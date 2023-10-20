Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on October 16, 2023:

Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated October 16, 2023, that on October 12, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, the shareholding of one of its affiliates (BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited) decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 3,00% in Azelis Group NV.

On October 12, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,141,745 shares with voting rights, representing 3.34% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

Date on which the threshold is crossed

October 12, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to

securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0,00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 131.628 112.844 0,05% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 273.533 272.912 0,11% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 202.653 234.588 0,10% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 55.919 54.568 0,02% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 1.878 1.878 0,00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 7.412.760 7.315.516 3,00% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 168.119 149.439 0,06% Subtotal 8.246.490 8.141.745 3,34% TOTAL 8.141.745 0 3,34% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise period

or date # voting rights that may

be acquired if the instrument is

exercised % voting

rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 104.021 0,04% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Contract Difference 163 0,00% cash TOTAL 104.184 0,04%

TOTAL (A B) # voting rights % voting rights Calculate 8.245.929 3,38%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited going below 3%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited went below 3%. Please note that the actual percentage in section 10 (A)BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited is 2.99%. The form displays it as remaining at 3% due to the rounding of the form.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231020293566/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com