Canada Universal Media Association: Pomelo Gala: A Taste of Cantonese Sweet, China Guangdong Agricultural Products Global Tasting and Exchange Event Successfully Held

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / On Sept. 29, 2023, the "Pomelo Gala: A Taste of Cantonese Sweet, China Guangdong Agricultural Products Global Tasting and Exchange Event" was held in Markham, co-hosted by North America Development Center of Chinese Premade Cuisine Industry and Canada Universal Media Association (CUMA).

Federal Member of Parliament Shaun Chen, York Regional Councillor Joe Li, Markham City Councillor Isa Lee, Richmond Hill Councillor Simon Cui, and other government representatives participated in person and spoke highly of this great business promotion activity. More than 50 extinguished guests attended the event, including Dr. Ye Jun, Chief Representative of the Guangdong Provincial Economic and Trade Representative Office in Canada, heads of major Canadian supermarkets, presidents of Cantonese food and beverage associations, and representatives of chambers of commerce and related associations, etc. They also tasted the special agricultural products and prepared dishes from Guangdong on the spot.

Coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival, the event received congratulatory letters from federal MP Jean Yip, Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, York Region Councillor Alan Ho, Toronto City Councillor Nick Mantas, and other dignitaries of all three levels. The Mayor of Markham said in his congratulatory letter that he looks forward to more Guangdong specialty agricultural products, prepared dishes, and vendors entering the Canadian market so that more Canadian consumers can enjoy delicious Chinese food at home.

Doris Jianping Li, director of the North America Development Center of Chinese Premade Cuisine Industry and President of EACHTECHNOLOGY, delivered a welcome speech. She recalled the scene of eating pomelo during the Mid-Autumn Festival with her family when she was a child and the interesting story of how her father sealed the pomelo with a wax solution and kept it from the Mid-Autumn Festival until the Chinese New Year. She said that good food is the silent language that brings people together across ethnic and geographic differences. "No matter where we go, memories of food are memories of our loved ones and of that moment when we enjoyed it."

Federal Member of Parliament Shaun Chan, whose ancestral home is Hakka in Meizhou, Guangdong Province, made a special trip to the event to support the event, stating, "I am very pleased to see more and more delicious products from my hometown being exported to Canada, which not only introduces fresh agricultural products to the Canadian market but also provides more choices for Canadian consumers. We look forward to more cooperation opportunities with Guangdong Province in agricultural trade in the future." Joe Li, York Region Councilor and President of Canadian Hakka Association, who is also a Hakka family member, enthusiastically used the Hakka language and actively recommended the good taste of his hometown. Richmond Hill City Councillor Simon Cui also spoke highly of the Guangdong-prepared cuisine.

Participants discussed various cooperation opportunities, hoping to bring more authentic Cantonese food to Canadian tables and provide local residents with more diversified and delicious food choices.

