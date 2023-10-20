ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink:BIOQ) www.bioqual.com:
Three Months Ended
August 31,
2023
2022
Revenue
$
15,578,922
$
15,810,574
Income Before Income Tax
$
1,241,183
$
1,955,660
Net Income
$
899,483
$
1,383,560
Basic Earnings per Share
$
1.01
$
1.55
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
1.01
$
1.55
Weighted Average
894,416
894,416
Weighted Average
894,406
894,405
For more detail related to the fiscal year 2024 unaudited first quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.
Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company's ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company's ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company's contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.
