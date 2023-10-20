Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Broker
WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
PR Newswire
20.10.2023 | 15:00
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Broker

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2023

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF BROKER

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Capital Limited has been appointed as the Company's sole broker with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



