SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the third quarter totaled $640,000 resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 0.65% and a return on average equity of 3.5%. This compares to $1.02 million in net income and $0.41 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. Year-to-date net income has reached $3.0 million and $1.22 per common share outstanding compared to $5.5 million and $2.24 per common share during the same period last year.

The Company's balance sheet increased $17.2 million since June 30, 2023. This is primarily related to $22.7 million increase in deposits. Commercial loan balances have increased $9.4 million during the same period. Bank asset quality and capital remain good which permitted the Board of Directors to distribute a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on October 16, 2023.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented "We experienced a good increase in customer deposits during the quarter despite continued strong competition. These funds are being used to fund loans at higher current market rates which has helped us to maintain a strong net interest margin."

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 10 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) September 30, June 30, ASSETS 2023 2022 2023 Cash and short term investments $ 30,168 $ 99,272 $ 15,373 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 30,976 16,146 30,075 Loans available for sale, at fair value 29,077 33,890 37,080 Loans: Real estate 286,342 250,041 276,665 Commercial 6,263 7,467 6,109 Other 522 277 777 Deferred fees and costs (613 ) (616 ) (625 ) Loan loss reserve (2,960 ) (2,613 ) (2,773 ) Total net loans 289,554 254,556 280,153 Property and other assets 20,720 18,530 20,595 Total assets $ 400,495 $ 422,394 $ 383,276 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 27,886 $ 35,063 $ 32,484 Interest-bearing demand 92,558 108,764 92,033 Savings and Money Market 119,710 153,811 106,525 Certificates of deposit 76,342 43,783 62,705 Total deposits 316,496 341,421 293,747 Borrowings - - 5,000 Other liabilities 11,392 8,044 11,664 Total liabilities 327,888 349,465 310,411 SHAREHOLDERERS EQUITY 72,607 72,929 72,865 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 400,495 $ 422,394 $ 383,276 Book value per common share $ 29.36 $ 29.70 $ 29.46

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Nine Months Ending Three Months Ending September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest income $ 14,670 $ 11,643 $ 5,089 $ 4,392 Interest expense 2,777 649 1,302 211 Net interest income 11,893 10,994 3,787 4,181 Provision for loan losses 299 - 187 - Net interest income after provision 11,594 10,994 3,600 4,181 Noninterest income 13,517 27,442 3,843 6,616 Noninterest expense 21,133 31,230 6,616 8,867 Net income before income taxes 3,978 7,206 827 1,930 Provision for income taxes 972 1,733 187 513 Net income after income taxes $ 3,006 $ 5,473 $ 640 $ 1,417 Net income per common share, basic $ 1.22 $ 2.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.58

