Company is Bronze Level Sponsor of Global Event Focused on Oligonucleotide Progress

EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of enzymes to deliver better RNA at scale, today announced that Daniel Wiegand, CEO, and Jonathan Rittichier, CSO, both co-founders of the company, will be participating in the 19th annual meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) in Barcelona, Spain, beginning October 22nd. The company, which is a bronze level sponsor of the annual meeting, will also be delivering a poster presentation that highlights recent technical developments on its propriety enzymatic RNA oligonucleotide synthesis technology.

The poster presentation is entitled "A Platform for Controlled Enzymatic Synthesis of RNA Oligonucleotides" and will be delivered by Dominic Rainone, an Associate Scientist at EnPlusOne Biosciences, during Poster Session 1, which begins at 17:00 on October 23rd. Additional technical data from this poster can also be found in EnPlusOne's recent manuscript pre-print available online.

Daniel Wiegand, CEO of EnPlusOne, said, "We are very excited about our continued engagement with OTS, whose community members have been supportive of our journey to manufacture high-quality RNA oligonucleotides and therapeutics in an environmentally sustainable manner. Likewise, we've been very strong supporters of OTS and its mission to bring the field of oligonucleotides to its full therapeutic potential. We look forward to showcasing our ezRNA platform as a means to provide bespoke, end-to-end solutions for emerging and established nucleic acid modalities."

EnPlusOne Biosciences was founded by George Church, PhD, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard and MIT and leader of the Wyss Institute's Synthetic Biology platform, along with Mr. Wiegand, Jonathan Rittichier, PhD, and Dan Ahlstedt as a technology spinout from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University in 2022.

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics. Its ezRNA synthesis platform is a revolutionary innovation that harnesses enzymes to incorporate a diverse array of natural and modified nucleotides and promises to unlock sustainable commercial scale manufacturing. In addition to direct RNA synthesis, EnPlusOne's ezRNA platform can be directed towards numerous RNA applications. For more information, please visit www.enplusonebio.com.

