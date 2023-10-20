Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Broker

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2023

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF BROKER

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Capital Limited has been appointed as the Company's sole broker with immediate effect.

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman +353-1-479-6180 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930 Lothbury Financial Services Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707 Hall Communications Don Hall +353-1-660-9377

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com