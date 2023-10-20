A number of developments taken place in the last weeks have raised questions whether the EuroAsia Interconnector project, aiming to link the countries of Greece, Cyprus and Israel with a subsea cable of 2 GW capacity, is still alive.pv magazine has learned that EuroAsia Interconnector Ltd, the Cyprus-based company that is the project's promoter, will close down by the end of the year. The news follow a joint press release published on 6th October by the EuroAsia Interconnector Ltd and Greece's electricity transmission system operator, announcing the designation of the Greek operator as the new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...