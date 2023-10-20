RF Signal Chain Component Market worth $80.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RF signal chain components market size is projected to grow from USD 38.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increase in smartphone and mobile phone users is fueling the demand for smartphones and mobile phones, leading to the growth of the RF signal chain component industry.

RF Signal Chain Component Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $ 38.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 80.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Frequency Band, Material, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Design complexities associated with RF devices Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for RF equipment in automotive sector Key Market Drivers Rising demand for smartphones and mobile phones



Attenuator is expected to have the second largest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

RF attenuators are components that reduce the amplitude level of an incoming signal. They are used to protect systems from receiving a signal with a power level that is too high to process. They can also be used to provide accurate impedance matches, as most fixed attenuators offer well-defined impedance. Typically, the RF signal is carried on a coaxial cable, and an RF attenuator is used in line with that cable. Attenuators may also be used where signal levels need to be controlled. Variable attenuators are used widely in telecommunications and electronic warfare applications to adjust the signal level or compensate for intrinsic gain variations in operating temperature.

V band is expected to have significant market size during the forecast period.

The V band is a part of the electromagnetic spectrum of microwave frequencies ranging from 40 to 75 GHz. Its wavelength ranges between 7.5 and 4 mm.V band is important in radio backhaul solutions for small cell backhauls. The V band is a crucial frequency range for 5G wireless networks. As the deployment of 5G networks continues to expand, V-band filters are needed to manage interference and optimize the use of available spectrum. Filters are essential for ensuring the reliable and efficient operation of 5G networks in the V-band.

Silicon Germanium is expected to have significantly high CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The increased demand for data transmission and reception in smartphones, the cloud, and big data applications and services has created high-speed communication requirements. This has created the need for wireless, wired, or optical connectivity with increased bandwidth and high data transfer rates. These applications require high-performance, cost-effective solutions with better chip integration, increased bandwidth, and reduced power consumption. This allows digital, analog, and RF functions to be integrated and used to build low-power system-on-chip-integrated circuit devices.

Rise in demand for surveillance activities to grow demand for RF components in aerospace & defense industry.

The aerospace & defense industry requires accurate and precise systems that can operate under extreme conditions. Mission-critical functions such as communication and navigation depend on solutions that work continuously without fail. RF components play a major role in supporting various defense systems and devices, including avionics systems, military communication systems, global positioning devices, and electronic warfare systems.

India to grow with highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

India is highly reliant on imports to meet the country's semiconductor requirements. In the last few years, the Government of India has shown a positive approach toward the in-house manufacturing of semiconductors and reducing dependency on imports. For instance, in December 2021, the government launched its new semiconductor policy to promote the holistic development of semiconductor and display manufacturing systems in India. The government allocated USD 10 billion to incentivize companies that set up chip manufacturing and design facilities in India. The policy will support silicon semiconductor fabs, display labs, compound semiconductors/silicon photonics/sensor fabs, semiconductor packaging, semiconductor design, and the modernization and commercialization of the semiconductor laboratory (SCL).

Key Market Players

The key players operating in the RF signal chain components companies are Qorvo, Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), CPI International (US), National Instruments Corp. (US), MACOM (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Texas Instruments (TI) (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Astra Microwave Products Limited (India), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), MicroWave Technology, Inc. (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Raytheon Technologies (US), Wolfspeed (US), APITech (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), RFHIC Corporation (South Korea), Thales (France), VectraWave (France).

