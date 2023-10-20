Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
20.10.2023 | 14:18
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Market Update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Market Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Market Update

The Company refers to a message it posted yesterday on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account which states that its proprietary Method A and Method B software are "available as a SaaS client-server cloud application by uploading an upgrade to the mining rigs' firmware."

In addition, QBT has revised the Method A and Method B product descriptions on its website, by stating that they are now available as a SaaS platform (Software as a Service) and have added two animations visualising the data obtained by running Method A and Method B on its GPU testing platforms in time lapse.

The need to adapt both Methods to a client-server architecture emerged from discussions with potential BTC mining clients/partners and their request for QBT source code to be installed on their mining rigs to be inspected for security and other technical reasons. QBT, however, is not prepared to share the source code of its Methods with any third party. The Company has therefore made its Methods available in the form of a SaaS platform to enable the core of the Methods to be installed on a QBT protected server and accessed by potential BTC mining clients and partners to allow them to undertake evaluation of the Methods and this was the substance of yesterday's X announcement.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.


