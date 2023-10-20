Regulatory New

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 10 November 2023 at 2 p.m at Salle Pleyel, 252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 Paris.

The notice of the meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well as the procedures for attending and voting at the General Meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°120, on Friday 6 October.

As from today, you can review and download the documents and information listed in article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, on Pernod Ricard's website www.pernod-ricard.com (under the section: Investors, Presentations and Regulated Information, General Meetings, Annual General Meeting 2023).

As from 25 October 2023, the date of publication of the notice of meeting in the BALO and in the journal of legal notices "Les Affiches Parisiennes", and in accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents and information that must be made available to shareholders in connection with this General Meeting will be available at Pernod Ricard's registered office,5, Cours Paul Ricard, 75008 Paris.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary.

any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Pernod Ricard or by sending a request by e-mail to the following address: AG2023@pernod-ricard.com.

Next Meeting: FY24 half-year results Thursday 15 February 2024

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Contacts:

Florence Tresarrieu Global SVP Investor Relations and Treasury

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle Investor Relation Director

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Charly Montet Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement

+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34