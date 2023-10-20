pv magazine recently spoke with Bartosz Majewski, CEO of Menlo Electric, a Poland-based solar distributor operating in Europe, about high inventory levels of solar panels in Europe. Norwegian consultancy Rystad's recent data indicates around 80 GW of unsold PV panels in European warehouses, raising concerns of a growing solar module glut. These figures have sparked reactions, with some doubting their accuracy, given Rystad's previous estimate of 40 GW in mid-July. "I was not surprised by the figure itself but by the trend," Bartosz Majewski, CEO of solar distributor Menlo Electric, told pv magazine. ...

