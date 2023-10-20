Transfer from Exane to BNP Paribas Arbitrage

Regulatory News:

As of October 23rd, 2023, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, a member of Euronext Paris, will be managing the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) instead of Exane SA.

This change is the result of the merger of Exane SA into BNP Paribas which is due in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs over 100,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.comTwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231020815753/en/

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield

Corporate Communications

+ 33 1 44 43 70 75

amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com

Maxine Miller

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 44 43 74 21

maxine.miller@publicisgroupe.com