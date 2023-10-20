Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) says that 919 MW of new PV systems were installed in Germany in September.From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 919 MW of new PV capacity in September, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,056 MW in August and 750 MW in September 2022. In the first nine months of this year, developers connected 10.72 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 5.6 GW in the same period a year earlier. This means that the German government's goal of achieving a newly installed capacity of 9 GW ...

