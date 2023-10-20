DroneUp Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Tom Walker, CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Today DroneUp announces that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has recognized Tom Walker, CEO of DroneUp, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Walker from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Walker is the Founder and CEO of DroneUp, a leading autonomous drone delivery company which tackles last-mile delivery across multiple industries, including medical, food and retail. Prior to starting DroneUp, Tom served as an Officer in the U.S. Navy for almost 17 years, pioneering military and government digital reform through extensive re-programming and web enablement of computer systems to support both U.S. and International Special Forces. He has also served as an advisor to the White House on technology innovation and its impact on the emerging workforce.

"I'm honored that Goldman Sachs has recognized the work the entire DroneUp team is doing," said Walker. "Last mile delivery is facing a variety of existential risks from increased carbon emissions to outdated technology and rising labor costs. Autonomous drone deliveries provide an affordable and scalable solution to businesses by reducing traffic and increasing speed of delivery, ultimately benefiting the consumer. Our goal at DroneUp is to further enable last mile delivery by providing a solution in which essential goods can be transported by drone quickly, easily and in a cost effective manner. From medical supplies to food and other crucial goods, our passion for drone technology is second to none. We're proud of our efforts and to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for our work."

"We're delighted to recognize Tom Walker as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Walker has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is a pioneering autonomous drone delivery company that specializes in providing innovative and efficient solutions for last-mile delivery. DroneUp's proprietary autonomous technology is integrated with its ground infrastructure to provide affordable and scalable last-mile delivery. With a commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, DroneUp is revolutionizing the way goods are transported, making delivery faster, safer, and more cost-effective.

Founded in 2016, DroneUp is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. DroneUp provides drone delivery service in 34 locations across six states for the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc.

For more information: https://www.droneup.com

Press related questions about DroneUp, please contact Escalate PR at droneup@escalatepr.com

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at Sophia.Anthony@gs.com.

