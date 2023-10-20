GoDaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition: Where We've Been...And Where We're Going

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / GoDaddy



Where We've Been...And Where We're Going

A timeline of key reports, resources, and a selection of recent highlights.

Timeline: Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports

Over the years, we're proud to have published and partnered on key reports.

2020 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

Executive Summary: A New Measure of Digital Participation

Summer 2020: Venture Forward Report

Fall 2020: Venture Forward Report

2021 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

Summer 2021: Venture Forward Report

UCLA Anderson White Paper: MAI

Milken White Paper: Role of Microbusinesses

Winter 2021: Venture Forward Report

2022 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

Summer 2022: Venture Forward Report

USCM Council: 2022 Best Practices

Milken: Best Performing Cities

Q4 2022: UCLA Anderson MAI Update

2023 Venture Forward Microbusiness Reports:

Summer 2023: Venture Forward Report

Using Data Insights to Support Entrepreneurs

Our Venture Forward research initiative goes beyond merely reporting on the findings of our proprietary small business data analyses. We use our research to proactively engage and support civic leaders, policymakers and influencers who care deeply about nurturing entrepreneurial growth in communities around the world. We also dive deeply on trending topics to develop unique insights on the perspectives of small business owners. Here are a few examples. More are available on the Venture Forward website

Panel

Venture Forward was proud to host a panel at the African American Mayor's Association Conference in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Bibb (Cleveland) and Mayor Cantrell (New Orleans).

Data Forward

Microbusinesses have a impact on local economies creating significantly more value than the income they generate for their owners.

Report

In Spring 2023, GoDaddy surveyed U.S. small businesses on their biggest challenges, their perception of generative Al, and their use of generative Al to overcome challenges.

Microbusiness Profile

A use case of a husband and wife team in England, as part of a greater look at the cost-of-living crisis that threatens the British microbusiness economy.

We're here to support entrepreneurs

GoDaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition

This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, a GoDaddy research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 21 million online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them. Our goal is to empower anyone who advocates for entrepreneurs with robust data and insights that can't be found elsewhere.

