Sunrev says it plans to build a vertically integrated cell and module facility in Xining, in China's Qinghai province. Sunrev Group says it has signed an agreement with the administration of Xining, Qinghai province, to construct an integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility. The company will invest CNY 40 billion ($5.56 billion) in the new factory, which will feature a 40 GW wafer capacity and 20 GW capacity for both cells and modules. The project is expected to generate 12,000 jobs and a GDP output of CNY 38 billion annually. GCL Technology, a PV polysilicon and wafer manufacturer, ...

