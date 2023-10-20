Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Market Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Market Update

The Company refers to a message it posted yesterday on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account which states that its proprietary Method A and Method B software are "available as a SaaS client-server cloud application by uploading an upgrade to the mining rigs' firmware."

In addition, QBT has revised the Method A and Method B product descriptions on its website, by stating that they are now available as a SaaS platform (Software as a Service) and have added two animations visualising the data obtained by running Method A and Method B on its GPU testing platforms in time lapse.

The need to adapt both Methods to a client-server architecture emerged from discussions with potential BTC mining clients/partners and their request for QBT source code to be installed on their mining rigs to be inspected for security and other technical reasons. QBT, however, is not prepared to share the source code of its Methods with any third party. The Company has therefore made its Methods available in the form of a SaaS platform to enable the core of the Methods to be installed on a QBT protected server and accessed by potential BTC mining clients and partners to allow them to undertake evaluation of the Methods and this was the substance of yesterday's X announcement.

