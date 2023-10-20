GoDaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition: Where We've Been...And Where We're Going

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / GoDaddy
Where We've Been...And Where We're Going
A timeline of key reports, resources, and a selection of recent highlights.
Timeline: Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports
Over the years, we're proud to have published and partnered on key reports.
2020 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:
- Executive Summary: A New Measure of Digital Participation
- Summer 2020: Venture Forward Report
- Fall 2020: Venture Forward Report
2021 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:
- Summer 2021: Venture Forward Report
- UCLA Anderson White Paper: MAI
- Milken White Paper: Role of Microbusinesses
- Winter 2021: Venture Forward Report
2022 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:
- Summer 2022: Venture Forward Report
- USCM Council: 2022 Best Practices
- Milken: Best Performing Cities
- Q4 2022: UCLA Anderson MAI Update
2023 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:
- Summer 2023: Venture Forward Report
Using Data Insights to Support Entrepreneurs
Our Venture Forward research initiative goes beyond merely reporting on the findings of our proprietary small business data analyses. We use our research to proactively engage and support civic leaders, policymakers and influencers who care deeply about nurturing entrepreneurial growth in communities around the world. We also dive deeply on trending topics to develop unique insights on the perspectives of small business owners. Here are a few examples. More are available on the Venture Forward website
Panel
- Venture Forward was proud to host a panel at the African American Mayor's Association Conference in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Bibb (Cleveland) and Mayor Cantrell (New Orleans).
Data Forward
- Microbusinesses have a impact on local economies creating significantly more value than the income they generate for their owners.
Report
- In Spring 2023, GoDaddy surveyed U.S. small businesses on their biggest challenges, their perception of generative Al, and their use of generative Al to overcome challenges.
Microbusiness Profile
- A use case of a husband and wife team in England, as part of a greater look at the cost-of-living crisis that threatens the British microbusiness economy.
