MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.: Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2023

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $40.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $52.4 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.30%, compared to 1.55% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.07% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Annualized return on average equity was 12.14%, compared to 14.87% for the second quarter of 2023 and 20.56% for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 13.04% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023 and 20.99% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Efficiency ratio of 43.6%, compared to 38.8% for the second quarter of 2023 and 36.4% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Total assets increased by $35.9 million, or 1.0%, to $3.51 billion from the previous quarter.
Year-to-Date 2023 Highlights:
- Return on average assets was 1.57% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 2.25% for same period in 2022.
- Return on average equity was 14.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 22.57% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 22.82% for the same period in 2022.
- Efficiency ratio of 38.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 35.2% for the same period in 2022.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 12.8%, from $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to a decrease in noninterest income of $1.9 million, a decrease in net interest income of $816,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $251,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.3 million . Net income decreased by $5.5 million, or 32.4%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $5.6 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $2.2 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $903,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $2.8 million .
Net income was $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $12.1 million, or 23.2%, from $52.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $15.3 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $3.7 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $802,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $4.0 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $3.7 million .
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $48.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 3 basis points increase in the loan yield and a $34.5 million increase in average earning asset balances. As compared to the third quarter of 2022, interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $10.4 million, or 27.2%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $137.3 million coupled with an 87 basis points increase in the loan yield.
Interest expense totaled $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.0 million, or 9.1%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 17 basis points increase in deposit costs coupled with an $83.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, as well as a 51 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the third quarter of 2022, interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $16.0 million, or 188.6%, due to a 257 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 181 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $262.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits.
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.94% compared to 3.10% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 16 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased by two basis points to 5.92% from 5.90% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 23 basis points to 3.97% from 3.74% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $34.5 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average total investments of $29.9 million and an increase in average loans of $4.6 million . Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $37.4 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $83.4 million while average borrowings decreased by $46.0 million .
As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 90 basis points to 2.94% from 3.84%, primarily due to a 246 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.45 billion, offset by a 98 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.26 billion . Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $183.7 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $137.3 million increase in average loans and a $49.1 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $212.1 million from the third quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $262.5 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $50.4 million .
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 39.0%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and SBA servicing income, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees. SBA loan sales totaled $5.2 million (sales premium of 6.00%) during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $30.3 million (sales premium of 5.24%) during the second quarter of 2023. Mortgage loan originations totaled $91.9 million during the third quarter 2023 compared to $72.8 million during the second quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a $909,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset which had a $0.03 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.
Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.2 million, or 43.1%, primarily due to lower mortgage fees, SBA servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $13.7 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 21.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during 2023 to date, offset by increases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $11.8 million, an increase of $251,000, or 2.2%, from $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in occupancy expense, an increase in loan and other real estate owned related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities, partially offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits, FDIC insurance premiums, data processing expenses and security expenses. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $903,000, or 7.1%, primarily due to lower commissions paid and loan related expenses due to lower loan volume.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $34.0 million, a decrease of $4.0 million, or 10.5%, from $38.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 43.6% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 38.8% and 36.4% for the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 38.2% compared to 35.2% for the same period in 2022.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 27.0%, compared to 29.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and 29.3% for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 27.9% compared to 26.9% for the same period in 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.51 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $35.9 million, or 1.0%, from $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $162.6 million, or 4.9%, from $3.35 billion at September 30, 2022 . The $35.9 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million, loans of $9.2 million, other assets of $5.9 million and Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.3 million, partially offset by decreases in investment securities of $1.3 million and SBA servicing rights of $911,000 . The $162.6 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $102.3 million, loans of $51.6 million, other assets of $12.7 million, premises and equipment of $3.8 million and accrued interest receivable of $2.9 million, partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in mortgage servicing rights, a $3.6 million decrease in foreclosed real estate and a $2.7 million decrease in investment securities.
Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.79% of our total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.84% and 0.91% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $3.03 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $9.2 million, or 0.3%, compared to $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $51.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to $2.98 billion at September 30, 2022 . The increase in loans at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $21.9 million increase in residential mortgage loans, offset by a $10.0 million decrease in construction and development loans, a $2.2 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a $989,000 decrease in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 or September 30, 2022 .
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.72 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $20.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $147.7 million, or 5.7%, compared to total deposits of $2.57 billion at September 30, 2022 . The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was due to a $35.6 million increase in time deposits and a $7.8 million increase in money market accounts, offset by a $15.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $7.2 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $398,000 decrease in savings accounts.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $559.5 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $575.3 million at June 30, 2023 and $602.2 million at September 30, 2022 . Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 21.3% at June 30, 2023 and 23.4% at September 30, 2022 . Interest-bearing deposits were $2.16 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.97 billion at September 30, 2022 . Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 78.7% at June 30, 2023 and 76.6% at September 30, 2022 .
Uninsured deposits were 31.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 30.7% and 29.2% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we had $1.21 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ( $712.8 million ), Federal Reserve Discount Window ( $446.2 million ) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million ).
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $381,000 during the third quarter of 2023, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $416,000 and $1.7 million recorded during the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. The credit provision recorded during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due a decrease in the general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as the outlook for the national housing price index improved during the third quarter 2023. Annualized net recoveries to average loans for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.00%, compared to a net charge-off of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2023 and a net recovery of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2022.
Nonperforming assets totaled $37.8 million, or 1.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, an increase of $14.2 million from $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $5.3 million from $32.5 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 . The increase in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to a $12.4 million increase in accruing restructured loans and a $2.1 million increase in nonaccrual loans, offset by $240,000 decrease in other real estate owned.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.60% at June 30, 2023 and 0.50% at September 30, 2022 . Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 47.61% at September 30, 2023, compared to 79.88% and 53.25% at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia . To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel ; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
48,709
$
47,482
$
45,965
$
43,945
$
38,297
$
142,156
$
103,275
Interest expense
24,555
22,512
19,732
14,995
8,509
66,799
12,614
Net interest income
24,154
24,970
26,233
28,950
29,788
75,357
90,661
Provision for credit losses
(381)
(416)
-
(1,168)
(1,703)
(797)
(1,599)
Noninterest income
2,902
4,761
6,016
1,794
5,101
13,679
17,410
Noninterest expense
11,785
11,534
10,679
12,379
12,688
33,998
37,986
Income tax expense
4,224
5,505
5,840
9,353
7,011
15,569
19,262
Net income
11,428
13,108
15,730
10,180
16,893
40,266
52,422
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.45
$
0.52
$
0.63
$
0.40
$
0.66
$
1.60
$
2.06
Diluted income per share
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
0.62
$
0.40
$
0.66
$
1.58
$
2.04
Dividends per share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.54
$
0.45
Book value per share (at period end)
$
15.24
$
14.76
$
14.04
$
13.88
$
13.76
$
15.24
$
13.76
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,241,157
25,279,846
25,143,675
25,169,709
25,370,417
25,241,157
25,370,417
Weighted average diluted shares
25,591,874
25,477,143
25,405,855
25,560,138
25,702,023
25,510,689
25,732,004
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.30
%
1.55
%
1.87
%
1.19
%
2.07
%
1.57
%
2.25
%
Return on average equity
12.14
14.87
18.09
11.57
20.56
14.96
22.57
Dividend payout ratio
40.18
34.77
28.98
37.55
22.75
34.04
21.98
Yield on total loans
5.98
5.95
5.85
5.50
5.11
5.93
5.03
Yield on average earning assets
5.92
5.90
5.77
5.43
4.94
5.88
4.65
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
3.97
3.74
3.30
2.49
1.51
3.67
0.79
Cost of deposits
4.05
3.88
3.48
2.61
1.48
3.81
0.79
Net interest margin
2.94
3.10
3.30
3.58
3.84
3.11
4.08
Efficiency ratio(1)
43.56
38.79
33.11
40.26
36.37
38.18
35.15
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
1.25
0.78
0.64
0.80
1.09
1.25
1.09
ACL to nonperforming loans
47.61
79.88
101.22
68.88
53.25
47.61
53.25
ACL to loans held for investment
0.58
0.60
0.63
0.45
0.50
0.58
0.50
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
111.77
%
112.27
%
114.27
%
114.94
%
116.21
%
111.77
%
116.21
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
20.58
21.32
21.83
22.95
23.43
20.58
23.43
Investment securities to assets
0.79
0.84
0.87
0.86
0.91
0.79
0.91
Common equity to assets
10.96
10.74
10.32
10.20
10.42
10.96
10.42
Leverage ratio
10.07
10.03
9.72
9.57
9.90
10.07
9.90
Common equity tier 1 ratio
17.03
16.69
16.55
15.99
16.18
17.03
16.18
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.03
16.69
16.55
15.99
16.18
17.03
16.18
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.91
17.59
17.51
16.68
16.94
17.91
16.94
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
464,823
$
487,787
$
506,012
$
526,719
$
550,587
$
464,823
$
550,587
Mortgage loan production
91,891
72,830
43,335
88,045
255,662
208,056
745,568
Mortgage loan sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
94,915
SBA loans serviced for others
487,827
493,579
485,663
465,120
489,120
487,827
489,120
SBA loan production
13,212
16,110
26,239
42,419
22,193
55,561
94,289
SBA loan sales
5,169
30,298
36,458
-
8,588
71,925
31,486
(1)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
279,106
$
250,503
$
216,167
$
150,964
$
164,054
Federal funds sold
2,951
12,224
7,897
28,521
15,669
Cash and cash equivalents
282,057
262,727
224,064
179,485
179,723
Equity securities
10,113
10,358
10,428
10,300
10,452
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
17,664
18,696
19,174
19,245
19,978
Loans
3,029,947
3,020,714
3,012,020
3,055,689
2,978,318
Allowance for credit losses
(17,660)
(18,091)
(18,947)
(13,888)
(14,982)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
3,012,287
3,002,623
2,993,073
3,041,801
2,963,336
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued interest receivable
14,612
13,877
13,642
13,171
11,732
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,846
15,534
17,659
17,493
15,619
Premises and equipment, net
17,459
16,374
15,165
14,257
13,664
Operating lease right-of-use asset
7,340
7,761
8,030
8,463
8,835
Foreclosed real estate, net
761
1,001
766
4,328
4,328
SBA servicing asset, net
7,107
8,018
7,791
7,085
8,324
Mortgage servicing asset, net
1,823
2,514
3,205
3,973
4,975
Bank owned life insurance
70,462
70,010
69,565
69,130
68,697
Other assets
51,496
45,594
36,451
38,508
38,776
Total assets
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
$
3,427,239
$
3,348,439
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
559,540
$
575,301
$
577,282
$
611,991
$
602,246
Interest-bearing deposits
2,159,048
2,123,181
2,066,811
2,054,847
1,968,607
Total deposits
2,718,588
2,698,482
2,644,093
2,666,838
2,570,853
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
325,000
325,000
375,000
375,000
375,000
Other borrowings
-
387
387
392
396
Operating lease liability
7,537
7,985
8,438
8,885
9,303
Accrued interest payable
3,915
3,859
3,681
2,739
1,489
Other liabilities
71,283
66,211
34,453
23,964
42,369
Total liabilities
$
3,126,323
$
3,101,924
$
3,066,052
$
3,077,818
$
2,999,410
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
252
253
251
252
254
Additional paid-in capital
45,580
45,516
45,044
45,298
48,914
Retained earnings
308,589
301,752
293,139
285,832
279,475
Accumulated other comprehensive income
30,283
25,642
14,527
18,039
20,386
Total shareholders' equity
384,704
373,163
352,961
349,421
349,029
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
$
3,427,239
$
3,348,439
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
45,695
$
44,839
$
43,982
$
41,783
$
37,263
$
134,516
$
101,032
Other investment income
2,979
2,582
1,939
2,116
1,011
7,500
2,214
Federal funds sold
35
61
44
46
23
140
29
Total interest income
48,709
47,482
45,965
43,945
38,297
142,156
103,275
Interest expense:
Deposits
21,736
19,804
17,376
13,071
6,964
58,916
10,487
FHLB advances and other borrowings
2,819
2,708
2,356
1,924
1,545
7,883
2,127
Total interest expense
24,555
22,512
19,732
14,995
8,509
66,799
12,614
Net interest income
24,154
24,970
26,233
28,950
29,788
75,357
90,661
Provision for credit losses
(381)
(416)
-
(1,168)
(1,703)
(797)
(1,599)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
24,535
25,386
26,233
30,118
31,491
76,154
92,260
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
490
464
449
483
509
1,403
1,508
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,478
1,266
874
1,243
2,676
3,618
8,482
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,017
Mortgage servicing income, net
(85)
(51)
(96)
(299)
(358)
(232)
(262)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
244
1,054
1,969
-
500
3,267
2,068
SBA servicing income, net
270
1,388
1,814
(72)
1,330
3,472
1,897
Other income
505
640
1,006
439
444
2,151
1,700
Total noninterest income
2,902
4,761
6,016
1,794
5,101
13,679
17,410
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,864
7,103
6,366
7,721
7,756
20,333
22,781
Occupancy
1,272
1,039
1,214
1,263
1,167
3,525
3,594
Data Processing
300
353
275
287
270
928
808
Advertising
143
165
146
172
158
454
434
Other expenses
3,206
2,874
2,678
2,936
3,337
8,758
10,369
Total noninterest expense
11,785
11,534
10,679
12,379
12,688
33,998
37,986
Income before provision for income taxes
15,652
18,613
21,570
19,533
23,904
55,835
71,684
Provision for income taxes
4,224
5,505
5,840
9,353
7,011
15,569
19,262
Net income available to common shareholders
$
11,428
$
13,108
$
15,730
$
10,180
$
16,893
$
40,266
$
52,422
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
200,245
$
2,807
5.56
%
$
169,976
$
2,445
5.77
%
$
151,177
$
864
2.27
%
Investment securities
32,172
207
2.55
32,525
198
2.44
34,792
170
1.94
Total investments
232,417
3,014
5.14
202,501
2,643
5.24
185,969
1,034
2.21
Construction and development
30,584
442
5.73
40,386
555
5.51
38,636
530
5.44
Commercial real estate
647,244
14,435
8.85
654,021
14,362
8.81
601,370
9,905
6.53
Commercial and industrial
61,774
1,488
9.56
47,836
1,119
9.38
50,605
909
7.13
Residential real estate
2,289,428
29,296
5.08
2,282,264
28,777
5.06
2,201,186
25,885
4.67
Consumer and other
201
34
67.11
153
26
68.16
137
34
98.46
Gross loans(2)
3,029,231
45,695
5.98
3,024,660
44,839
5.95
2,891,934
37,263
5.11
Total earning assets
3,261,648
48,709
5.92
3,227,161
47,482
5.90
3,077,903
38,297
4.94
Noninterest-earning assets
214,834
167,506
158,579
Total assets
3,476,482
3,394,667
3,236,482
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
125,078
381
1.21
160,967
839
2.09
186,459
338
0.72
Money market deposits
1,036,955
11,709
4.48
956,598
10,370
4.35
1,179,954
5,189
1.74
Time deposits
966,408
9,646
3.96
927,478
8,595
3.72
499,577
1,437
1.14
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,128,441
21,736
4.05
2,045,043
19,804
3.88
1,865,990
6,964
1.48
Borrowings
325,025
2,819
3.44
371,000
2,708
2.93
375,405
1,545
1.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,453,466
24,555
3.97
2,416,043
22,512
3.74
2,241,395
8,509
1.51
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
555,074
558,907
599,902
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
94,528
66,037
69,131
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
649,602
624,944
669,033
Shareholders' equity
373,414
353,680
326,054
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,476,482
$
3,394,667
$
3,236,482
Net interest income
$
24,154
$
24,970
$
29,788
Net interest spread
1.95
2.16
3.43
Net interest margin
2.94
3.10
3.84
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
167,411
$
7,057
5.64
%
$
247,348
$
1,747
0.94
%
Investment securities
32,547
583
2.39
35,789
496
1.85
Total investments
199,958
7,640
5.11
283,137
2,243
1.06
Construction and development
36,658
1,520
5.54
33,985
1,322
5.20
Commercial real estate
657,700
42,776
8.70
575,664
26,195
6.08
Commercial and industrial
52,292
3,637
9.30
56,772
2,900
6.83
Residential real estate
2,287,788
86,495
5.05
2,021,332
70,504
4.66
Consumer and other
174
88
67.62
203
111
73.11
Gross loans(2)
3,034,612
134,516
5.93
2,687,956
101,032
5.03
Total earning assets
3,234,570
142,156
5.88
2,971,093
103,275
4.65
Noninterest-earning assets
190,616
149,157
Total assets
3,425,186
3,120,250
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
150,849
1,869
1.66
190,390
515
0.36
Money market deposits
991,048
31,738
4.28
1,144,337
7,706
0.90
Time deposits
923,891
25,309
3.66
443,632
2,266
0.68
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,065,788
58,916
3.81
1,778,359
10,487
0.79
Borrowings
366,112
7,883
2.88
363,170
2,127
0.78
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,431,900
66,799
3.67
2,141,529
12,614
0.79
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
564,233
600,045
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
69,078
68,144
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
633,311
668,189
Shareholders' equity
359,975
310,532
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,425,186
$
3,120,250
Net interest income
$
75,357
$
90,661
Net interest spread
2.21
3.86
Net interest margin
3.11
4.08
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
41,783
1.4
%
$
51,759
1.7
%
$
49,209
1.6
%
$
47,779
1.6
%
$
51,300
1.7
%
Commercial Real Estate
624,122
20.5
625,111
20.6
639,951
21.2
657,246
21.4
608,700
20.4
Commercial and Industrial
61,332
2.0
63,502
2.1
46,208
1.5
53,173
1.7
52,693
1.8
Residential Real Estate
2,310,981
76.1
2,289,050
75.6
2,285,902
75.7
2,306,915
75.3
2,274,679
76.1
Consumer and other
240
-
102
-
50
-
216
-
198
-
Gross loans
$
3,038,458
100.0
%
$
3,029,524
100.0
%
$
3,021,320
100.0
%
$
3,065,329
100.0
%
$
2,987,570
100.0
%
Unearned income
(8,511)
(8,810)
(9,300)
(9,640)
(9,252)
Allowance for credit losses
(17,660)
(18,091)
(18,947)
(13,888)
(14,982)
Net loans
$
3,012,287
$
3,002,623
$
2,993,073
$
3,041,801
$
2,963,336
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
15,127
$
13,037
$
9,064
$
10,065
$
17,700
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
180
-
Accruing restructured loans
21,964
9,611
9,654
9,919
10,437
Total non-performing loans
37,091
22,648
18,718
20,164
28,137
Other real estate owned
761
1,001
766
4,328
4,328
Total non-performing assets
$
37,852
$
23,649
$
19,484
$
24,492
$
32,465
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
1.22
%
0.75
%
0.62
%
0.66
%
0.94
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.08
0.68
0.57
0.71
0.97
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
47.61
79.88
101.22
68.88
53.25
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
Balance, beginning of period
$
18,091
$
18,947
$
13,888
$
14,982
$
16,678
$
13,888
$
16,952
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
(1)
230
(2)
(2)
(1)
227
(5)
Commercial and industrial
(3)
208
(2)
(72)
(6)
203
381
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(4)
438
(4)
(74)
(7)
430
371
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)
-
-
5,055
-
-
5,055
-
Provision for loan losses
(435)
(418)
-
(1,168)
(1,703)
(853)
(1,599)
Balance, end of period
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
18,947
$
13,888
$
14,982
$
17,660
$
14,982
Total loans at end of period
$
3,038,458
$
3,029,524
$
3,021,320
$
3,065,329
$
2,987,570
$
3,038,458
$
2,987,570
Average loans(1)
$
3,029,231
$
3,024,660
$
3,050,176
$
3,016,144
$
2,891,934
$
3,034,612
$
2,678,474
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.58
0.60
0.63
0.45
0.50
0.58
0.50
(1)
Excludes loans held for sale
