N8iV Beauty Launches Bold Campaign: Celebrating Native American Beauty and Culture

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / N8iV Beauty, the first skincare brand created by a Native woman, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking campaign aimed at promoting inclusivity and representation of Native Americans in the beauty industry. The campaign will feature eight native American models from diverse tribal affiliations and will highlight their unique stories and experiences.

The photo shoot for the campaign will take place on October 24-25, 2023, at the Rincon Indian Reservation in San Diego County. Through striking visuals and powerful storytelling, the campaign will shed light on the nomadic journey of the first people who traveled from the mountains to the ocean, emphasizing the importance of understanding and appreciating the indigenous culture.

N8iV Beauty sets itself apart by infusing its skincare products with acorn oil, a historic ingredient used by Native people for centuries to heal the skin. The brand's founder, Ruth-Ann Thorn, an enrolled Tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, brings her ancestral knowledge and traditions to create products that nourish and enhance the skin. Take a look a a little of the history behind the products view the N8iV Beauty video.

Acorn oil, known as "kiwilla" in the Luiseño language, is rich in essential fatty acids and tocopherols, which combat oxidative stress and promote skin health. N8iV Beauty's commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing practices ensures that the brand supports indigenous communities and makes a positive impact.

For centuries, Native Americans have made significant contributions to beauty practices, art, and culture. Their involvement in elaborate trading systems allowed for the exchange of beauty practices and traditions with various global communities. Native tribes embraced forms of self-expression, such as face paint, body art, and unique clothing designs, which parallel modern beauty practices.

Native Americans also possessed extensive knowledge of natural plant medicine and utilized resources from the Earth to create cosmetics and enhance their beauty. Their holistic approach to beauty and wellness, coupled with their superior health practices, demonstrates the vital role that Native Americans play in promoting overall well-being.

Despite these contributions, the representation of Native Americans in the beauty industry has been severely lacking. This exclusion is not only unjust but also perpetuates historical marginalization. By rectifying this oversight and providing accurate representation, beauty brands have the opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage and contributions of Native Americans.

It is imperative for beauty retailers, such as Sephora and Ulta, to recognize and honor the indigenous people of this land. By embracing Native American representation in the beauty industry, brands can send a strong message of equality and diversity to future generations. Furthermore, the indigenous wisdom displayed in utilizing plants for skin beautification and holistic health is valuable knowledge that the entire world can benefit from.

N8iV Beauty urges the beauty industry to rectify the marginalization of Native Americans and celebrate their rich heritage within the industry. By incorporating their voices, perspectives, and artistic expressions related to beauty, we can promote acceptance, diversity, and respect for the first people of this land.

Support Native and Indigenous businesses by exploring the N8iV Beauty skincare range. Visit their website at https://n8ivbeauty.com/.

About N8iV Beauty:

N8iV Beauty is the first acorn oil-infused skincare brand created by a Native woman sourced from tribal land. Founded by Ruth-Ann Thorn, an enrolled tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, N8iV Beauty's products carry ancestral knowledge and are formulated to promote healthy and radiant skin.

About Ruth-Ann Thorn:

Ruth-Ann is a Payómkawichum/Luiseño tribal member and has served on several boards within the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians tribe including their Rincon Economic Development Corporation responsible for overseeing many business developments on and off the reservation. Thorn has been in the art gallery business for over 27 years and has had galleries in Seaport Village in San Diego, Solana Beach, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, Laguna Beach, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Breckenridge CO. Thorn is actually coming back to the Gaslamp area having had a location there several years ago. She is also the first tribal member to be appointed as a board member of the ICA Institute of Contemporary Art.

