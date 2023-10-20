ASP Isotopes and Soligenix Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) and Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNGX) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ASP Isotopes: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aspi_access

Soligenix: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sngx_access

Paul Mann, CEO, of ASP Isotopes appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. ASP Isotopes successfully acquired two incomplete ASP plants in Pretoria, South Africa, and obtained the required licenses from the nuclear regulators, including the Non-proliferation Council of South Africa, to complete construction of the plants and produce commercial product. Cold commissioning of the first manufacturing plant, capable of enriching light isotopes, was completed in Q1 2023, and ASP Isotopes entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a North American customer for the entire offtake of the Company's first light isotope plant. The Company intends to enter into "take or pay" style offtake agreements with customers, and by 2028, ASP Isotopes expects to be a leading supplier of nonnuclear enriched isotopes generating over $150M in EBITDA per annum. ASP Isotopes has secured multiple supply agreements, including a 25- year agreement valued at up to $27M per annum with BRICEM (Beijing Research Institute of Chemical Engineering Metallurgy) to supply highly enriched Molybdenum-100 (Mo-100); a multi-year agreement with a Canadian company valued at $3.8M per annum for C-14, the most frequently used radiolabel healthcare; a $9M supply agreement with a US customer for a highly enriched isotope - customer made a $900k prepayment during Q3 2023; and an MOU for HALEU - $30 billion of HALEU demand expected based on initial discussions with customers.

Also appearing on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show this week is Dr. Chris Schaber, CEO of Soligenix. Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, offers a robust pipeline of multiple fast-track and orphan-designated products with the potential for significant commercial returns of approximately $2 billion in global annual sales. Soligenix's late-stage clinical assets include HyBryte (SGX301), a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The positive statistically significant results achieved in the Phase 3 study of HyBryte have been published in JAMA Dermatology, and the Company is preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss the design of the second confirmatory Phase 3 study. The estimated global market potential for HyBryte is $250 million, making it a significant commercial opportunity in an area of unmet medical need.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is an advanced materials company dedicated to developing technology and processes to produce isotopes in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"), for the production of all isotopes. The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About Soligenix

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com.

