28 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.48 % 0.67 % 0.31 % 0.54 % 0.25 % Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases to net charge-offs during the period 0.76x 1.08x 1.66x 1.02x 0.47x

Table 10 - Annualized Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans

Quarter Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Residential mortgage -0.01 % 0.06 % 0.13 % 0.04 % 0.13 % Construction -3.18 % -0.99 % 0.07 % -1.58 % -0.02 % Commercial mortgage -0.01 % 0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.08 % Commercial and Industrial -0.02 % 0.87 % -0.07 % 0.28 % -0.08 % Consumer loans and finance leases 1.79 % 1.51 % 1.05 % 1.61 % 0.94 % Total loans 0.48 % 0.67 % 0.31 % 0.54 % 0.25 %

Table 11 - Deposits

As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Time deposits $ 2,754,776 $ 2,680,250 $ 2,250,876 Interest-bearing saving and checking accounts 7,929,875 7,901,599 7,673,881 Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,440,247 5,874,261 6,112,884 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs (1) 16,124,898 16,456,110 16,037,641 Brokered CDs 310,339 363,582 105,826 Total deposits $ 16,435,237 $ 16,819,692 $ 16,143,467 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits $ 12,862,616 $ 13,021,598 $ 13,268,585 (1) As of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, government deposits amounted to $3.3 billion, $3.4 billion, and $2.8 billion, respectively.

