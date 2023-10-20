Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Broker
20 October 2023
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")
APPOINTMENT OF BROKER
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Capital Limited has been appointed as the Company's sole broker with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44-20-7469-0930
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377
Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com
