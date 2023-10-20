Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
WKN: A2H5NT | ISIN: SE0008321202 | Ticker-Symbol: 4Z7
GlobeNewswire
20.10.2023 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of IRRAS AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (139/23)

IRRAS AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in IRRAS AB (publ). 

Short name:   IRRAS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0008321202
----------------------------
Order book ID: 145951   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be November 3, 2023.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
