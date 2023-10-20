VantageSportz Announces Marketing Services Agreement With Rank One

Streamlined Coordination for Athletic Scheduling, Assignment & Payment of Sports Officials on a Single Unified Platform.
NEW HOPE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / VantageSportz, a division of Vantage Labs, LLC, renowned for its innovative athletic management solutions, proudly announces a significant Marketing Services Agreement with Rank One. This strategic integration will bring together VantageSportz's Sports Officials Operations Service - ZebraWeb and Rank One's logistics tools, providing athletic departments with an efficient and unified platform.
Bob Phelan, CEO of VantageSportz, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "This Marketing Agreement empowers Rank One's High School Athletic Department partners to seamlessly integrate their sports scheduling and officiating platforms. It simplifies communication between administration and officials, addressing a common challenge faced by athletic departments nationwide."
Jason McKay, CEO of Rank One, stated, "We are excited to have ZebraWeb as a part of our Rank One Connect integration suite. Our shared mission is to streamline the officiating process for school athletic departments. We believe this partnership is a huge step forward in simplifying the process of scheduling and paying officials. If you are a Rank One user, we encourage you to schedule a demo of this new integration and find out why this partnership is going to be a game-changer."
This integration ensures that state associations, governing bodies, conferences, officials, assignors, athletic directors, and business officials will have access to vital information for each athletic event.
ABOUT RANK ONE
Rank One is a prominent activities management platform for school athletics and fine arts logistics. With industry-leading customer support and a wide array of essential school services, such as online compliance forms, rosters, schedules, fees and secure messaging, Rank One provides a comprehensive suite of tools for athletic directors and fine arts directors. Learn more about Rank One at www.rankone.com.
ABOUT VANTAGESPORTZ
Powered by VantageSportz, ZebraWeb is the creation of D-1 officials and equips conferences, athletic departments, and officials with state-of-the-art technology. At its core, ZebraWeb provides a robust assigning system, and in-depth data reporting-including ratings, observer reports, game reports, and streamlined payment of game officials. This integrated web-based solution epitomizes ZebraWeb's mission. Discover more at www.VantageSportz.com and stay updated on Facebook and Twitter by following @VantageSportz. Experience the future of sports management.
