Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces today the transfer of its liquidity contract from BNP Paribas Exane to BNP Paribas Arbitrage, effective as of 23 October 2023. This transfer results from the merger of Exane SA with BNP Paribas.

The terms and conditions of Antin's liquidity contract remain unchanged.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

