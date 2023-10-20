SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the third quarter totaled $640,000 resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 0.65% and a return on average equity of 3.5%. This compares to $1.02 million in net income and $0.41 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. Year-to-date net income has reached $3.0 million and $1.22 per common share outstanding compared to $5.5 million and $2.24 per common share during the same period last year.
The Company's balance sheet increased $17.2 million since June 30, 2023. This is primarily related to $22.7 million increase in deposits. Commercial loan balances have increased $9.4 million during the same period. Bank asset quality and capital remain good which permitted the Board of Directors to distribute a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on October 16, 2023.
Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented "We experienced a good increase in customer deposits during the quarter despite continued strong competition. These funds are being used to fund loans at higher current market rates which has helped us to maintain a strong net interest margin."
About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 10 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|ASSETS
2023
2022
2023
|Cash and short term investments
$
30,168
$
99,272
$
15,373
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
30,976
16,146
30,075
|Loans available for sale, at fair value
29,077
33,890
37,080
|Loans:
|Real estate
286,342
250,041
276,665
|Commercial
6,263
7,467
6,109
|Other
522
277
777
|Deferred fees and costs
(613
)
(616
)
(625
)
|Loan loss reserve
(2,960
)
(2,613
)
(2,773
)
|Total net loans
289,554
254,556
280,153
|Property and other assets
20,720
18,530
20,595
|Total assets
$
400,495
$
422,394
$
383,276
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
27,886
$
35,063
$
32,484
|Interest-bearing demand
92,558
108,764
92,033
|Savings and Money Market
119,710
153,811
106,525
|Certificates of deposit
76,342
43,783
62,705
|Total deposits
316,496
341,421
293,747
|Borrowings
-
-
5,000
|Other liabilities
11,392
8,044
11,664
|Total liabilities
327,888
349,465
310,411
|SHAREHOLDERERS EQUITY
72,607
72,929
72,865
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
400,495
$
422,394
$
383,276
|Book value per common share
$
29.36
$
29.70
$
29.46
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Nine Months Ending
|Three Months Ending
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
|Interest income
$
14,670
$
11,643
$
5,089
$
4,392
|Interest expense
2,777
649
1,302
211
|Net interest income
11,893
10,994
3,787
4,181
|Provision for loan losses
299
-
187
-
|Net interest income after provision
11,594
10,994
3,600
4,181
|Noninterest income
13,517
27,442
3,843
6,616
|Noninterest expense
21,133
31,230
6,616
8,867
|Net income before income taxes
3,978
7,206
827
1,930
|Provision for income taxes
972
1,733
187
513
|Net income after income taxes
$
3,006
$
5,473
$
640
$
1,417
|Net income per common share, basic
$
1.22
$
2.24
$
0.26
$
0.58
Contacts
Ryan Dempster
Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
503-485-2222
bank@wvbk.com