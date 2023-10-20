London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2023) - Kortana, an online prop trading firm, has introduced an innovative profit-sharing model for traders.





Kortana's commitment to simplifying trading is evident right from the start. Traders kick off their journey with a 70% profit share, which escalates every two weeks. Within a short span of 60 days, traders can reach the coveted 100% profit share status and gain the prestigious Kortana Prime designation. Kortana takes care of the logistics, ensuring traders can focus solely on trading without any hassles.

Dedicated support is a key feature for Kortana members. A personal account manager is readily available to assist traders whenever needed, guaranteeing a seamless and efficient trading experience.

Kortana emphasizes optimal trading conditions, including raw spreads and terms. As traders make progress, they become eligible for a 25% increase in their account size every three months, potentially reaching up to 3 million USD in simulated funding, supporting mutual growth.

Payouts are efficient and flexible, with Kortana members able to withdraw their trading profits every 7 days, ensuring a convenient financial management schedule. Traders who have experienced Kortana's approach have noted its impact, with a growing number of satisfied traders recognizing this platform as a significant player in the world of online trading.

For those interested in learning more, Kortana's website provides additional information. Contact their team for comprehensive details on how to join this innovative approach to online trading.

About Kortana:

KortanaFX is a pioneering prop trading firm that provides simulated trading funds to traders, giving them the opportunity to trade with up to $200,000 in simulated capital. The company's unique profit-sharing model rewards responsible traders and offers a path to success in the forex market.

