Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för IRRAS AB uppdateras / The observation status for IRRAS AB is updated (138/23)

Den 19 maj 2023 gavs aktierna i IRRAS AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. Den 30 juni 2023 uppdaterades observationsstatusen med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från IR Holding Bidco Inc. till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Idag, den 20 oktober 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-kod SE0008321202, orderboks-ID 145951). On May 19, 2023, the shares in IRRAS AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On June 30, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to a public takeover offer from IR Holding Bidco Inc. to the shareholders in the Company. Today, October 20, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-code SE0008321202, order book ID 145951). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Christine Malmberg Peter Olivecrona Head of Enforcement & Investigations Lead Regulatory Compliance