ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.: Overcoming the Information Integration Dilemma: Revolutionizing The Fusion Of Complex Biological Data

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Biotechnology research involves a vast amount of complex information that spans different dimensions, such as the functions of proteins, the 3D structures of molecules and the genetic information encoded in DNA. Understanding these various dimensions is essential for comprehending biological systems and making meaningful predictions and insights. However, there is a significant challenge in integrating, analyzing and utilizing this diverse data, as it comes from different sources and is stored in various formats. This challenge is known as the Information Integration Dilemma (IID).

One of the major issues in dealing with omics data analysis, which encompasses the study of genes, proteins and other molecular factors, is the presence of data silos. These data silos are isolated sources of information that hinder collaboration, data sharing and the development of accurate analytical insights. Additionally, diverse data formats, structures and quality levels make it difficult to reconcile and merge information accurately. The process of integrating data from different sources with varying schemas, standards and semantics is also complex and requires significant effort. Furthermore, ensuring the security and privacy of sensitive information during the data integration process adds an extra layer of complexity. As data volumes continue to grow, scalability becomes another challenge that integration solutions must handle without compromising performance and reliability.

To address these challenges, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) ("IPA") has developed the LENSai's integrated intelligence platform powered by HYFT® technology. This patented solution offers unprecedented data integration and fusion capabilities, allowing for seamless integration through one AI framework. IPA reports that companies like META are trying to develop similar solutions on their own. However, LENSai's current capability enables the creation of actionable data, providing a deep understanding of the specific context and connections in biology. By leveraging this technology, valuable predictions can be made, and new information and insights can be uncovered.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the biopharmaceutical industry, recognized for its expertise and track record. With over a decade of experience, IPA offers a diverse range of specialized services - including antibody discovery and development - utilizing various cutting-edge techniques and models. The company boasts a significant portfolio of successful projects, having completed 135 memory B cell programs since 2019 . This extensive range of programs demonstrates IPA's commitment to delivering high-quality therapeutic antibodies to clients. LENSai is the company's latest contribution to the biotech field.

The unique feature of LENSai is its ability to connect the fundamental pillars of the biosphere into one comprehensive framework. These pillars consist of sequence, structure and function of a molecule. LENSai, powered by the company's patented HYFT technology, seamlessly integrates vast amounts of multi-omics data, enabling more complex analyses in the field of life science discovery. In a single framework, it handles various types of biological data, including DNA, RNA, protein sequences and structural information generated by methods such as Alpha Fold, ESM-2, Rosetta Fold, Cryo-EM, and Crystallography. Additionally, LENSai incorporates information from peer-reviewed literature, patents and clinical trials, offering a comprehensive approach to biological research and innovation.

HYFT technology - developed and patented by IPA's subsidiary Biostrand - offers a key advantage in that it optimizes potential therapeutic drug candidates at an early stage using the multi-functional LENSai in silico humanization platform integrated with its patented HYFT technology. This allows a multitude of potential therapies to be analyzed concurrently , which in turn reduces analysis time and costs and helps ensure that only the most promising candidates proceed further into the drug discovery process.

Incorporated into the LENSai technology, the HYFT technology screens the entire human proteome (the entire complement of proteins that is or can be expressed by a cell, tissue or organism), as well as various animal proteomes, against candidate therapeutics. The company reports that this screening is accomplished in under one minute per candidate molecule. The process advances the most 'human-like' molecules - speeding up humanization, reducing the manipulation required before use in clinical trials and offering a rapid, scalable, and cost-effective alternative to transgenic animal models.

As of 2022 , the global drug discovery market was worth $81.5 billion, and it is expected to reach $181.4 billion by 2032 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. In addition, the global immunotherapy drugs market was worth $202.64 billion in 2022 , and is expected to hit around $1.013 trillion by 2032 with a CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2032. ImmunoPrescise intersects both, and its patented technology behind LENSai provides advanced data fusion capabilities and infinite scalability. By connecting the fundamental pillars of the biosphere through sequence, structure and function, LENSai enables valuable predictions and insights, potentially driving significant advancements in the field of life science discovery.

