Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
20.10.23
10:56 Uhr
71,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,70 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,0070,5017:29
70,0070,5016:56
ACCESSWIRE
20.10.2023 | 16:26
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition: Where We've Been...And Where We're Going

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / GoDaddy

As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative

Where We've Been...And Where We're Going

A timeline of key reports, resources, and a selection of recent highlights.

Timeline: Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports

Over the years, we're proud to have published and partnered on key reports.

Select any listed below to download.

2020 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

  • Executive Summary: A New Measure of Digital Participation
  • Summer 2020: Venture Forward Report
  • Fall 2020: Venture Forward Report

2021 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

  • Summer 2021: Venture Forward Report
  • UCLA Anderson White Paper: MAI
  • Milken White Paper: Role of Microbusinesses
  • Winter 2021: Venture Forward Report

2022 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

  • Summer 2022: Venture Forward Report
  • USCM Council: 2022 Best Practices
  • Milken: Best Performing Cities
  • Q4 2022: UCLA Anderson MAI Update

2023 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

  • Summer 2023: Venture Forward Report

View more data downloads, recent press, and our research methodology at Venture Forward

Using Data Insights to Support Entrepreneurs

Our Venture Forward research initiative goes beyond merely reporting on the findings of our proprietary small business data analyses. We use our research to proactively engage and support civic leaders, policymakers and influencers who care deeply about nurturing entrepreneurial growth in communities around the world. We also dive deeply on trending topics to develop unique insights on the perspectives of small business owners. Here are a few examples. More are available on the Venture Forward website

Panel

  • Venture Forward was proud to host a panel at the African American Mayor's Association Conference in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Bibb (Cleveland) and Mayor Cantrell (New Orleans).

Data Forward

  • Microbusinesses have a impact on local economies creating significantly more value than the income they generate for their owners.

Report

  • In Spring 2023, GoDaddy surveyed U.S. small businesses on their biggest challenges, their perception of generative Al, and their use of generative Al to overcome challenges.

Microbusiness Profile

  • A use case of a husband and wife team in England, as part of a greater look at the cost-of-living crisis that threatens the British microbusiness economy.

We're here to support entrepreneurs

Contact GoDaddy's Venture Forward research team at VentureForward@GoDaddy.com

GoDaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition

This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, a GoDaddy research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 21 million online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them. Our goal is to empower anyone who advocates for entrepreneurs with robust data and insights that can't be found elsewhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794986/godaddy-venture-forward-report-summer-2023-us-edition-where-weve-beenand-where-were-going

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.