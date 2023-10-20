EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 18 October 2023, its issued share capital consists of 171,019,047 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 171,019,047
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872
